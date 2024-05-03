Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Newmarket 2,000 Guineas and Punchestown Festival

Ryan Moore on City of Troy in the 2,000 Guineas

Betfair tipsters Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake, Daryl Carter and Brendan Duke provide us with their best bets for 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket and the final day of the Punchestown Festival.

Our racing ambassadors Rachael Blackmore and Ryan Moore also discuss their chances of riding a winner at Punchestown and Newmarket respectively.

2,000 Guineas at Newmarket tips

No. 2 (2) City Of Troy (Usa) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.73 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore says: "Everyone saw how impressive he was when winning on his debut at the Curragh, and then he went to the July course and beat the recent Craven winner Haatem by a wide margin in the Superlative. He took it up to another level again when winning the Dewhurst, pulling away impressively in the closing stages, and hopefully he can progress even further this season, starting here.

"As you may have seen on social media clips from the yard, Aidan is very happy, and excited, by him and I am very much looking forward to getting on him, too. But you'd be premature perhaps to think you can simply turn up for a 2,000 Guineas and be assured of victory after an exceptional 2yo campaign - Dewhurst winner Pinatubo was rated 128 and he could only finish third in this race in 2020, although the Guineas was run in June that year because of Covid, so it was a different race in that respect - so we are taking nothing for granted, for all his talent is there for all to see."

City of Troy

Daryl Carter says: "The move up to 1m for the first time will almost certainly see him in an even better light, and his recorded RPR of 124 in the Dewhurst Stakes would have been good enough to win this race for the last eight years and joint-top best with the other two winners, Gleneagles and Night Of Thunder.

"The negatives are almost impossible to find with what could be a horse of a generation, although many will point to some of Justify progeny not improving from two to three years.

"Still, this doesn't look like a vintage renewal of the race and it is impossible to oppose him with any confidence."

Kevin Blake says: "Really, the race revolves around City Of Troy. If he has improved the expected 10lb in line with the weight-for-age scale from last October to this Saturday, his official rating of 125 sets the bar good and high for his rivals.

"If he has improved more than that, which is entirely possible given he is by Justify out of a Galileo mare, then his rivals face an extremely difficult task. The ground and track will pose no problems to him and it will be a huge shock if the step up a mile doesn't suit him."

City of Troy

Rest of the Newmarket tips

Daryl Carter says: "Last year, he was an unlucky third in this race when suffering interference at a crucial stage on seasonal return. He went on to improve throughout the season and finished runner-up at Epsom, in the Wokingham and in the Stewards Cup, and two of those saw Summerghand well behind.

"He is fairly treated and is a likely pace angle in this race, providing he is fit and well (he has won fresh). He should be in the firing line at the business end and represents a good each-way value on the best of his form last term at 8/1 or bigger."

13:45 Newmarket - Apollo One

No. 14 (5) Majestic (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 91

Tony Calvin says: "Majestic really does look a betwixt and between horse as far as 1m and 1m2f trips are concerned, but he shaped very well over a mile on his reappearance (maybe got there too soon) and other pluses are the excellent form of the stable and the fact that he can handle quick or heavy ground, so the weather can do what it wants through Friday.

"I am sold on his chances of getting in the first five, but far less so on his winning killer instinct (he is on a losing run of nine), given the depth of the race."

Majestic, E/W 5 Places, in 14:20 Newmarket

Punchestown Festival Day 5 tips

No. 5 Telmesomethinggirl (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Rachael Blackmore says: "The first three home in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham line up here again, and we thought that Telmesomethinggirl ran really well to finish second behind Lossiemouth. She loves it around Cheltenham and she put up another really good performance. Lossiemouth was just too good on the day, but the pair of us finished well clear of the rest.

"It's going to be a tough task to turn things around with Lossiemouth, but we'll give it a try. Telmesomethinggirl is in great form coming into the race, we're happy with her at home and hopefully she'll run another solid race."

Telmesomethinggirl

No. 17 Neveradullmoment (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: J. P. Dempsey, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 116

This horse started off his novice chase campaign with a promising effort in Galway. He didn't really push on from that run but hasn't always enjoyed much luck. He would have gone close a couple of runs back but for being badly hampered. He looked a dour stayer when plugging on late over 3 miles in Navan. This step up to a marathon trip promises to suit.

He can make the odd mistake which could prove costly in this big field scenario. It's hard to be massively confident but given the enhanced place terms, I'd be hopeful of some sort of return.

Neveradullmoment (1pt E/W) in 15:05

