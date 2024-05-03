Rachael Blackmore Day 5 Punchestown Festival: Telmesomethinggirl in great form

Telmesomethinggirl looking to turn Lossiemouth form around

No. 5 Telmesomethinggirl (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

The first three home in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham line up here again, and we thought that Telmesomethinggirl ran really well to finish second behind Lossiemouth. She loves it around Cheltenham and she put up another really good performance. Lossiemouth was just too good on the day, but the pair of us finished well clear of the rest.

It's going to be a tough task to turn things around with Lossiemouth, but we'll give it a try. Telmesomethinggirl is in great form coming into the race, we're happy with her at home and hopefully she'll run another solid race.

No. 13 Gold Bullion (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 123

This is obviously a really competitive handicap, but Gold Bullion gets into the race with a lovely racing weight. He'll only have 10 stone on his back, and he's just 1lb out of the handicap.

This is the first time that he will step back up to three miles since he won his maiden hurdle in Cork last May. His last three runs over fences were all over distances just short of three miles. I think that conditions should suit, ground and trip should all be in his favour, and we're hoping for a big run from him.

No. 10 Miss Manzor SBK 33/1 EXC 20 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: -

This is going to be a really competitive race. Willie has a few in it, including Kargese, who is owned, like Miss Manzor, by Kenny Alexander, and who ran well in each of the two big juvenile hurdles at Cheltenham and Aintree.

Miss Manzor has a little bit to find on ratings, but she won well at Fairyhouse in January, and she wasn't beaten far by Bottler'secret in the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse at Easter, so hopefully she can run well. I rode her out the other day and she seemed to be in really good form.

No. 14 Lucky Zebo SBK 9/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 132

Lucky Zebo won well in Cork the last day. He went up 6lb in the handicap for that, but we're hoping that he will be able to cope with that.

He seems to be in great form at home, he has been a fantastic horse for his owners, he has won five of his last seven races, so hopefully he can keep that consistency going here. I'm very much looking forward to riding him here, he should put up another solid performance.

