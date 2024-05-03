Today's Horse Racing Tips: Brendan Duke's two bets for Punchestown Festival day five

Neveradullmoment looks a dour stayer

Easy to forgive Comfort Zone's last effort

Two final day tips for the Punchestown Festival

Final day looks tricky

We're getting into broken record territory here but the final day of the Punchestown Festival looks another tricky punting card. Hopefully, at least one of my selections will go close at rewarding odds.

No. 17 Neveradullmoment (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: J. P. Dempsey, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 116

Neveradullmoment has gone off favourite on all bar one of his last five starts. He hasn't won any of them but clearly connections believe this is a well handicapped horse. I haven't gone to any of the funerals. With a bit of luck, and impeccable timing, this race will see me attend the wedding.

This horse started off his novice chase campaign with a promising effort in Galway. He didn't really push on from that run but hasn't always enjoyed much luck. He would have gone close a couple of runs back but for being badly hampered. He looked a dour stayer when plugging on late over 3 miles in Navan. This step up to a marathon trip promises to suit.

He can make the odd mistake which could prove costly in this big field scenario. It's hard to be massively confident but given the enhanced place terms, I'd be hopeful of some sort of return.

Back Neveradullmoment (1pt E/W) in 15:05 @ 8/19.00 Bet here

No. 17 Comfort Zone (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 131

Comfort Zone looked a legitimate Triumph Hurdle contender at the start of 2023. He had a physical issue which meant his juvenile hurdle campaign came to a premature end. Based on a flat run in September, his powers were undiminished by that hiccup.

He was then off the track for over six months before reappearing in Fairyhouse over Easter. Unfortunately, he put in an abysmal effort on that occasion. He was well found in the betting that day mind you. That would suggest he was working well in the build up. The ground was particularly taxing in Fairyhouse. It may pay to forgive that effort.

This is a horse of considerable physical scope. If he can stay sound, I could see him making up into a smart hurdler. A mark of 131 could prove lenient. We're getting a big price on the back of Fairyhouse. Too big a price for me to resist.

Back Comfort Zone (1pt E/W) in 17:25 @ 18/119.00 Bet here

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor