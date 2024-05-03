- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 97
Ryan Moore: City of Troy has big 2,000 Guineas chance but I take nothing for granted
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore provides in-depth analysis of his six rides at Newmarket on Saturday which include the exciting City of Troy in the 2,000 Guineas...
-
Ryan rides City of Troy in strong 2,000 Guineas field
-
Mums Tipple could get afternoon off to a winner
-
Dapper Valley has good chance so may be smart option
- Trainer: Henry Candy
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 99
- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 94
- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 86
13:45 - Mums Tipple
It's been a while since I sat on him, but I have ridden him to a couple of successes, so I know him well enough. He ran well when just touched off at Kempton last time, and he returns to turf on a 5lb lower mark. He certainly has his chance in what is obviously a very open handicap.
14:55 - Twilight Calls
I know him pretty well too, and I have ridden him to finish second and fourth in consecutive King's Stands. He is a very smart sprinter on decent ground and won first time up in 2021 and 2022, so I think you have to give him a very fair chance.
It was soft when he was below par in this race on his reappearance last season, so hopefully we don't get too much rain for him. All his best form is on good or faster ground.
15:35 - City Of Troy
Everyone saw how impressive he was when winning on his debut at the Curragh, and then he went to the July course and beat the recent Craven winner Haatem by a wide margin in the Superlative. He took it up to another level again when winning the Dewhurst, pulling away impressively in the closing stages, and hopefully he can progress even further this season, starting here.
As you may have seen on social media clips from the yard, Aidan is very happy, and excited, by him and I am very much looking forward to getting on him, too. But you'd be premature perhaps to think you can simply turn up for a 2,000 Guineas and be assured of victory after an exceptional 2yo campaign - Dewhurst winner Pinatubo was rated 128 and he could only finish third in this race in 2020, although the Guineas was run in June that year because of Covid, so it was a different race in that respect - so we are taking nothing for granted, for all his talent is there for all to see.
Several in here will have to take a big leap forward, but I'd certainly respect the chance of Rosallion, as he impressed me when beating our subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Unquestionable in the Lagardere, and that is the only other Group 1-winning form in the race.
There are plenty of unexposed horses here with the potential to improve a good deal, but if you asked me for an each-way bet then I'd probably say Haatem. We beat him well on the July course last year, but he looked an improved horse in the Craven, and one well suited to a mile. I think he is under the radar, and overpriced, because of his stablemate Rosallion.
The draw looks to be fine for all, and they'll all get their chance, but another who is interesting on form and pedigree is Task Force.
16:10 - Real Dream
He is lightly-raced for a 5yo and he ended last season with a close third at Doncaster off this mark. Hopefully, he can be competitive here, especially as the race has cut up a fair bit at the overnight stage.
16:45 - Dapper Valley
This is the first time I have ridden him but he obviously shaped very well here last month, just losing out to a couple of horses who raced away from him on the far side. He went up 2lb for that run but you have to say that he still has a good chance here.
17:15 - Christian David
He just came out worst in a three-way photo at Newbury last time, so I suppose a 2lb rise was fair enough. Again, it's another competitive handicap but he is lightly-raced and he has his chance.
Now read 2,000 Guineas Runner-by-Runner Guide: O'Brien's City of Troy will stand tall
Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.