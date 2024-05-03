Daryl Carter's Tips: A Saturday six headlined by 10/1 Thirsk Hunt Cup NAP

Six Saturday bets headed by Thirsk Hunt Cup NAP * two bets to follow later on Friday afternoon

Two strikes at the six furlong handicap at Newmarket

Royal Dress 25/1 26.00 is overpriced

City Of Troy will dominante the 2,000 Guineas

No. 4 (5) Apollo One SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: P. Charalambous & J. Clutterbuck

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 100

This is a devilishly tricky handicap that sees old favourite Summerghand head the market after his eye-catching display over course and distance 17 days ago. Given that there was a tailwind that day, which helped the runners at the head of affairs, he may be worth upgrading. He is respected but also priced accordingly. Instead, with five places on offer, I want to have a stab at two with strong claims.

The first bet is Apollo One - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has a very fair record fresh, and as the leading light of the P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck yard at their local track, I expect him to be ripe first-time up.

Last year, he was an unlucky third in this race when suffering interference at a crucial stage on seasonal return. He went on to improve throughout the season and finished runner-up at Epsom, in the Wokingham and in the Stewards Cup, and two of those saw Summerghand well behind.

He is fairly treated and is a likely pace angle in this race, providing he is fit and well (he has won fresh). He should be in the firing line at the business end and represents a good each-way value on the best of his form last term at 8/19.00 or bigger.

13:45 Newmarket - Back Apollo One @ 10/111.00 Bet now

No. 13 (3) Sterling Knight SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 90

There are cases to be made for a handful of others, but Sterling Knight - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the other I want to keep on the side.

He was a big eye-catcher at Doncaster last time. He travelled powerfully at the rear of the field, but his claiming rider ran him into trouble in the middle of the pack, and he finished to good effect. That came after a four-month absence, and he looked a little rusty. In the hope that he has come on for that outing and is now partnered with David Probert and ridden more prominently, he is handicapped to have a big say.

A stiff six furlongs like today should prove right up his street, and he is a horse we have yet to see the best of. Play him win-only at 10/111.00 or bigger.

13:45 Newmarket - Back Sterling Knight @ 14/115.00 Bet now

No. 6 (8) Royal Dress (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 18 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Royal Dress - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was a heavy ground winner at Haydock last season, so conditions shouldn't pose an issue today, and she looks to have been missed by this market, having finished off her time with Richard Hannon with two poor efforts.

However, she won fresh last term and the break, switch of scenery to James Tate, and return to Goodwood over a more suitable trip can see her go very well.

She was a brilliant winner first time out last year at Doncaster, but the best of her efforts came here at Goodwood and, in particular, the only time she tackled today's distance of 1m when fourth beaten less than two lengths by Choisya and Novus. She was continuously denied a clear run on that occasion, had to wait for an age for a gap and went fourth in the dying strides. There's a good chance she would have won that contest if granted a better path, and she is now five pounds better off with Novus.

Tate fits her with a first-time hood, having been keen last year. She is much overpriced in this field, with the caveat that she is fit and well.

However, she is unexposed at this 1m distance, for which she was crying out last term, and is expected to improve on her pedigree.

Back her at 12/113.00 or bigger.

14:05 Goodwood - Back Royal Dress @ 25/126.00 Bet now

No. 10 (10) Racingbreaks Ryder (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Cox

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 88

Charles Hills only visits Thirsk sometimes, but when he does, he rarely misses with a 31% strike rate of 10 winners from 31 runners, with 18 of those finishing either first, second or third in his career. When looking at more recent times (in the last five years), he has sent just six runners, winning with four and finishing second with the other two for a 67% win strike rate, a profit of £10.17, and a £100% place strike rate.

He sends Racingbreaks Ryder - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was improving at a rate of knots this time last year before his form tailed off at the back end of the season and with an encouraging display on return at Newbury under tender handling catching the eye, he could be ready to strike off a reduced handicap mark.

The four-year-old is now nine pounds lower than his peak rating last term but found himself too keen when asked to tackle deep assignments like the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot. He has been gelded in the offseason, and encouragement would have to be taken by how well he settled at Newbury.

This may be his early season target, and he must be backed at 6/17.00 or bigger but I can see this going off as favourite for this race and I certainly think he will take plenty of stopping.

14:40 Thirsk - Back Racingbreaks Ryder @ 10/111.00 Bet now

I strongly fancy City Of Troy - 4/61.67 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to land this with the minimum of fuss, and I hope Ryan Moore will keep things simple, pop out of stall two and make all the running for an impressive display - Frankel Style.

He is a horse of a generation and one we passionately discuss on this week's Racing Only Bettor, which you can watch here. I gave him a good write-up in the 2,000 Guineas runner-by-runner guide, which you can read here.

I was ever so tempted to put him in this column as a 4-point win bet, as I would have a good (responsible) bet on him, and that's how I would like to shape this column. The other reason is I make him a 1/31.33 shot for this race.

However, I understand that backing at these prices is not the demographic of this column's main audience, but I will make it clear that he will be a strong favourite of mine on Saturday.

However, as a column and with followers expected to back all selections, asking you to lay out 14 points on any day is unwise. The potential return for backing at this price, coupled with the rest of the column, means it's hard to claw back the layout and the column has to have a format of making profit on any given day.

Two further selections to come once priced

There are two further selections to be added to this column once priced by the Betfair Sportsbook from Newmarket that come later in the day on Saturday.

I wanted to get my NAP out as soon as possible following the Podcast release yesterday.