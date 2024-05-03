Serial Winners Fund: Rachael Blackmore presents £250K to injured jockey charities

£250,000 cheque goes to injured jockey charities

SWF launched on Betfair Chase Day in November

Betfair gave £5K for every Blackmore winner

Increased to £10K at Cheltenham

Following the completion of her inspiring 'Serial Winners Fund' campaign, Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore today presented the Irish Injured Jockeys General Manager, Michael Higgins, with a cheque for £250,000.

The donation, which will be split evenly between the two charities who do so much for jockeys on both sides of the Irish sea, the 'Irish Injured Jockeys' and the Injured Jockeys Fund in the UK, will go towards supporting existing services and redevelopment of facilities.

Betfair kicked off the fund with a £100,000 donation on Betfair Chase day last November and added a further £5,000 every time Rachael rode a winner, up to and including Grand National Day.

Finishing on £210,000 Betfair rounded up to the final donation to £250,000 to celebrate a great National Hunt season and an even better cause.

Blackmore delight at substantial donation

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore said today: "It's great to be presenting The Injured Jockey Funds in Ireland and UK with the money raised from the Serial Winners Fund with Betfair. It's something that I am very proud to have been a part of throughout the season.

"This is a really substantial donation from Betfair, the £250,000 will support the vital work they carry out supporting jockeys in all areas of their lives."

Serial Winners Fund capped fantastic season

Rachael enjoyed another fantastic National Hunt season, riding winners at all of the big meetings including the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham Festival.

From her first triumph at Tramore in November to her final win aboard Captain Guinness at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, Rachael managed to increase the initial £100,000 up to £210,000.

Betfair added an extra £40K to round up the total to the £250K that Rachael presented to the charities today.

Read a list of Rachael's Serie Winners Fund victories and be sure to find out about more exciting Rachael Blackmore exclusives next season.

She still has a few more chances of victory when she rides at the Punchestown Festival this weekend.