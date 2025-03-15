Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Kempton and Uttoxeter plus Paul Nicholls

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Newbury and Uttoxeter

Get our tipsters' best bets and our ambassadors' insight

Best bets from Daryl Carter, Mark Milligan and more experts

Fresh from Festival success Paul Nicholls runners at Kempton and Uttoxeter

Betfair Saturday Horse Racing Superboost

On Thursday, the Betfair Superboost, Fact To File, won the Ryanair Chase in a canter after being boosted to 11/43.75 (won at 6/42.50). On Friday we made it back-to-back Superboost wins as Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore steered Monty's Star home for a top 4 finish in the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup at 1/12.00.

Our hat-trick chasing Saturday Superboost sees Saint Anapolino need to finish in the top 3 in the 14:45 Kempton having finished in the top 3 on his last 6 starts. This has been boosted from 4/61.67 to 1/12.00.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Anapolino Top 3 Finish In The 14:45 Kempton - WAS 4/6 SBK 1/1

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the new episode

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Below The Radar's win over C&D last term was a real fighting performance and while the early pace was fast in a small field, there was certainly a slackening of the gallop in the mid part, but his strongest sectionals were at the end and a bigger field could actually suit him.

His recent form isn't progressive but as you'd expect from Nicholls, he's a good jumper and the 9s looks a little on the big side considering his career is still in front of him and we have four places here for him to return to some sort of form.

Recommended Bet Back Below The Radar in the 13:50 at Uttoxeter E/W SBK 9/1

Asta La Pasta - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a winner in waiting, now dropped back to a more suitable distance and applied with the first time hood under the claim of the excellent Tristan Durrell, who rides this track well.

The unexposed seven-year-old ran a fine race here on his penultimate start without quite seeing out the distance, having run too freely. He was eye-catching at Newbury before that behind the useful Kalif Du Berlais, and he must be open to further improvement.

He has optimal ground conditions and is better than this level on a going day. If Durrell uses him on the front end, he should prove hard to beat, and 15/82.88 or bigger is acceptable. First Street can follow him home.

Recommended Bet Back Asta La Pasta SBK 15/8

Emma Lavelle's Guard Duty is a more obvious pick and he's a really fluent traveller who should take to Uttoxeter well. He hasn't been missed in the market on the Sportsbook and was cut from 11/112.00 on Friday afternoon into 15/28.50, but he's very progressive, in fact on Newbury last time he is ultra-progressive.

Over 2m4f of the Berkshire plains, he was switched off a long way out the back and was virtually last into the home straight over 2m4f, but Gavin Sheehan picked them off one by one and up the inside before he moved into contention like a very well handicapped horse. Guard Duty completely toyed with the second Loverdose and he looks a bit of a unit too with a fine set of ears on him.

Recommended Bet Back Guard Duty SBK 15/2

Classic King - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went close for this column last time, but his rider gave him too much to do, and he made his move too late in the day, sticking on strongest of all at the finish behind Altobelli at Ascot.

That's strong form in the context of this race, and Ben Jones takes over in the saddle with this extra furlong sure to suit. He relishes good ground and arrives following a career-best on the figures. The seven-year-old has lots of upside to his hurdle profile and is unexposed following eight starts. He can boast two excellent runs at this Kempton venue, and all is in place for a big effort.

Recommended Bet 14:45 Kempton - Back Classic King SBK 11/2

He has always shaped like an out and out stayer and kept on strongly to win at Wincanton on Boxing Day. He does enjoy plenty of cut in the ground but found conditions a bit too testing when he was second at the same track at the end of January. This looks to be the most competitive race he has tackled but I'm sure he will be keeping on at the finish.

Recommended Bet Back Ioupy Collonges SBK 11/1

The progressive Bad can take another step up the ladder with a win in this handicap chase. Ben Pauling's six-year-old ran with credit to be placed on each of his first three starts and was running a good race in first-time blinkers at Ascot in January before falling five fences from home.

"However, he quickly put that behind him on his most recent start, travelling powerfully and coming from off the pace to run out an emphatic winner at Kempton last month. The handicapper has reacted by putting him up 9 lb for that, but such was the way Bad went through the race and how quickly he put things to bed, that that may not be enough to stop him going in again."

Recommended Bet Back Bad SBK 11/4

The final race of Saturday's ITV coverage is a cracking 3m novices' handicap chase and it's a race that contains plenty who are on the upgrade, none more so than Lucinda Russell's Walk On Quest. The handicapper has really struggled to get to grips with this young chaser, who comes here looking for a five-timer having started his winning spree off a mark of 100 at Kelso in October.

He's been raised a total of 24lb since then and a further 4lb hike in the weights may not be enough to stop him going again. A typical type for one from this stable, Walk On Quest is a big, rangy gelding and it would be no surprise to me if he continues to climb the ranks for a while yet.