Horse Racing Tips: Be on guard with progressive Lavelle hurdler in Saturday double

Below The Radar looked a promising novice hurdler last season with wins at at Hereford and Uttoxeter, but his season hasn't quite delivered on what we saw 12 months ago.

His three handicapping efforts this campaign have all been lacklustre in their own way, and his trainer Paul Nicholls said on his exclusive Betfair Blog today: "He was a bit disappointing last time in January along with quite a few of ours who were not right at the time. We are much happier with him now. He schooled smartly on Thursday morning and looks great."

He never got going in that Chepstow race when last out, and the fact the yard's horses were under-par could be significant, but also the winter deep ground back in January.

A drop of 3lbs puts him down to 117 and you'd have snapped the assessor's hand off with that mark as a novice.

His win over C&D last term was a real fighting performance and while the early pace was fast in a small field, there was certainly a slackening of the gallop in the mid part, but his strongest sectionals were at the end and a bigger field could actually suit him.

His recent form isn't progressive but as you'd expect from Nicholls, he's a good jumper and the 9s looks a little on the big side considering his career is still in front of him and we have four places here for him to return to some sort of form.

Recommended Bet Back Below The Radar in the 13:50 at Uttoxeter E/W SBK 9/1

Emma Lavelle's Guard Duty is a more obvious pick and he's a really fluent traveller who should take to Uttoxeter well.

He hasn't been missed in the market on the Sportsbook and was cut from 11/112.00 on Friday afternoon into 15/28.50, but he's very progressive, in fact on Newbury last time he is ultra-progressive.

Over 2m4f of the Berkshire plains, he was switched off a long way out the back and was virtually last into the home straight over 2m4f, but Gavin Sheehan picked them off one by one and up the inside before he moved into contention like a very well handicapped horse. Guard Duty completely toyed with the second Loverdose and he looks a bit of a unit too with a fine set of ears on him.

He bolted up too in the Winter Millions meeting at Windsor over 2m4f and looks ready to improve again for the near 3m on Saturday, and the new yardage looks more of a positive than a negative. He fully deserves a 10lb rise here up in class, but his jumping is improving a lot, in keeping with his profile.

His trainer Emma Lavelle is also on the hotlist at 6-29 at 20% since mid-February.

Recommended Bet Back Guard Duty in the 14:25 at Uttoxeter E/W SBK 15/2

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double at Uttoxeter in one click E/W SBK 84/1

