Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Ioupy Collonges shapes like a stayer ahead of Midlands National

Red Risk should be competitive and has won here before

Ioupy Collonges will be keepig on at end of Midlands National

The Bluesman and Jackpot d'Athou capable of big runs

He was a bit disappointing last time in January along with quite a few of ours who were not right at the time. We are much happier with him now. He schooled smartly on Thursday morning and looks great.

He has won at Uttoxeter before, stays well, and returned from a long break with a highly encouraging run when finishing third in a Pertemps qualifier at Musselburgh early last month. While he is not the best handicapped horse in the world he should be competitive again.

He has always shaped like an out and out stayer and kept on strongly to win at Wincanton on Boxing Day. He does enjoy plenty of cut in the ground but found conditions a bit too testing when he was second at the same track at the end of January. This looks to be the most competitive race he has tackled but I'm sure he will be keeping on at the finish.

It hasn't quite happened for Isaac Des Obeaux in three starts over fences but he showed a bit more last time and I'm looking for better from him back in novice company in first time cheekpieces.

He is a nice horse for the future and won tidily on his debut over hurdles at Chepstow in November. He hasn't run since because he was another of ours that wasn't quite right after Christmas. He's fine now, working with enthusiasm at home and the slower the ground at Uttoxeter the better he will like it. I'm thinking of taking him to Perth in a month's time.

He's always worked like a smart horse at home but hasn't done it on the track over the past 12 months and has been very disappointing in three starts over hurdles this season. Two miles was too sharp for him last time and this trip will be more suitable. I'm hoping the switch to fences will be the key to unlocking the talent I know is there. He has schooled well at home and is well capable of winning this.

