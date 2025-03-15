Saturday ITV Racings Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at Kempton and Uttoxeter

Skelton handicapper one of the day's best bets

Progressive Bad can go in again

Russell chaser fancied for five-timer

Betfair Saturday Horse Racing Superboost

On Thursday, the Betfair Superboost, Fact To File, won the Ryanair Chase in a canter after being boosted to 11/43.75 (won at 6/42.50). On Friday we made it back-to-back Superboost wins as Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore steered Monty's Star home for a top 4 finish in the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup at 1/12.00.

Our hat-trick chasing Saturday Superboost sees Saint Anapolino need to finish in the top 3 in the 14:45 Kempton having finished in the top 3 on his last 6 starts. This has been boosted from 4/61.67 to 1/12.00.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Anapolino Top 3 Finish In The 14:45 Kempton - WAS 4/6 SBK 1/1

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the new episode

With Cheltenham in the rear-view mirror, the ITV action moves on to Kempton and Uttoxeter on Saturday, where the latter course stages its biggest race of the year, the Midlands Grand National.

I went through the race with a fine toothed comb and eventually filed it in the 'too tricky' category for betting purposes.

I do like the claims of Tanganyika, who has been progressive of late, but there has to be a major doubt over the current form of the Venetia Williams stable and that was enough to put me off getting involved.

There are several other good betting opportunities on the card, though, starting with Joyeux Machin in this 2m 7f handicap hurdle.

Dan Skelton's charge really caught the eye with the way he finished his race over shorter when second at Ascot last time and he should prove well suited by stepping back up in trip here.

He had form over this distance when trained by Paul Nolan in Ireland and there's the prospect that he could get even better on just his fifth start for the Skelton team.

Recommended Bet Back Joyeux Machin SBK 4/1

Over at Kempton, the progressive Bad can take another step up the ladder with a win in this handicap chase.

Ben Pauling's six-year-old ran with credit to be placed on each of his first three starts and was running a good race in first-time blinkers at Ascot in January before falling five fences from home.

However, he quickly put that behind him on his most recent start, travelling powerfully and coming from off the pace to run out an emphatic winner at Kempton last month.

The handicapper has reacted by putting him up 9 lb for that, but such was the way Bad went through the race and how quickly he put things to bed, that that may not be enough to stop him going in again.

With plenty of prominent racers in opposition, this is another contest that could unfold perfectly for this progressive young chaser.

Of the dangers, Flegmatik has been running better of late, but whether this ten-year-old can find enough to beat a progressive, younger rival remains to be seen.

Recommended Bet Back Bad SBK 11/4

The final race of Saturday's ITV coverage is a cracking 3m novices' handicap chase and it's a race that contains plenty who are on the upgrade, none more so than Lucinda Russell's Walk On Quest.

The handicapper has really struggled to get to grips with this young chaser, who comes here looking for a five-timer having started his winning spree off a mark of 100 at Kelso in October.

He's been raised a total of 24lb since then and a further 4lb hike in the weights may not be enough to stop him going again.

A typical type for one from this stable, Walk On Quest is a big, rangy gelding and it would be no surprise to me if he continues to climb the ranks for a while yet.

This will be his stiffest test to date, though, with top weight Deafening Silence heading the list of potential threats.

Dan Skelton's charge didn't need to improve to get off the mark over fences for the first time in a three-runner affair at Warwick last time, but he faces no easy task attempting to give weight away all round to some progressive rivals.