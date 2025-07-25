Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Ascot and York

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Newbury and Market Rasen

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Away from Ascot, York stages a cracking Saturday afternoon card and this competitive sprint handicap can go to Jubilee Walk, who shaped as if ready to get back to his best on the back of a second breathing operation when third at Chester last time.

James Ferguson's four-year-old is still relatively low mileage and looked a horse of some potential when notching at hat-trick in a run that spanned his final start of 2023 and his first two outings in 2024, the last of those wins at this track.

The wheels came off a little after that, but that second wind op coupled with a gelding operation seems to have got him back on the right track and there's still plenty of time for him to develop into the high-class handicapper he promised to be when stringing those victories together.

This won't be an easy task by any stretch, but Jubilee Walk's proven ability to handle this course (not always a given at York) and a handy low draw should see him give a very good account, while we also have the added bonus of five places on the Sportsbook from an each-way perspective.

Recommended Bet Back Jubilee Walk, Each-Way, in 14:00 York SBK 7/1

Oasis Dream filly Glittering Surf shouldn't be discounted in this Group Three contest after suffering the sole defeat of her career to date when last seen in Listed company at York.

On that occasion, the Owen Burrows-trained filly performed with some credit in her first Turf start, but couldn't quicken effectively enough to pose a serious threat for the major honours.

It could prove worth keeping the faith in her, however, as she had previously beaten Bermuda Longtail, second at York, in a Kempton mile race, which followed a convincing debut success at the same venue.

The three-year-old, who is out of Sparkling Surf, a half-sister to Group One winning Kitesurf, could fare better this time around despite the step up in class, and has the scope for further improvement on only her fourth career start. She is a filly with potential and represents value at odds of 12/113.00 with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Glittering Surf E/W in 14:20 Ascot SBK 12/1

On balance, Almaqam probably deserves to be a short-priced favourite for the Group 2 York Stakes given how well his beating of Ombudsman at Sandown reads based on that's one's subsequent exploits. However, he faces a trio of three-year-olds who maybe haven't shown all they're capable of just yet and does have to concede a lump of weight-for-age to them.

Green Impact and Stanhope Gardens are in the same ownership, albeit trained on different sides of the Irish Sea, while Bay City Roller is the other runner from that generation. Preference is for Jessica Harrington's Green Impact, who wasn't disgraced when sixth in the Irish Derby last time without shaping as if the step up from 1m 1f to 1m 4f really suited.

His pedigree is something of a mix, but on balance I'd suggest that this 1m 2f trip may well prove his optimum and there could be more to come from one who also ran a decent race when sixth in the 2000 Guineas on his seasonal return.

A winner at Leopardstown between those Classic runs, regular rider Shane Foley is over for the mount (as well as riding our selection in the previous race) and Green Impact looks a touch overpriced at 8/19.00.

Recommended Bet Back Green Impact to Win 14:40 York SBK 8/1

Four-year-old gelding Golden Mind wasn't seen to best effect in the Wokingham Stakes when last seen at Royal Ascot, but had previously been denied only a head by Partisan Hero when outrunning odds of 25/126.00 in the final race on Oaks day at Epsom.

Whilst he's 2lb higher than that effort here, he has the capable Warren Fentiman claiming 5lb in the saddle, which should allow him to be competitive at the weights and return to form.

Earlier this year, the Richard Fahey-trained contender won a Kempton handicap from a 2lb lower rating, defying odds of 22/123.00 when equipped with a first-time tongue-tie, and from a workable rating here, he warrants consideration at generous odds once again.

Golden Mind is no stranger to springing a surprise, running well on multiple occasions at double-figure odds, and he could do so again at a price of 20/121.00 with eight places available.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Mind E/W in 15:00 Ascot SBK 20/1

The Charlie Fellowes-trained Cosi Bello has won two of his three starts, suffering a narrow defeat on his handicap debut at Chester last time and, open to further improvement now stepping up to a mile, he's fancied to resume winning ways.

The Bated Breath gelding had to wait for a run when beaten last month but rattled home, picking up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag in the process, and suggesting that both this longer trip and 2 lb higher mark should be no issue.

James Doyle has a good record when riding for the yard and more success awaits for this unexposed sort who is the clear pick of the six three-year-olds in the line-up, and, notably, well clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings (with a 'small p' attached to his rating).

Recommended Bet Back Cosi Bello in the 15:35 Ascot SBK 8/1

1 (5) Chillingham (Ire) J: Connor Beasley

Connor Beasley T: Edward Bethell

Edward Bethell F: 33020-016 EXC 1.11

The Old Newton Cup won in real style by Plage De Havre at Haydock generated a terrific speed figure and it has been a touch surprising the race itself hasn't as yet produced any future winners.

That said Night Breeze and Sportingsilvermine, who were third and fourth respectably, have both run commendably to finish runner-up since and I'm hopeful Chillingham can register a welcome success for trainer Ed Bethell.

The Middleham handler has already enjoyed succes on the Knavesmire this year with the likes of Old Cock and his son of Ulysses has also added to his tally, albeit he needed the help of a BHA panel days after the race to be awarded the verdict.

Hopefully, any potential victory is earned on merit here and, with Connor Beasley in the saddle (8-35 in ther last five years), Chillingham looks to have a solid chance of supplementing his success at this venue last month.

Recommended Bet Back Chillingham, Each-Way, in 15:50 York SBK SP

Thus, it boils down to a rematch from the Coronation Cup between Jan Brueghel and Calandagan.

There was only ½-length between them on that occasion and while I have no stones to throw at Jan Breughel, there are a couple of reasons to think that Calandagan might be a little bit better here than he was there.

His trainer feels that he might not have been cherry ripe on what was his first start in two months after returning from Dubai and Epsom as a track didn't appeal as being ideal for him. He was really impressive over this course and distance in the King Edward VII Stakes and looked back to his best when bolting up in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last time.

There is unlikely to be much in it, but it is Calandagan that gets my vote.