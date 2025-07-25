Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data on three Horses In Focus at Ascot and York
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Ascot and York on Saturday...
-
Low-mileage four-year-old clear on Timeform ratings
-
Haydock winner expected to continue good run of form
-
Charlie Fellowes three-year-old fancied to return to winning ways
14:00, York - Jubilee Walk the pick of three 'Horses In Focus'
Jubilee Walk
- J: Shane Foley
- T: James Ferguson
- F: 1/1106-003
Strike Red and Arctic Thunder caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters last time out with their efforts at Hamilton and Newcastle, respectively, however it's another Horse In Focus who gets the nod in this competitive handicap.
Following an underwhelming spell in Bahrain over the winter, course winner Jubilee Walk shaped much more encouragingly on his return from a break when finishing third from a less-than-ideal position at Chester 28 days ago.
He may well come forward for that and, only 2 lb higher than for his win on the Knavesmire in Spring of 2024, James Ferguson's low-mileage four-year-old (who tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings) looks the way to go.
15:20, York - Fortunate Star another 'Horse In Focus' to side with
Fortunate Star (Ire)
- J: Robert Dunne
- T: Declan Carroll
- F: 49534812
The form of Fortunate Star's decisive Haydock success earlier this month has been well-advertised since - the second and third have both won - and he was unlucky when a nose second to Winged Messenger at Doncaster last time, caught on the line after hanging left.
Though his 6 lb higher mark has now kicked in, the five-year-old is clearly at the top of his game - seemingly an improved model for the application of a tongue-tie - and he looks to be the answer to yet another wide-open handicap.
15:35, Ascot - 'Horse In Focus' Cosi Bello the one to beat
Cosi Bello
- J: James Doyle
- T: Charlie Fellowes
- F: 112
The Charlie Fellowes-trained Cosi Bello has won two of his three starts, suffering a narrow defeat on his handicap debut at Chester last time and, open to further improvement now stepping up to a mile, he's fancied to resume winning ways.
The Bated Breath gelding had to wait for a run when beaten last month but rattled home, picking up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag in the process, and suggesting that both this longer trip and 2 lb higher mark should be no issue.
James Doyle has a good record when riding for the yard and more success awaits for this unexposed sort who is the clear pick of the six three-year-olds in the line-up, and, notably, well clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings (with a 'small p' attached to his rating).
