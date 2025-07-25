Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner jumps aboard the Dods Express at Ascot

Northern raider can defend his International title

Fresh can role back the years with major Ascot showing

Take it easy and back Chill to thrill on the Knavesmire

4 (17) Northern Express (Ire) J: Paul Mulrennan

Paul Mulrennan T: Michael Dods

Michael Dods F: 182-58874 SBK 8/1

EXC 10.5

Ascot stage an enthralling card with a small, but select field of Group 1 winners lining up for an intriguing renewal of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

For what it's worth, I sense that it could be Calandagan's day to silence the doubters, especially if his rider delays his challenge and tries to blindside the likes of Jan Brueghel, interestingly equipped in the cheekpieces, and Kalpana.

The Gallic challenger is a shade unfortunate not to be unbeaten in two starts at the Royal venue and he looked back to his best at Saint-Cloud last time when finally securing his first Group 1 success.

However, for a horse which has been beaten four times as market leader in his career, I'm happy to watch the race play out and concentrate on the International Handicap which precedes the marquee event.

It wouldn't normally be my method of attack to back two of the oldest contenders in the field in a race of this nature, but Northern Express has been on the radar for this event for much of the season so I can't let him run unsupported, especially with extra places on offer.

I was with the seven-year-old at Royal Ascot at big prices in markets offering six places so of course he finished seventh!

However, that was still a fine run behind a horse in Never So Brave who returned three weeks later to score in Group 3 company.

A subsequent spin at Haydock should have kept the selection ticking over and July has been a fruitful time for the veteran with three of his eight career starts proving succesful, including when famously landing this race last year.

Recommended Bet Back Northern Express, Each-Way 8 Places, in 15:00 Ascot SBK 8/1

10 (16) Fresh J: Daniel Muscutt

Daniel Muscutt T: James Fanshawe

James Fanshawe F: 0572314-0 SBK 11/1

EXC 23

The redoubtable Fresh makes his 20th start at the Berkshire track this afternoon and also makes some appeal, even if he is an old timer like your correspondent.

Formerly owned by Clipper Logistics, he now races in the colours of his trainer who must surely see something in the selection's homework for him to remain in training as an eight-year-old.

His comeback effort at Newcastle certainly suggested there is plenty of life left in the veteran as he only faded late on in a Class 2 handicap run over an inadequate six furlongs.

That run should have served to bring him on fitness wise as it often takes more and more hard graft to get race fit as you get older (yes, I am speaking from experience!) and the selection, rather perversely given his name, has never really found his best form off a break as a record of 0-5 following absences of five months or longer illustrates.

In fact, all five career wins have come within a period of 32 to 42 days of returning to the track so a 28-day absence following his trip to the north east is nearly perfect.

With a little juice in the ground and a high draw, Fresh could easily take a hand and reach the podium in this race once more following his fine third to Northern Express 12 months ago.

Recommended Bet Back Fresh, Each-Way 8 Places, in 15:00 Ascot SBK SP

1 (5) Chillingham (Ire) J: Connor Beasley

Connor Beasley T: Edward Bethell

Edward Bethell F: 33020-016 EXC 1.11

The Old Newton Cup won in real style by Plage De Havre at Haydock generated a terrific speed figure and it has been a touch surprising the race itself hasn't as yet produced any future winners.

That said Night Breeze and Sportingsilvermine, who were third and fourth respectably, have both run commendably to finish runner-up since and I'm hopeful Chillingham can register a welcome success for trainer Ed Bethell.

The Middleham handler has already enjoyed succes on the Knavesmire this year with the likes of Old Cock and his son of Ulysses has also added to his tally, albeit he needed the help of a BHA panel days after the race to be awarded the verdict.

Hopefully, any potential victory is earned on merit here and, with Connor Beasley in the saddle (8-35 in ther last five years), Chillingham looks to have a solid chance of supplementing his success at this venue last month.

Recommended Bet Back Chillingham, Each-Way, in 15:50 York SBK SP

