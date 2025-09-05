Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing on Betfair Sprint Cup day at Haydock

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Betfair Sprint Cup day

Beaten only by the likeable Holloway Boy in the previous renewal of the Group Three Superior Mile Stakes, Dylan Cunha-trained Prague makes the most appeal as he attempts to go one place better this time around and return to the winners' enclosure.

Holloway Boy went on to frank the form by performing exceptionally well on multiple occasions in Meydan, narrowly denied on the line by Poker Face in a Group Two in January, before finishing third to Romantic Warrior at odds of 33/134.00 in a Group One and achieving second-place behind Nations Pride in his penultimate start when beaten only a length-and-a-quarter by the 115-rated winner.

Following his second in this contest, Prague went on to beat the talented, sadly ill-fated subsequent Group Two winner Poker Face, who was once rated as high as 116, as well as previous Middle Park Stakes second Task Force, and the reopposing Ice Max in the Group Two Joel Stakes at Newmarket. He coped well with softer conditions to record a convincing three-and-three-quarter-length victory, and can thrive in easier ground on his return to this venue.

This term, Prague is yet to be seen to best effect but the return to softer conditions could allow him to fare much better than in his recent runs. He has been far from disgraced behind the likes of subsequent Group One winner Never So Brave, but as shown during his debut campaign last year, he can be more competitive in Stakes company. With course form in his favour, and conditions likely to suit, Prague can pose a threat under Kieran Shoemark.

Recommended Bet Back Prague in 13:15 Haydock SBK 5/1

A couple of smart 2-y-os clash in the form of BOW ECHO and Publish. The latter is held in high regard and drying ground is presumably in his favour tackling 1m for the first time but the former created such a fine impression on debut that he is marginally preferred. Midnight Tango is slightly more exposed but promises to stay 1m and is a danger to the pair in receipt of 5 lb.

A three-time winner at the track, Local Hero is now 2lb below his last winning mark as he seeks a fourth success, capable of putting in a competitive effort under Sean Levey in this mile handicap.

A likeable type who has recently been gelded, the four-year-old was narrowly denied by Mount Athos in his latest appearance at the course when rated 5lb higher, having previously caught the eye in defeat from a rating of 92 under 3lb claiming Alec Voikhansky here in February. His handicap mark has eased since, putting him in with strong claims at the weights on his return to familiar surroundings at a track where he thrives.

The course-and-distance winner always warrants serious consideration when heading to the Sunbury-on-Thames venue, and he is handicapped to strike in this series final.

Recommended Bet Back Local Hero E/W in 14:05 Kempton SBK 15/2

There's a cracking Betfair-sponsored card at Haydock on ITV on Saturday that culminates with a competitive renewal of the Group 1 Sprint Cup, but prior to that we've got a slew of excellent supporting contests and the first one of interest is this 1m 6f handicap for three-year-olds.

There are plenty in with chances, not least Pole Star, who went into the Melrose at York in search of a hat-trick and acquitted himself well in finishing sixth in a race that nearly always proves strong handicap form.

His chance is respected, as is that of the Richard Hughes-trained Circus Of Rome, who himself is seeking a hat-trick in this contest, having notched his most recent success at Newcastle, but I'm hoping that the one he beat that day, Gran Descans, can improve enough to take his scalp this time.

The son of Frankel is less exposed than most having had only four career starts and, while he was readily put in his place by Circus Of Rome, conditions are different this time with the switch back to turf and he has a good pull at the weights. The selection should also appreciate the extra emphasis on stamina over this longer trip, while it's worth noting he still looked something of a work in progress at Gosforth Park.

Whatever happens, this looks a handicap that should throw up plenty of strong staying types for next season.

Recommended Bet Back Gran Descans to win 14:25 Haydock SBK 4/1

Runner-up in this race last year, Akkadian Thunder has become something of a nearly horse for connections in recent times. However, two of his recent trips to Ascot for course and distance handicaps have resulted in excusable defeats, indeed he was set too stiff a task in last year's renewal of this contest.

Ridden to hit the line strongly in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, the selection did just that; the problem was so did subsequent Group 1 winner Never So Brave who was two-and-a-quarter lengths ahead of David O'Meara's gelding where it mattered.

Akkadian Thunder was also a little unlucky following his second here to Grey's Monument in this race just weeks later when chasing home the well-ridden Volterra who pinched the Challenge Cup from the front, while a number of riders waited for the 33/1 chance to come back to the field.

To be fair to Jason Watson, who partnered today's selection that day, he was travelling well for much of that contest but couldn't find a passage through until the bird had flown leaving him little chance of grabbing a podium finish.

Hopefully, Akkadian Thunder finally gains some reward for a series of creditable, if ultimately unsuccessful efforts, and any further rain shouldn't inconvenience his chance, while Hector Crouch looks a positive booking.

Recommended Bet Back Akkadian Thunder, E/W 5 Places, in 14:40 Ascot SBK 9/2

The Reverend looks the one to be on in the 1m 6f Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap. This is another staying race that usually proves strong form and the selection will come into fresher than most having had just two starts this term.

The William Haggas-trained son of Lope De Vega won a handicap at Ascot last season that the stable often targets, and he didn't really have the rub of the green on his two subsequent starts, being left poorly placed in one and finding a drop to 1m 2f against him in the other.

The Reverend made a solid comeback when fifth in a handicap at York that's working out nicely and he wasn't too hard pressed to land cramped odds in a less competitive affair at Ripon last time. Although he goes well with some cut in the ground, he doesn't necessarily need a soft surface to be seen to best advantage and he should be fine no matter what the weather throws up in the north west.

Recommended Bet Back The Reverend to win 15:00 Haydock SBK 4/1

Lazzat has to be in the 1-2-3 on his Royal Ascot run, as since then he has dropped to sprinting and over 6f is hard to fault. This will be a speedier six than Ascot, though, and while he can make the running, there's a possibility of a bit of outpacing and I fancy Kind Of Blue has more natural speed.

In terms of a third spot. Inisherin has Haydock winning form as he landed the Sandy Lane here last May and was brilliant in the subsequent Commonwealth Cup.

Since then, it's been a career of disappointments. While he won the Clipper at York on reappearance, he was well beaten down the centre behind Lazzat at Ascot and raced alone on the stands' rail in France last time and it was goodnight Vienna, or Paris.

He has form on soft and good to firm.

1) Kind Of Blue

2) Lazzat

3) Inisherin