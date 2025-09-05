Saturday ITV Tips: Mark Milligan's best bets on Betfair Sprint Cup Day

Well-bred Frankel colt can turn tables on old rival

The Reverend looks divine in Old Borough Cup

Fanshawe sprinter to go one better than last year in big race

There's a cracking Betfair-sponsored card at Haydock on ITV on Saturday that culminates with a competitive renewal of the Group 1 Sprint Cup, but prior to that we've got a slew of excellent supporting contests and the first one of interest is this 1m 6f handicap for three-year-olds.

There are plenty in with chances, not least Pole Star, who went into the Melrose at York in search of a hat-trick and acquitted himself well in finishing sixth in a race that nearly always proves strong handicap form.

His chance is respected, as is that of the Richard Hughes-trained Circus Of Rome, who himself is seeking a hat-trick in this contest, having notched his most recent success at Newcastle, but I'm hoping that the one he beat that day, Gran Descans, can improve enough to take his scalp this time.

The son of Frankel is less exposed than most having had only four career starts and, while he was readily put in his place by Circus Of Rome, conditions are different this time with the switch back to turf and he has a good pull at the weights. The selection should also appreciate the extra emphasis on stamina over this longer trip, while it's worth noting he still looked something of a work in progress at Gosforth Park.

Whatever happens, this looks a handicap that should throw up plenty of strong staying types for next season.

Recommended Bet Back Gran Descans to win 14:25 Haydock SBK 4/1

The Reverend looks the one to be on the following contest, the 1m 6f Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap. This is another staying race that usually proves strong form and the selection will come into fresher than most having had just two starts this term.

The William Haggas-trained son of Lope De Vega won a handicap at Ascot last season that the stable often targets, and he didn't really have the rub of the green on his two subsequent starts, being left poorly placed in one and finding a drop to 1m 2f against him in the other.

The Reverend made a solid comeback when fifth in a handicap at York that's working out nicely and he wasn't too hard pressed to land cramped odds in a less competitive affair at Ripon last time. Although he goes well with some cut in the ground, he doesn't necessarily need a soft surface to be seen to best advantage and he should be fine no matter what the weather throws up in the north west.

Of the opposition, Stressfree may prove one of the biggest threats.

David O'Meara's gelding was a winner over a shorter trip here earlier in the year and ran cracker when fourth to Ethical Diamond in the Ebor at York last time. That was only his second try beyond 1m 4f and he did enough to suggest he can win races at the trip, but I'm hoping The Reverand proves too strong for him this time around.

Recommended Bet Back The Reverend to win 15:00 Haydock SBK 4/1

The European sprinting scene is a bit below average currently, as can be seen by the likes of several high-end handicappers making the jump to Group company, not least American Affair, who took the King Charles III at Royal Ascot beofre succumbing to injury afterwards.

The French-trained Lazzat is probably the pick of the bunch at the moment and he rightly heads the betting for the Betfair Sprint Cup. The four-year-old has won two of his four starts this term, including the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal meeting, though wasn't quite at his best when turned over at short price in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last month.

He's the one to beat if back to his best, but I'm going to side with owner-mate Kind Of Blue, who was only just touched off in this race last year and he ran his best race of the season when third in a Group 3 at the Curragh last time.

The selection will need to step forward again on that, but autumn looks very much the time to catch James Fanshawe's charge, and he makes plenty of each-way appeal with five places available on the Sportsbook.