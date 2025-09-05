Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 11/1 Betfair Sprint Cup fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Saturday

Forgotten colt makes each-way appeal in the Betfair Sprint Cup

Unexposed handicapper could thrive over this extra distance

Beaten only by the likeable Holloway Boy in the previous renewal of the Group Three Superior Mile Stakes, Dylan Cunha-trained Prague makes the most appeal as he attempts to go one place better this time around and return to the winners' enclosure.

Holloway Boy went on to frank the form by performing exceptionally well on multiple occasions in Meydan, narrowly denied on the line by Poker Face in a Group Two in January, before finishing third to Romantic Warrior at odds of 33/134.00 in a Group One and achieving second-place behind Nations Pride in his penultimate start when beaten only a length-and-a-quarter by the 115-rated winner.

Following his second in this contest, Prague went on to beat the talented, sadly ill-fated subsequent Group Two winner Poker Face, who was once rated as high as 116, as well as previous Middle Park Stakes second Task Force, and the reopposing Ice Max in the Group Two Joel Stakes at Newmarket. He coped well with softer conditions to record a convincing three-and-three-quarter-length victory, and can thrive in easier ground on his return to this venue.

This term, Prague is yet to be seen to best effect but the return to softer conditions could allow him to fare much better than in his recent runs. He has been far from disgraced behind the likes of subsequent Group One winner Never So Brave, but as shown during his debut campaign last year, he can be more competitive in Stakes company. With course form in his favour, and conditions likely to suit, Prague can pose a threat under Kieran Shoemark.

Recommended Bet Back Prague in 13:15 Haydock SBK 5/1

A three-time winner at the track, Local Hero is now 2lb below his last winning mark as he seeks a fourth success, capable of putting in a competitive effort under Sean Levey in this mile handicap.

A likeable type who has recently been gelded, the four-year-old was narrowly denied by Mount Athos in his latest appearance at the course when rated 5lb higher, having previously caught the eye in defeat from a rating of 92 under 3lb claiming Alec Voikhansky here in February. His handicap mark has eased since, putting him in with strong claims at the weights on his return to familiar surroundings at a track where he thrives.

The course-and-distance winner always warrants serious consideration when heading to the Sunbury-on-Thames venue, and he is handicapped to strike in this series final.

Recommended Bet Back Local Hero E/W in 14:05 Kempton SBK 15/2

Roger Varian-trained Ride The Thunder is an intriguing contender in this staying contest, unexposed as he steps up to 1m6f for the first time.

A winner over a mile-and-a-quarter, the son of Night Of Thunder is yet to attempt a trip further than 1m3f but has shaped as a promising stayer, staying on well late on over shorter distances suggesting this step up could suit.

Still on his opening mark of 84 following two runs in handicap company, Ride Of Thunder could prove well treated should the step up in trip bring out further improvement from the colt. He has shown some good form so far during his career, including against tough opponents, and remains open to further improvement in only his seventh start.

On debut at Doncaster, Ride The Thunder was beaten only by now 96-rated God Of War, with subsequent dual winner Lightening Mann further behind in fifth. He then finished second to Yabher, who has franked the form, before being denied a length by Almeric, who went on to land Listed success over subsequent Group Three winner King Of Cities, achieving a rating of 113 in the process.

With plenty of substance to his form and being out of a mile-and-a-half winning Sea The Stars mare in Stellar Glow, a relative of two-mile winner Platinum, Ride The Thunder makes plenty of appeal from his current mark and is one to note under Silvestre De Sousa, who has an all-time strike-rate of 22 percent for the yard.

Recommended Bet Back Ride The Thunder E/W in 14:25 Haydock SBK 10/1

Michael Bell-trained Adjuvant makes each-way appeal at odds of 12/113.00 in the competitive staying contest, capable of making the frame from a 1lb lower mark than his previous success.

He has made only one appearance so far this year, when beaten a length-and-a-quarter by Prince Of The Seas over a mile-and-a-half at Goodwood, returning from a 287-day break on that occasion.

Entitled to come on for the recent run, the step back up in trip should suit this strong stayer who was once second to Sweet William in a heavy ground Goodwood handicap and has proven form over this distance.

The six-year-old gelding has previously run well over this course-and-distance at this meeting when staying on strongly in the three-year-old stayers' contest, beaten only a length-and-a-half at the line by Inverness three years ago.

The softer conditions should suit Adjuvant, with any rainfall in his favour, and his previous course form should hold him in good stead as he seeks a fifth career win under PJ McDonald.

Recommended Bet Back Adjuvant E/W in 15:00 Haydock SBK 12/1

In the Betfair Sprint Cup, forgotten horse Inisherin makes each-way appeal at generous double-figure odds for Kevin Ryan. He is a previous course-and-distance winner, having landed the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes as a three-year-old here before going on to claim Commonwealth Cup success at Royal Ascot, and still remains capable of putting in a competitive effort on a going day despite not being seen to best effect recently.

In this contest twelve months ago, the son of Shamardal couldn't make any impression, disappointing as the 5/23.50 favourite having previously finished a creditable fifth to Mill Stream in the July Cup.

This term, however, he returned to winning ways with a Duke Of York success over Flora Of Bermuda on the Knavesmire, returning to form to beat a subsequent Group One third, who had previously been narrowly denied in the British Champions Sprint Stakes, with progressive sprinter Night Raider in third, and Kerdos, who went on to finish fifth in the King Charles III Stakes, further behind.

In his two recent runs, Inisherin has been well beaten, failing to make an impression in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes before finishing last of the field in a Deauville Group One in his latest start. He has had excuses, particularly when last seen in France, running a solo race on the rail, and it may prove too early to give up on a clearly talented colt who remains on a rating of 115.

Whilst Inisherin does need to bounce back from his recent efforts, he has the ability and class to put in a competitive performance, with the return to Haydock and softer conditions in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Inisherin E/W in 15:35 Haydock SBK 11/1

Course-and-distance Jer Batt has shown some great form this season and is only 2lb higher than when beating subsequent Group One winner American Affair, now rated 113, here last year.

Since then, he has been narrowly denied by recent Listed winner Shaagran, now rated 108, in this contest, whilst also just beaten by subsequent Listed winner Cover Up at Doncaster, and denied a length by American Affair in a Musselburgh sprint handicap on reappearance this term, with Group Two winner Jm Jungle in second.

Trained by David and Nicola Barron, the five-year-old gelding's form has worked out exceptionally well and has been significantly franked on multiple occasions by various rivals.

A rating of 89 appears lenient considering some of the form he has shown previously, including at this track in softer conditions, and he is 7lb better off with Blue Storm, who beat him here twelve months ago, which can allow him to reverse form with the top weight in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Jer Batt in 16:07 Haydock SBK SP

Six-year-old gelding Twilight Jet previously claimed two Group Three successes as well as a Listed contest when trained by Michael O'Callaghan in Ireland, and he has proven to still retain plenty of ability which can see him pose a threat in handicap company for his current trainers Jim and Suzi Best.

Earlier this season, the likeable gelding was narrowly denied at odds of 33/134.00 in a competitive Epsom handicap on Derby Day, and is only 1lb higher here under 5lb claimer Elizabeth Gale, who has ridden a winner at the track in the past.

This 6f trip in softer conditions should perfectly suit Twilight Jet, who is one to note each-way at odds of [....], capable of springing a surprise on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Jet E/W in 16:25 Ascot SBK SP

William Knight-trained Tilted Kilt is one to note in the penultimate race on the card, dropping in class from a workable mark of 82 under Callum Shepherd.

The son of Persian King is winless since a debut success over 7f at Kempton, but has run well on occasion since, including over this course-and-distance when denied three-quarters-of-a-length by Teroomm, who has run well at a higher level since and is now rated 5lb higher on a mark of 95.

With previous course form in his favour, Tilted King can make his presence felt from a 2lb lower mark, capable of returning to form having had some excuses in recent outings.

Last year, he managed a fifth-place finish in softer conditions at Longchamp behind Mount Kilimanjaro, who subsequently finished runner-up to Twain in a Saint-Cloud Group One. Whilst Tilted Kilt was no match for the eventual winner that day in France, he wasn't completely disgraced when beating subsequent winner Fly Half as well as now 97-rated Brise Noir, and he represents an in-form yard in this race as he attempts to return to winning ways.