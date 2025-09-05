Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Thunder could roll in at Ascot

Take Akkadian to gain Ascot compensation

Dandy the man to land Thirsk nursery

Fahey speedster can go one better in finale

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to our Betfair Sprint Cup day special.

Runner-up in this race last year, Akkadian Thunder has become something of a nearly horse for connections in recent times.

However, two of his recent trips to Ascot for course and distance handicaps have resulted in excusable defeats, indeed he was set too stiff a task in last year's renewal of this contest.

Ridden to hit the line strongly in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, the selection did just that; the problem was so did subsequent Group 1 winner Never So Brave who was two-and-a-quarter lengths ahead of David O'Meara's gelding where it mattered.

Akkadian Thunder was also a little unlucky following his second here to Grey's Monument in this race just weeks later when chasing home the well-ridden Volterra who pinched the Challenge Cup from the front, while a number of riders waited for the 33/1 chance to come back to the field.

To be fair to Jason Watson, who partnered today's selection that day, he was travelling well for much of that contest but couldn't find a passage through until the bird had flown leaving him little chance of grabbing a podium finish.

Hopefully, Akkadian Thunder finally gains some reward for a series of creditable, if ultimately unsuccessful efforts, and any further rain shouldn't inconvenience his chance, while Hector Crouch looks a positive booking.

Recommended Bet Back Akkadian Thunder, E/W 5 Places, in 14:40 Ascot SBK 9/2

Bryan Smart has built a well-deserved reputation as a fine trainer of sprinters and, although winners and horses have been a little tougher to come by this year, Dandy Style looks capable of making an impact in juvenile handicaps off a perch of 78.

With the benefit of hindsight, the handicapper may have handed the son of Dandy Man a higher rating having seen his Thirsk conqueror follow up in style in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes during the Ebor festival.

This drop in trip could also suit the selection who faded in the last 100 yards having tried to keep tabs with a subsequent Pattern race scorer.

Dandy Style was sharper away from the stalls than on either of his first two starts at Thirsk and I'm hopeful he can follow in the hoofprints of his relatives Thatsallimsaying and So Smart both of whom have won races for David Evans.

Recommended Bet Back Dandy Style, E/W, in 14:50 Thirsk SBK SP

6 (19) Kind Of Blue J: Daniel Muscutt

Daniel Muscutt T: James Fanshawe

James Fanshawe F: 43221-983 SBK 13/2

EXC 8.8

It is anybody's guess whether stall 19 is a blessing or a curse for the chances of Kind Of Blue, but in the hope Haydock is a fair playing field so to speak, a chance is taken with James Fanshawe's speedster in a cracking renewal of the Betfair Sprint Cup.

The selection looked all at sea early season as, like a few of his stablemates, he struggled for form and consistency of performance following a glittering three-year-old campaign which concluded with a soft ground win in the Qipco Champions Sprint last October.

That was the second time Kind Of Blue has tackled and beaten a sizeable field (2-2 in races of 17 or more runners) and he is normally extremely consistent at six furlongs as figures at today's trip suggest: 114322183.

Second in this race last year when his pocket was picked late on, the Pegasus Stables four-year-old looked back to somewhere near his best in the Phoenix Park Stakes last time and should find this test to his liking, providing he isn't isolated away from the speed racing towards the stands' side rail.

Favourite Lazzat will cope with conditions and has pace around him from his track position so will probably go extremely close judged on his performances this summer.

However, he is not unbeatable, as we witnessed when turned over at odds on in the Prix Maurice du Gheest last time, and Kind Of Blue hails from a yard which have found a rich vein of form in recent days so could prove the answer to a complex puzzle.

Recommended Bet Back Kind Of Blue, E/W 5 Places, in 15:35 Haydock SBK 13/2

Old adversaries Woolhampton and Brooklyn Nine Nine, first and second in this event 12 months ago, renew rivalry a year on and the latter may be capable of exacting some revenge.

The Richard Fahey-trained five-year-old did this column a favour at Hamilton in June and has been seen just once since when disappointing in a Racing League event at Yarmouth a month later.

He could be excused that display as he was very slowly away and suffered cuts to his mouth which contributed to a run which was too bad to be true.

Freshened up since, Brooklyn Nine Nine returns to a stiffer track with some cut in the ground and those conditions seem to suit the selection ideally given his excellent run over course and distance last autumn and some fine performances at Hamilton in the interim.

Recommended Bet Back Brooklyn Nine Nine, E/W, in 16:55 Ascot SBK SP

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here