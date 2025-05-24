Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Curragh, Haydock and more

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Curragh and more

Field Of Gold was perceived to be an unfortunate loser of the English 2000 Guineas earlier this month and John and Thady Gosden's talented 3yo is out for redemption today, as he bids to win the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh (15:40).

Katie Midwinter: "Majestic Wave has been in the tracker for a while having shown ability as a juvenile, most notably when a half-a-length dead-heat second to Diego Ventura at Naas, alongside subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force, now rated 111.

Although the son of Sergei Prokofiev hasn't reached the levels of his aforementioned rival with whom he shared the runner-up spot in a maiden last summer, he was able to break his maiden at Navan before switching yards from John O'Donoghue to be trained by Simon Dow and made a promising start at Lingfield when fourth at odds of 14/115.00.

Majestic Wave hasn't been as effective in two recent starts but he is on a mark of 87 from which he can pose a threat under Aidan Keeley and it could prove worth keeping the faith in the three-year-old.

Recommended Bet Back Majestic Wave Each-Way in 13:30 Goodwood SBK 40/1

Mark Milligan: "The Roger Varian/Sylvester De Sousa/Sheikh Ahmed combination won last Saturday's big three-year-old handicap with Saddadd and I fancy them to repeat the dose in this week's Silver Bowl at Haydock with Teroomm.

"The son of Iffraaj is from a family the trainer knows well and his three starts to date have been full of promise.

"Green and slowly away on debut at Kempton in November, the selection made up plenty of ground in the latter stages and really caught the eye that day.

"He's built on that subsequently, winning a maiden at Bath last month before following up in novice company at Thirsk a couple of weeks later. The first two were well clear that day and the horse he beat into second looks a sure-fire future handicap winner for the Michael Bell team.

"This is one of my favourite handicaps in the early part of the season and it nearly always throws up some useful types. Regardless of the outcome, it looks sure to be a race to refer back to as the year progresses.

Recommended Bet Back Teroomm to Win 13:50 Haydock SBK 5/1

Mark Milligan: "Charlie Appleby's Diamond Rain is still unexposed and should have plenty more to offer as a four-year-old. She created a big impression when winning her first two starts last season before shaping as if amiss when last of 12 in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

"Her final three-year-old start was more encouraging, finishing fourth on a deep surface at Doncaster having missed the preceding five months. Diamond Rain didn't look entirely in love with the ground that day and will appreciate getting back on a quicker surface.

"Open to plenty of improvement, she's the type who can win a good prize or two for her top stable this season."

Recommended Bet Back Diamond Rain to Win 14:25 Haydock SBK 11/4

Timeform: "A good renewal of this Group 2. It's a quick turnaround for Symbol of Honour after his Newbury listed success last weekend but he did that comfortably and it'll require a smart performance to beat him if in similar form.

"One of two Horses In Focus (the other is Dash Dizzy who was too free when held at Ascot on his reappearance), Symbol of Honour won minor events at Meydan in January and February and showed much improved form when readily seeing off Ides of March at Newbury a week ago.

"That success means that he is 4 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here and, with the Appleby yard in good form, another win could be on the cards for all Big Mojo and Arizona Blaze provide stiff opposition."

Recommended Bet Back Symbol of Honour to win the 15:00 Haydock SBK 3/1

Sam Turner: "A smooth winner on her only previous start at the north west venue, James Tate's filly is unbeaten in two starts when partnered by Danny Tudhope who regains the ride here. The talented rider should welcome a stall alongside the expected pacesetter Grande Marques.

"Electric Storm proved that she retains a healthy appetite for the job with a taking Bath victory early this season (under Tudhope) and she ran extremely well on an easy surface at Deauville last July when runner-up in a well-contested Group 3 affair.

"She has a fair amount of ground to make up on Mgheera from her latest start, but a better draw and a return to one of her preferred venues could see that margin of defeat narrowed, while overnight rain shouldn't dent her chance."

Recommended Bet Back Electric Storm Each-Way in 15:30 Haydock SBK 12/1

Kevin Blake: "The son of Holy Roman Emperor won the Coventry Stakes at a big price last year, but very much backed up that form with close seconds in both the Prix Morny and the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, finishing in front of Field Of Gold on the latter occasion.

"Bred to be better as a three-year-old, he made a more than satisfactory return when being beaten by Jonquil in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury, shaping as if in need of the run. While he missed the Poule d'Essai des Poulains due to a minor hold-up, he can be expected to be in top shape for this contest.

"As much as anything, I like the look of the tactical setup for him. The race lacks an obvious leader bar him and with plenty of the big guns being likely to be ridden patiently, he might well be able to set a steady tempo in front on his first attempt at a mile."