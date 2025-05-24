Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a strong Haydock fancy

Unbeaten son of Postponed fancied to win again

Nick Bradley Racing to dominate Hilary Needler Trophy

Appleby ace to land fourth win in last five starts

Timeform Superboost

Field Of Gold was perceived to be an unfortunate loser of the English 2000 Guineas earlier this month and John and Thady Gosden's talented 3yo is out for redemption today, as he bids to win the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh (15:40).

He's a strong 1/12.00 favourite to win the race, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to 6/42.50. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold to Win Irish 2000 Guineas at 15:40 SBK 6/4

A cracking renewal of the Cocked Hat and 'Horse In Focus' Amiloc is fancied to take this step up in class in his stride and go 4-4 now his stamina is drawn out more.

The Ralph Beckett-trained colt won a newcomers race at Kempton in August and a minor event at the same course (by 1¾ lengths from next-time winner Green Storm) the following month. He maintained his unbeaten record in a six-runner minor event here last time by 3¼ lengths from Hawksbill, leading inside the final furlong before storming clear.

He looks sure to relish this longer trip (half-brother to 1¼m-1¾m winner Brimham Rocks and his dam stayed 1½m) and seems the type who will go on improving.

Both Opportunity (second choice) and Tycoon are in excellent hands and rate exciting prospects too though. That should ensure the unbeaten son of Postponed doesn't have things all his own way, but he looks the clear one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Amiloc to win the 14:05 Goodwood SBK 5/2

The Hilary Needler winner often heads to Royal Ascot, but it's usually only with an outside chance, with the fourth-placed-finish in the Queen Mary Stakes of 2019 winner Liberty Beach and the runner-up effort of 2015 winner Easton Angel in the same race the outliers.

Perhaps that will change this season, though, with the ambitious Nick Bradley Racing outfit saddling three exciting fillies led by the unbeaten Ali Shuffle. Her sire A'Ali won the Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting on his second start and she has clearly inherited plenty of his pace, unbeaten in three starts. But preference is for the same owners' Saucy Jane who again impressed with her cruising speed when fourth upped to listed level at York last week. Jack Morland's filly can make it 2-2 at this venue.

That listed run means that she is 4 lb clear of Argentine Tango on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and she could prove the value against the better-fancied Ali Shuffle.

Recommended Bet Back Saucy Jane to win the 14:10 Beverley SBK 11/2

A good renewal of this Group 2. It's a quick turnaround for Symbol of Honour after his Newbury listed success last weekend but he did that comfortably and it'll require a smart performance to beat him if in similar form.

One of two Horses In Focus (the other is Dash Dizzy who was too free when held at Ascot on his reappearance), Symbol of Honour won minor events at Meydan in January and February and showed much improved form when readily seeing off Ides of March at Newbury a week ago.

That success means that he is 4 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here and, with the Appleby yard in good form, another win could be on the cards for all Big Mojo and Arizona Blaze provide stiff opposition.

Recommended Bet Back Symbol of Honour to win the 15:00 Haydock SBK 3/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here