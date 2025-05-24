Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 40/1 Goodwood pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Saturday

Our Mighty Mo has proven course form at Haydock

Majestic Wave represents value at Goodwood

Timeform Superboost

Field Of Gold was perceived to be an unfortunate loser of the English 2000 Guineas earlier this month and John and Thady Gosden's talented 3yo is out for redemption today, as he bids to win the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh (15:40).

He's a strong 1/12.00 favourite to win the race, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to 6/42.50. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold to Win Irish 2000 Guineas at 15:40 SBK 6/4

Making his first appearance for George Scott, No Retreat seeks a first success in Britain having been in great form at Meydan and Abu Dhabi during the winter months and in his latest start in March, when narrowly beaten by Silver Sword.

On a career-high rating of 97 here, the son of Siyouni can be competitive, despite being 10lb above his last winning mark, as the recently gelded four-year-old has come into his own this year, running consistently well and is open to further progression.

Often seen running on late in a race, No Retreat has proven he possesses plenty of speed and could be tough to beat if he returns in the same form as in his recent runs, with form figures of 2212 during 2025 so far, beaten a combined distance of just over a length-and-a-half in his three defeats.

A likeable type who could enjoy a fine summer, the mount of Callum Shepherd makes the most appeal for win purposes in this field at a price of 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back No Retreat in 13:15 Haydock SBK 6/1

With four places available in this mile contest, Richard Hannon-trained Local Hero warrants each-way consideration at odds of 11/112.00.

The Phoenix Of Spain colt is 3lb above his last winning mark but has capable 3lb claimer Joe Leavy aboard, and has performed well from his current rating under Sean Levey in the past when narrowly beaten by Mount Athos in a higher class handicap at his beloved Kempton.

Since that runner-up effort, Local Hero has been seen twice when unable to land a blow at neither Newmarket nor Newcastle. The return to a mile at this level should suit, however, and he remains a horse to keep onside for an in-form yard.

Recommended Bet Back Local Hero E/W in 13:15 Haydock SBK 12/1

Majestic Wave has been in the tracker for a while having shown ability as a juvenile, most notably when a half-a-length dead-heat second to Diego Ventura at Naas, alongside subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force, now rated 111.

Although the son of Sergei Prokofiev hasn't reached the levels of his aforementioned rival with whom he shared the runner-up spot in a maiden last summer, he was able to break his maiden at Navan before switching yards from John O'Donoghue to be trained by Simon Dow and made a promising start at Lingfield when fourth at odds of 14/115.00.

Majestic Wave hasn't been as effective in two recent starts but he is on a mark of 87 from which he can pose a threat under Aidan Keeley and it could prove worth keeping the faith in the three-year-old.

Recommended Bet Back Majestic Wave E/W in 13:30 Goodwood SBK 40/1

Calyx gelding Principality warrants consideration in this handicap from a rating of 91 under 3lb claimer Kaiya Fraser having shown plenty of potential as a juvenile last term for Richard Hannon. He has switched yards to be trained by Harry Eustace since, for whom he was unable to make an impression on debut when last seen, returning from a 238-day break at Newmarket over 6f.

Given a 2lb drop in the weights following that outing, Principality should shape better this time around. He didn't get a favourable break from the stalls but was able to stick to the task well, lacking the speed to seriously threaten but shaping as though a step up to 7f could suit when far from disgraced in seventh.

On debut last year, Principality, who fetched £50,000 as a yearling before changing hands for 47,000gns in the autumn, finished second to the hugely exciting, sadly ill-fated Ancient Truth in a Newmarket novice event over 6f, before beating subsequent winner Carrados, now rated 86, and Billboard Star, who went on to place at Group Two level, achieving a rating of 104 in the process, at Goodwood to shed his maiden tag.

Whilst he was no match for a future dual Group One winner in Henri Matisse when upped into Group Two company at the Curragh, he did get upset in the stalls beforehand in his first run on yielding ground, and was able to return to some form when fourth to Yah Mo Be There in Listed company at Newbury.

It's too early to give up on this gelding, who makes only his seventh career start and has shown potential, and, with five places available in this race, he is one to consider each-way at 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Principality E/W in 13:30 Goodwood SBK 14/1

Kodiac gelding Our Mighty Mo showed significant improvement for his return to action at Musselburgh on his penultimate start to come within half-a-length of victory at Chester, upped in class on his latest outing for Karl Burke. The three-year-old proved he can compete from an unchanged mark of 82 on that occasion, and he has the ability to make the frame in this field.

Last season, Our Mighty Mo shaped with promise on a number of occasions including when successful over 7f at this venue, and when an eye-catcher in the hugely competitive juvenile contest at York's Ebor Festival, the Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes. Things didn't go his way on a couple of occasions last term, but he was still able to record two victories and place over a mile on the Knavesmire at this level.

From a workable mark, Our Mighty Mo holds strong claims returning to familiar surroundings to a track at which he is proven, and, with four places available, he is one to note each-way at odds of 25/126.00.

Recommended Bet Back Our Mighty Mo E/W in 13:50 Haydock SBK 25/1

Showcasing filly Cressida Wildes was denied a length when a well-backed 15/28.50 chance at Yarmouth in her latest start, improving plenty on a recent Chester effort. The drop in class and trip with the addition of a first-time visor helped her cause, and although she is 3lb higher this time around, she remains worth sticking with under Grace McEntee.

Formerly trained by Charlie Fellowes, Cressida Wildes was able to perform with credit behind useful types including Ghost Run, Englemere, It Ain't Two, and Hold A Dream, respectively, suggesting she has the potential to improve beyond her current rating.

Now representing Phil McEntree, Cressida Wildes is seeking a second career success and could be ready to strike on the back of a promising effort.

Recommended Bet Back Cressida Wildes E/W in 16:55 Goodwood SBK 14/1

It's worth putting a line through Eagle Day's latest start over a mile-and-a-quarter at Newbury when deemed a 66/167.00 chance. He was unable to maintain his challenge from the front that day, having made the running, weakening quickly in the straight, finishing down the field.

Better than shown on that occasion, the David Evans-trained contender had previously been beaten only a length by Mr Baloo at this level in a Wolverhampton handicap, having shown snippets of good form in prior months, including when winning twice during December, finishing a length-and-a-quarter fourth to Apiarist from a mark of 84, and when second to Smart Hero at a higher level in February.

Now only 1lb above his last winning mark with 5lb claimer Jordan Williams in the saddle, Eagle Day could be ready to strike once again. He has enough ability to be competitive in this field from his current rating, and the yard, as well as the rider, is in good form currently.

Recommended Bet Back Eagle Day E/W in 17:20 Salisbury SBK 12/1

Four-year-old gelding Tryfan made his first start for Harry Charlton when last seen at Epsom, failing to make an impression over a mile-and-a-half that day but entitled to improve for his return to action following a 208-day break. From a 3lb lower mark, the son of Nathaniel should shape better this time around as he steps back up in trip over 1m6f.

Unlikely to be shy on stamina being by a stallion who has a 34 percent success-rate with his winners-to-runners over a trip over a mile-and-three-quarters and further, and out of a daughter to strong staying mare Cresta Gold, Rhagori, Tryfan attempts this distance for the third time.

He had previously stuck to the task behind Align The Stars at Haydock in tough company last July, before failing to fire when far back in the field behind Tabletalk at York in August, but there could be more to come from him in much calmer waters here.

From a low rating at this level, Tryfan makes appeal under Hector Crouch, only 1lb above his last winning mark.