Saturday Racing Tips: Sam Turner backs Electric Storm to bounce back at 12/1
Betfair tipster Sam Turner has three selections across three Saturday meetings including the Temple Stakes at Haydock and the Irish 2000 Guineas at Curragh...
-
Amiloc can extend his unbeaten record at Goodwood
-
Electric Storm has appetite for Haydock success at 12/113.00
-
Officer has the potential to impress again in Irish 2000 Guineas
Timeform Superboost
Field Of Gold was perceived to be an unfortunate loser of the English 2000 Guineas earlier this month and John and Thady Gosden's talented 3yo is out for redemption today, as he bids to win the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh (15:40).
He's a strong 1/12.00 favourite to win the race, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to 6/42.50. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.
Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Goodwood, 14.05 - Back Amiloc @ 5/23.50
Amiloc
Given the majority of Ralph Beckett's horses were needing the run this spring, it was to Amiloc's credit that he managed to win first time out.
It could be the case that it's only the very smart three-year-olds which are managing to oblige at the first time of asking - Dante winner Pride Of Arras being another example - and if that is the case then the classy son of Postponed could well find further improvement now that he steps up in trip in this Listed event.
Racing in the same ownership as his Derby-bound stablemate, Amiloc did extremely well on his return to action over a trip which, on pedigree, may be proved by time to be well short of his optimum.
The selection's sire won a Coronation Cup, Sheema Classic and King George over 12 furlongs, while the dam Colima, an Authorized mare, produced Chamade who coped very well with an easy surface so if the forecast rain does materialise, Amiloc shouldn't be inconvenienced.
He faces a nice crop of three-year-old rivals here but is taken to extend his unbeaten record to four with his effectiveness at the track already assured.
Haydock, 15:30 - Back Electric Storm each-way @ 12/113.00
Electric Storm (Ire)
- J: Daniel Tudhope
- T: James Tate
- F:
There is a little forgiveness required in supporting Electric Storm following a seemingly subdued display behind Mgheera in France last time.
However, stall nine (of nine) and a sluggish start meant that the selection's chance was compromised from an early stage, and she could be worth supporting to bounce back at double figure odds here.
A smooth winner on her only previous start at the north west venue, James Tate's filly is unbeaten in two starts when partnered by Danny Tudhope who regains the ride here. The talented rider should welcome a stall alongside the expected pacesetter Grande Marques.
Electric Storm proved that she retains a healthy appetite for the job with a taking Bath victory early this season (under Tudhope) and she ran extremely well on an easy surface at Deauville last July when runner-up in a well-contested Group 3 affair.
She has a fair amount of ground to make up on Mgheera from her latest start, but a better draw and a return to one of her preferred venues could see that margin of defeat narrowed, while overnight rain shouldn't dent her chance.
Curragh, 15.40 - Back Officer each-way @ 8/19.00
The case for Field Of Gold going a place better than his unfortunate 2000 Guineas defeat will be well documented by many, while the rain that is expected to hit the Curragh overnight won't dampen his chance.
The talented grey son of Kingman, an impressive scorer on an easy surface in the Craven Stakes prior to Newmarket, remains a horse of immense interest and, in some respects, a difficult one to oppose at this venue which should arguably suit him better than Newmarket.
However, at around even money, he is reluctantly overlooked on a price perspective in a race which features a host of potential improvers, not least Officer who created a terrific impression when scoring over course and distance in Listed company last time.
While the selection will have to improve markedly on the base level of that form, he surely has the potential to do so, and I love the fact that all three of his career outings have been at the Curragh to date.
His comeback when easy-to-back in the Gladness Stakes when trapped wide looked a lovely tune up given his stable was undergoing a typically sluggish start to the new campaign at the time. The way he quickened to score last time in a closing sectional only bettered by the five-furlong juvenile event, where they crawled early on, was highly encouraging.
The forecast rain won't hurt his chances, and he makes plenty of appeal each-way against Field Of Gold and in the market which bets without the favourite.
Now read Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Three to back at Haydock at up to 5/1
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Back 4/1 Firebrand on return at Ballinrobe
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton duo worth a serious look for 13/2 Tuesday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton duo worth a serious look for 13/2 Tuesday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement