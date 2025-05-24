Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Three to back at Haydock at up to 5/1

Varian to win another big handicap

Field Of Gold was perceived to be an unfortunate loser of the English 2000 Guineas earlier this month and John and Thady Gosden's talented 3yo is out for redemption today, as he bids to win the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh (15:40).

He's a strong 1/12.00 favourite to win the race, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to 6/42.50. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold to Win Irish 2000 Guineas at 15:40 SBK 6/4

The Roger Varian/Sylvester De Sousa/Sheikh Ahmed combination won last Saturday's big three-year-old handicap with Saddadd and I fancy them to repeat the dose in this week's Silver Bowl at Haydock with Teroomm.

The son of Iffraaj is from a family the trainer knows well and his three starts to date have been full of promise.

Green and slowly away on debut at Kempton in November, the selection made up plenty of ground in the latter stages and really caught the eye that day.

He's built on that subsequently, winning a maiden at Bath last month before following up in novice company at Thirsk a couple of weeks later. The first two were well clear that day and the horse he beat into second looks a sure-fire future handicap winner for the Michael Bell team.

This is one of my favourite handicaps in the early part of the season and it nearly always throws up some useful types. Regardless of the outcome, it looks sure to be a race to refer back to as the year progresses.

Recommended Bet Back Teroomm SBK 5/1

This is an interesting fillies' listed contest and Running Lion looks sure to be popular as she makes the second start of her five-year-old campaign.

She sets a clear standard on official ratings and may step up on her recent comeback when last of five at Newmarket, though she isn't the most consistent or straightforward and I'm happy enough to take her on.

Sir Mark Prescott's Tasmania is an interesting challenger, but she clearly hasn't been the easiest to train having made just one start since joining the stable from France last season.

A safer option looks to be Charlie Appleby's Diamond Rain, who's still unexposed and should have plenty more to offer as a four-year-old.

She created a big impression when winning her first two starts last season before shaping as if amiss when last of 12 in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

Her final three-year-old start was more encouraging, finishing fourth on a deep surface at Doncaster having missed the preceding five months.

Diamond Rain didn't look entirely in love with the ground that day and will appreciate getting back on a quicker surface.

Open to plenty of improvement, she's the type who can win a good prize or two for her top stable this season.

Recommended Bet Back Diamond Rain SBK 11/4

I'm hoping the Appleby/Buick partnership can double up in the next race, the 6f Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes.

Symbol Of Honour seems to have found his niche as a sprinter, and he looks the type who can go on progressing at this sort of trip for a while yet.

He broke his maiden over 6f as a juvenile before going to run a good sixth in the Coventry at Royal Ascot. Afterwards, he didn't run badly in a couple of starts at 7f, but it was back at this trip at Meydan at the start of the year when he started to take off again.

The selection took a pair of minor contests out in Dubai and then rather flopped when stepped back up in trip behind Cosmic Year at Newmarket in May.

However, the penny appeared to drop with connections last week as he won a Newbury listed contest in ready fashion dropped back to this trip. It's clear to me that he's always going to prove best as a sprinter and I'm hopeful he can handle this step up in class.