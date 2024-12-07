Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Betfair Tingle Creek day at Sandown

Timeform Superboost

Timeform: "The win of Larchmont Lass caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters a month ago, and there could easily be more to come from the Wincanton scorer, so with just a 4lb rise in the weights she gets a narrow vote in the 12:40 ahead of Asian Spice, whose latest Exeter form has been franked and her rider's claim offsets her 6 lb rise.

"That was Larchmont Lass's second win at Wincanton, but she has also won over 21f here at Sandown and her record going right-handed now reads 3-2-1-2-4-1-1. She should appreciate the likely strong pace set by the in-form pair of Hard As Nails and Mavis Pike and is fancied to win again."

Recommended Bet Back Larchmont Lass in the 12:40 at Sandown SBK

Daryl Carter: "The six-year-old is open to more progression than most in this field, and the step up to three miles for the first time in this sphere is a good avenue for improvement. Bradley Harris claims three pounds off his back, making him look pretty attractively weighted, and he returns to Sandown, where he bolted up in April last year by six lengths over Pic Roc, who had previously been second in the Novice Hurdle final at this venue.

"The soft ground will be no concern, and he had been looking for this trip during the 2022/23 season. There is little doubt his connections will want to get him back on track. This race looks there for the taking, and this improver has finished first, second, or third in 12 16 outings over hurdles. He looks like a fair each-way price at 10/1 or bigger in an open race."

Recommended Bet 13:15 Sandown - Back Ike Sport SBK 12/1

Paul Nicholls: "He'd been off for a year after sustaining an injury in a fall at Sandown. So he needed the run last time at this track where he stayed on pleasingly into fourth place after being outpaced. He has come on for the outing and should be much more competitive in this staying handicap hurdle."

Recommended Bet Back Henri The Second SBK 9/2

Paul Nicholls: He has done a lot of schooling over fences and has always shaped like a chaser and he arrives at Sandown in top form after winning the same decent races stylishly over hurdles at Kempton and Wincanton from the front for the second year running. He could be a very exciting recruit to chasing but doesn't want soft ground so I will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast."

Recommended Bet Rubaud SBK 11/2

Mark Milligan: "Willmount looked something out of the ordinary when making an impressive hurdling debut at Newbury just over a year ago and was sent off favourite for the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle on the back of that performance.

"However, it was clear all wasn't well that day and he ended up being pulled up after stopping quickly when coming off the bridle. He clearly comes with a few risks attached given we haven't seen him since then, but he could potentially be very well treated starting off in handicaps from a mark of 130, particularly when you bear in mind that debut effort over timber."

Recommended Bet Back Willmount SBK 7/2

Kevin Blake: "The one that makes most appeal to me in that regard is the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Master Chewy. The seven-year-old has form that can be tied back in amongst many of his rivals today, with his head second to Found A Fifty in the Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree reading particularly well.

"He shaped as if in need of the run on his return to action under a big weight in a handicap chase at Ascot and if the worst of the rain comes he is proven on ground that Timeform have called heavy based on times. The hope and anticipation is that he will be ridden with a bit of patience which should position him well to pick up some late pieces and get into the frame at very least.

"If Jonbon gets softened up on the front end and/or is forced into a jumping mistake, there might be even more on the table for Master Chewy to pick up."

Recommended Bet Back Master Chewy E/W in the 15:00 Sandown SBK 20/1

Daryl Carter: "Sean Bowen's choice of the Olly Murphy pair is Tamar Bridge, and perhaps the hint should be taken. However, Pyramid Place--10/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook--won with any amount in hand at Kempton last time and returned to form, and he is proven if the ground comes up testing.

"He can also boast a good course victory over the mid-140 performer Masaccio at this venue in May, and he arrives in brilliant knick. He may look exposed on the face of it, but he is only seven, and his latest performance was a career-best on the figures, so he looks overpriced to at least hit the frame with generous place terms."

Recommended Bet 15:17 Aintree - Back Pyramid Place SBK 10/1

Daryl Carter: "The second stab in this race is a friend of this column, Top Of The Bill - 10/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is tailor-made for these staying chase races and offered plenty of ability in his first season over fences last term.

"He must be forgiven a below-par run on seasonal return, but that came in Listed company over a trip too short on a surface too fast at Carlisle last time. That's easily forgiven, but he was progressive last year and relished stamina tests at Exeter and Wetherby. When the eight-year-old puts it all together, he is very good on a going day and can boast a solid run over hurdles at this track."