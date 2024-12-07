ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back on Betfair Tingle Creek Day

Timeform Superboost

The ultra-consistent Jonbon attempts to defend his Betfair Tingle Creek Chase title today in the 15:00 at Sandown

However, you can take advantage of a super-boosted price - now 1/12.00 - for Jonbon to win the race

The Betfair-sponsored Tingle Creek Chase is very much the highlight of Saturday's action and, while it's exciting to see Jonbon run once again, it's not really a race that sets the punting juices flowing.

However, there's an excellent supporting card live on ITV and I'm keen to be with Henri The Second in this 2m 7.5f Pertemps Qualifier.

A real cashing type on looks, it could well be significant that Paul Nicholls has decided to keep him to hurdles for the time being, and the step up to a trip around 3m could well bring about more improvement in this lightly raced type.

The seven-year-old has clearly had a problem or two along the way but made an eye-catching return to action when fourth over 2m 4f at this course last time.

He didn't get the best of passages in that conditionals event but was still plugging away towards the finish and looks sure to come on for the run (that was his first start in a year).

Stamina looks Henri The Second's forte and I'm intrigued to see what he can do stepped up this sort of trip for the first time.

Recommended Bet Back Henri The Second SBK 9/2

The 2m Grade 1 Betfair Henry VIII Novices Chase has a storied roll of honour, with Altior, Jonbon and Edwardstone amongst the recent winners.

This year's renewal could well throw up another top-class prospect too, with a select field of five heading to post.

The exciting L'Eau du Sud heads the betting for the Skeltons and, while he's looked a real top-notcher in two starts over fences, twhether he deserves to be odds-on against a couple of Gorden Elliott recruits is debatable.

Down Memory Lane arguably achieved as much - if not more - than L'Eau du Sud on his chasing debut at Navan last month and I'd rather be with this one at the current prices.

Jumping assuredly and always in control, he'd have won anyway even though his main rival clouted the last and left him clear.

Down Memory Lane rates an exciting prospect and I'm hopeful we'll see even more from him this time around.

Gordon Elliott also fields Touch Me Not - himself a winner last time - while Paul Nicholls has chasing newcomer Rubaud to call upon in what should be a cracking contest.

Recommended Bet Back Down Memory Lane SBK 11/4

Willmount looked something out of the ordinary when making an impressive hurdling debut at Newbury just over a year ago and was sent off favourite for the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle on the back of that performance.

However, it was clear all wasn't well that day and he ended up being pulled up after stopping quickly when coming off the bridle.

He clearly comes with a few risks attached given we haven't seen him since then, but he could potentially be very well treated starting off in handicaps from a mark of 130, particularly when you bear in mind that debut effort over timber.

Trained by Neil Mulholland when the winner of a pair of bumpers prior to joining the Henderson yard, this wouldn't be the first time the Seven Barrows maestro has got one back on track after an abject performance, and he has the potential to make a mockery of that handicap mark if he's back to something like that debut form.

On balance, a price of around 7/2 on the Sportsbook looks worth taking, though the market on the day may give us more of a clear indication as to which way Willmount is expected to go.