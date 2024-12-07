Betfair Tingle Creek Chase Day at Sandown: Back Tipman's Lucky 15 at 340/1

Timeform Superboost

The ultra-consistent Jonbon attempts to defend his Betfair Tingle Creek Chase title today in the 15:00 at Sandown, and he's just 1/21.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook to do so.

However, you can take advantage of a super-boosted price - now 1/12.00 - for Jonbon to win the race by clicking on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost has been provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our Horse Racing writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Jonbon to win Betfair Tingle Creek (15:00 Sandown) SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

12:40 - Larchmont Lass

Larchmont Lass won here on her third career start in a NHF race and has looked a talented horse since with some very good quality performances. She's a six-year-old from Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' yard who's been relatively unexposed and has so much scope for improvement especially in handicap races, which the yard have brilliant records in. Won first time and the 4lb rise looks very fair.

13:15 - Henri The Second

Henri The Second looks extremely well handicapped here off a mark of 125 given his previous form and wins at this track. Caught the eye on his return this season and the winner of that race has gone on to frank the form by winning since. So Henri The Second should be going close today if he's able to put together a similar level of performance.

14:25 - Altobelli

Altobelli has now dropped down to a mark of 130, and the yard have been amongst the winners recently. He won his sole bumper, beating Ginny's Destiny, which is a very strong bit of form, just over 5L. He won on his hurdling debut beating Uncle Bert, who is now rated 135 over hurdles. He's better off at the weights than a few of these and, with anything like a return to the quality form he has shown, means he has to have a big say.

15:35 - Montgomery

Montgomery is of interest here, as he has run well fresh before and the step up in trip looks a real positive move by the trainer who does well with this type of horse in these races. He still looks like there is plenty of scope for further improvement and this step up in trip could just unlock further more.