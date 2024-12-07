Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Hoping Henri won't come Second after pleasing return
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has an exciting 14 runners on Saturday across two tracks and here he gives his insight on all of their chances...
-
Paul Nicholls has 14 runners on Saturday
-
Weather watch to see if Rubaud lines up for Chase debut
-
Gelino Bello teeing up Welsh National bid
-
Wrappedupinmay my best chance of the day
-
-
Sandown
12:40 Sandown - Larchmont Lass
I am looking for another big run from Larchmont Lass who is progressive, won a competitive mares' race tidily at Wincanton recently and will not mind how soft it gets at Sandown where she has won before.
13:15 Sandown - Henri The Second
He'd been off for a year after sustaining an injury in a fall at Sandown
So he needed the run last time at this track where he stayed on pleasingly into fourth place after being outpaced. He has come on for the outing and should be much more competitive in this staying handicap hurdle.
13:50 Sandown - Rubaud (Non-Runner
*PLEASE NOTE: Rubaud is now a Non-Runner
He has done a lot of schooling over fences and has always shaped like a chaser and he arrives at Sandown in top form after winning the same decent races stylishly over hurdles at Kempton and Wincanton from the front for the second year running. He could be a very exciting recruit to chasing but doesn't want soft ground so I will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast.
14:25 Sandown - Kabral Du Mathan (NON-RUNNER)
*PLEASE NOTE: Kabral Du Mathan is now a Non-Runner
He's very progressive and won tidily on his only start for us at Huntington last season before a little setback which caused him to miss Cheltenham in March. He bounced back in style at Kempton twelve days ago with a ready victory ridden by Freddie Gingell in a conditional jockeys' race at Kempton. He deserves a crack at this valuable handicap off an 8lbs higher mark at Sandown. But I will be checking the ground on Saturday because he wouldn't be suited by testing conditions.
15:35 Sandown - Broken Halo
He's a bit of standing dish in these long distance chases and looked to have every chance when he fell two in this race a year ago before landing a three mile, five furlong handicap at a Taunton in March. My plan has always been to take him straight to Sandown. He goes well fresh, soft ground is ideal and I've done as much as I possibly can with him at home.
Chepstow (Abandoned)
PLEASE NOTE: Chepstwo has been abandoned due to adverse weather
11:52 Chepstow - Histrionic
He won his only Point-to-Point in Ireland and showed plenty of promise on his debut for us in a bumper at Newbury a year ago. He didn't really step up on that in two subsequent runs but three miles over hurdles will be much more his bag.
12:27 Chepstow - Don Alvaro
He won two handicap chases at Wincanton the season before last but has been off for a very long time with a leg problem and will need the run.
13:02 Chepstow - Captain Bellamy
He suffered from sore shins on and off last season which meant we only saw a glimpse of his ability. The ground was a bit quick for him last time at Exeter a month ago and he will be happier going left handed with much more give underfoot at Chepstow. So I'm looking for an improved performance from him.
13:02 Chepstow - Saint Kristobal
We bought him a year ago at the Cheltenham sale shortly after after he won a Point-to-Point in Ireland. He showed a fair bit of promise in his second bumper for us, has schooled nicely and is now ready for his debut over hurdles.
13:37 Chepstow - Brave Kingdom
He hasn't been the easiest to train because of leg problems but after nearly two years off the track he won his first two starts over fences last winter. I think he was feeling something on his final start in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Chase at Ascot. As he has been off for a good while it is likely he will improve for the run.
13:37 Chepstow - Gelino Bello
He's back after a season out with a leg strain. He is absolutely fine now and I've always thought he was an ideal type for the Coral Welsh National because he jumps, stays and enjoys soft ground. He might just want the run on Saturday which will hopefully put him spot
on for a return to Chepstow on December 27.
14:12 Chepstow - Wrappedupinmay
He has been a tad frustrating so far but finally got off the mark when scraping home in a staying handicap hurdle at Exeter in January. Time is still on the side of Wrappedupinmay who will like the ground, stays forever, is ready to jump fences and I think has a nice chance.
Has conditions in his favour and has solid claims.
14:47 Chepstow - Rickety Bridge
He won his Point-to-Point on heavy ground and found conditions too quick for him last time at Ludlow two months ago. He needs to be going left-handed so should be much happier on soft ground at Chepstow and has always shaped as if he will stay three miles.
15:32 Chepstow - Gillespie
A full brother to The Big Breakaway, he's come through our academy run by Will Biddick, goes very nicely at home and will hopefully run very well. He has done much the same at home as Sinnatra who won at the last meeting at Chepstow.
Timeform Verdict
14:12 Chepstow - Wrappedupinmay
Testing conditions at Chepstow will suit Wrappedupinmay as he's won both starts on ground deemed heavy by Timeform, including in a handicap hurdle at Exeter when last seen in January. Wrappedupinmay had to work hard to win by a head but he saw things out well to collar a subsequent winner up the run-in, backing up the impression that he's a staying chaser in the making.
This winning pointer now gets his opportunity over fences and is expected to quickly prove himself a better chaser than hurdler, particularly as conditions at Chepstow will place the emphasis on stamina and he has bags of it.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
