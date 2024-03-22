Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Find 14/1 Lincoln tip and Paul Nicholls' exclusive insight

- Trainer: Tom Symonds
- Jockey: David Bass
- Age: 9
- Weight: 10st 10lbs
- OR: 117
- Trainer: Ed Dunlop
- Jockey: Rossa Ryan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 82
- Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole
- Jockey: Alec Voikhansky
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 101
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
13:30 Bangor - Daryl Carter: Llandinabo set for the winner's enclosure
"Llandinabo Lad - 10/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook - comes with risks attached, but in the hope that a 119-day break and the return to hurdles do him a world of good, he is handicapped to have a big say in this contest.
"The nine-year-old has cut little mustard over fences for Tom Symonds, but he never really looked like a chaser, and the return to the more minor obstacles can only be a positive. As a result of him now going 0-8 over fences - despite the last two being promising enough efforts - he has fallen to a rating of 117. His last outing over hurdles saw him running off of a rating of 135, and now returning to Bangor, where he has run some excellent races with form figures of 212, he could be ready to get back into the winner's enclosure."
14:35 Doncaster - Alan Dudman: Arthurs Realm should enjoy step down
"Arthur's Realm won this in 2022 on good to soft and finished seventh last year. He's still floating around his winning mark off 82 and I wouldn't be too negative regarding him on the downgrade as he started last season from a rating of 90.
"He was seen a few times over 1m2f and 1m4f on the All-Weather, but he's much better at 1m, and back down in trip as a fairly smooth traveller, I am backing him to figure."
15:35 Doncaster - Mark Milligan: Take Thunder to roar home in Lincoln at 14/1
"My main fancy is drawn in single figures and that's Thunder Ball, who's proven on soft ground and should get a good tow into the race from the front-running Hieronymus.
"Paul and Oliver Cole's four-year-old improved in leaps and bounds last season, taking his mark from 75 at the start of the year to winning a Goodwood Handicap off 95 on his final outing."
15:50 - Paul Nicholls: Denman relation best chance at Newbury
"He's a big, strong, gorgeous horse, closely related to Denman, and made the perfect start to his career with a stylish winning debut in a bumper at Ascot in November. I've had this £100,000 race in mind for him ever since and didn't want to risk another penalty by running him before Newbury. He is a very smart prospect and while it will be hard for him to give a stone to the four-year-olds I'd say he is my best chance of the day."
