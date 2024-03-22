Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls: Denman relation my best chance of the day at Newbury

Paul has four runners at Newbury on Saturday

Paul Nicholls has four runners at Newbury on Saturday and the Betfair Ambassador is confident of a good showing from at least a few of his quartet...

  • Freddie Gingell's claim will help Solo

  • Larchmont Lass has a good chance off current mark

  • Denman relation Regent's Stroll by best chance

  • Rachael Blackmore's Serial Winner Fund - Read more here

    • 14:10 - Onethreefivenotout

    He has been hard to train and was off for two years after winning his bumper in October 2021. We've had a better run with him this season and it was great to see him gain a deserved first success over hurdles at Wincanton last month. He has his chance off a fair handicap mark and again wears cheekpieces which helped sharpen him up last time.

    14:40 - Solo

    He made a bright start to the season when second in the Haldon Gold Cup before he finished runner up again at Ascot. He then missed a couple of engagements when he was a bit off colour and is a hard horse to place. But he seems to be coming right now and Freddie Gingell's 5lbs claim will help because Solo is not the best handicapped horse in training.

    15:15 - Larchmont Lass

    She's a likeable mare who has progressed nicely over hurdles this season and won impressively on her latest start at Wincanton with the help of a patient ride from Harry Cobden. I've kept her for this valuable final since then and 113 seems a nice mark. Hopefully she has a lovely chance.

    15:50 - Regent's Stroll

    He's a big, strong, gorgeous horse, closely related to Denman, and made the perfect start to his career with a stylish winning debut in a bumper at Ascot in November. I've had this £100,000 race in mind for him ever since and didn't want to risk another penalty by running him before Newbury. He is a very smart prospect and while it will be hard for him to give a stone to the four-year-olds I'd say he is my best chance of the day.

