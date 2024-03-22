Paul Nicholls: Denman relation my best chance of the day at Newbury

Freddie Gingell's claim will help Solo

Larchmont Lass has a good chance off current mark

Denman relation Regent's Stroll by best chance

No. 6 Onethreefivenotout (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 117

He has been hard to train and was off for two years after winning his bumper in October 2021. We've had a better run with him this season and it was great to see him gain a deserved first success over hurdles at Wincanton last month. He has his chance off a fair handicap mark and again wears cheekpieces which helped sharpen him up last time.

No. 1 Solo (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 149

He made a bright start to the season when second in the Haldon Gold Cup before he finished runner up again at Ascot. He then missed a couple of engagements when he was a bit off colour and is a hard horse to place. But he seems to be coming right now and Freddie Gingell's 5lbs claim will help because Solo is not the best handicapped horse in training.

No. 11 Larchmont Lass (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 113

She's a likeable mare who has progressed nicely over hurdles this season and won impressively on her latest start at Wincanton with the help of a patient ride from Harry Cobden. I've kept her for this valuable final since then and 113 seems a nice mark. Hopefully she has a lovely chance.

No. 1 Regent's Stroll (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

He's a big, strong, gorgeous horse, closely related to Denman, and made the perfect start to his career with a stylish winning debut in a bumper at Ascot in November. I've had this £100,000 race in mind for him ever since and didn't want to risk another penalty by running him before Newbury. He is a very smart prospect and while it will be hard for him to give a stone to the four-year-olds I'd say he is my best chance of the day.

