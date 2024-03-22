- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: 117
Paul Nicholls: Denman relation my best chance of the day at Newbury
Paul Nicholls has four runners at Newbury on Saturday and the Betfair Ambassador is confident of a good showing from at least a few of his quartet...
Freddie Gingell's claim will help Solo
Larchmont Lass has a good chance off current mark
Denman relation Regent's Stroll by best chance
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Freddie Gingell
- Age: 8
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 149
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: 113
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
14:10 - Onethreefivenotout
He has been hard to train and was off for two years after winning his bumper in October 2021. We've had a better run with him this season and it was great to see him gain a deserved first success over hurdles at Wincanton last month. He has his chance off a fair handicap mark and again wears cheekpieces which helped sharpen him up last time.
14:40 - Solo
He made a bright start to the season when second in the Haldon Gold Cup before he finished runner up again at Ascot. He then missed a couple of engagements when he was a bit off colour and is a hard horse to place. But he seems to be coming right now and Freddie Gingell's 5lbs claim will help because Solo is not the best handicapped horse in training.
15:15 - Larchmont Lass
She's a likeable mare who has progressed nicely over hurdles this season and won impressively on her latest start at Wincanton with the help of a patient ride from Harry Cobden. I've kept her for this valuable final since then and 113 seems a nice mark. Hopefully she has a lovely chance.
15:50 - Regent's Stroll
He's a big, strong, gorgeous horse, closely related to Denman, and made the perfect start to his career with a stylish winning debut in a bumper at Ascot in November. I've had this £100,000 race in mind for him ever since and didn't want to risk another penalty by running him before Newbury. He is a very smart prospect and while it will be hard for him to give a stone to the four-year-olds I'd say he is my best chance of the day.
