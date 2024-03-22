Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/1 Lattam can lay claim to Doncaster Lincoln

Fresh is the angle with well-handicapped Lattam 9/1 10.00

I will take what I hope is a sensible approach today. I will sit by and watch most of the flat action at Doncaster on Saturday afternoon to pick up clues for later in the season.

At 13:20 at Doncaster, Holloway Boy 5/16.00 interests me going forward this term, and he is slightly overpriced, albeit I would prefer him running from a high draw against the stand rail, given his tendency to hang right.

He'd have a cracking chance in this if fit the first time, given he had not had the rub of the green in many cases in his short career. His excellent effort in the Vertem Futurity Trophy behind Auguste Rodin at this venue is fresh in mind, having hung across the track and been beaten just five lengths.

In the Spring Mile at 14:25 at Doncaster, I liked the chance of Look Back Smiling 10/111.00 until the draw came out, and I saw he was in stall five. I prefer high draws on the straight track at Doncaster, but I expect him to run well.

Last year's winner, Harswell Duke 6/17.00, was the one I landed on, but so did the odds compilers, who stuck him in as the favourite.

No. 7 Llandinabo Lad SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 117

Llandinabo Lad - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - comes with risks attached, but in the hope that a 119-day break and the return to hurdles do him a world of good, he is handicapped to have a big say in this contest.

The nine-year-old has cut little mustard over fences for Tom Symonds, but he never really looked like a chaser, and the return to the more minor obstacles can only be a positive. As a result of him now going 0-8 over fences - despite the last two being promising enough efforts - he has fallen to a rating of 117. His last outing over hurdles saw him running off of a rating of 135, and now returning to Bangor, where he has run some excellent races with form figures of 212, he could be ready to get back into the winner's enclosure.

He looks overpriced, particularly given his latest chase run came over a trip too far of 3m, and he wasn't disgraced on his penultimate start at Ludlow at today's distance.

He looks worth chancing at the prices, with few of these making any appeal from a handicapping perspective. Banjaxed rates the most significant threat, but the gutsy Llandinabo Lad may be able to fight him off under the excellent David Bass.

Back the selection no less than 8/19.00.

No. 4 I Love My Baie (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 123

Today's favourite, Into The Park, will prove challenging to beat, but he takes up plenty of the market. Last time, there were signs that he may be feeling the effects of a busy campaign, so while he is respected, there's some good each-way value down the betting order.

I Love My Baie - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook -stands out as a solid proposition that we have yet to see the best of. The six-year-old completely flopped at Doncaster 56 days ago when he was tried over three miles, and to be honest, it was baffling why they felt he wanted a step up in trip.

Still, he travelled strongly for a long way at Doncaster before cutting out. He is better judged on his dominant Ayr victory when beating a progressive odds-on favourite and even better on his Haydock third before.

He chased home the useful Kamsinas in the Grade 2 Betfair Racing Podcasts Newton Novices Hurdle when given plenty to do over 2m on that tight track. He finished third behind subsequent winner Making Headway when well clear of the remainder, but his rider merely nudged him out, and he shaped better than the bare result.

Today's testing ground will prove no issue, and this two-and-a-half-mile trip looks right up his street. He is unexposed and makes his handicap debut off a workable mark of 123. With just five hurdle runs under his belt, I expect a more significant performance at a track that should match his strengths.

Back him at 8/19.00 or bigger.

No. 2 Heltenham (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 136

Heltenham did us a good turn at a big price over course and distance 21 days ago, and with this looking like a weaker race on balance, there's little reason to abandon him now.

The Dan Skelton seven-year-old is a progressive type who won here with any amount in hand last time, so a six-pound rise should not be enough to stop him. He now boasts a 2-2 record at this venue, including a demolition job in this race last year, and drying ground is of no concern whatsoever.

He ticks all the boxes for a repeat victory, and taking on more exposed horses--two of the six he beat last time--makes him most appealing under optimal conditions to continue the winning streak.

Back him at the likely higher price at BSP, although 7/42.75 or bigger is acceptable.

No. 3 (5) Montassib SBK 9/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Montassib - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a fair bet on seasonal return. If we forgive his run in the Lincoln last year when fitted with a tongue tie that was quickly discarded, he is 2-2 on soft ground and 2-3 at this six-furlong sprint trip.

Connections look to have found his key, and he can boast a victory when fresh. With a fair draw and a solid pace to aim at, he could be the answer in a tricky affair.

William Haggas' six-year-old is still unexposed to this trip and lightly raced for his age. He ended last season with a career-best RPR of 116, the highest rated in the field.

In the hope that he is ready to fire the first time out with options few and far between off his now lofty rating, he gets the vote to back that up at 3/14.00 or bigger.

No. 16 Lindy Reilly SBK 12/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 104

We have yet to see the best of Lindy Reilly - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who steps into handicaps for the first time today and will look to emulate the yard's 2018 winner, Rocksana.

Lindy Reily has caught the eye on all three outings under minimal pressure, and her debut third, which saw subsequent winners finish ahead of her, makes this opening rating of 104 potentially lenient. She was the only horse able to come from off the pace unfavoured by a steady gallop and caught the eye the next twice, including the latest at Doncaster when badly hampered and nursed home.

The six-year-old certainly has more to offer and has been trained with handicaps in mind. This race offers a fair prize for connections to aim for.

Back her at 10/111.00 or bigger.

No. 12 (14) Lattam (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 95

Lattam--9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--is a horse I have learned to catch when fresh. His form figures now read 3111, and his sole defeat was an unfortunate one at Goodwood when he finished strongly behind a course specialist in a race where the pace held up.

When fresh, he has been crying out for today's scenario--a straight track with a good draw and deep ground. He ticks plenty of boxes, and a move to Julie Camacho is no negative either, given what she achieved last season with new recruits, including first-time-out winners Pendleton and Winter Crown. Significantly, Badri and others improved greatly for the switch.

Lattam knocked at the door throughout last term, having put in a remarkable victory in the Irish Lincolnshire on seasonal return at the Curragh in 2023. Today's scenario is the first time on a straight track since (Ascot ignored in headgear) that victory under these conditions.

Of the remainder, I can't let Jennie Candlish's Spirit Genie go unbacked, so he will have a small saver. I expect him to need the outing, but he is one to keep on the side going forward this season.