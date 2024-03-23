Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Four make the list on Lincoln Day for Donny bets

No. 5 (7) Knight (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

We'll start off with Doncaster in time order for the ITV races on Saturday and we are still looking at pretty testing conditions as at the time of writing on Friday morning, the ground was soft, heavy in places. Despite spring looming, we still cannot shake off the shackles of the winter ground.

Never cast a clout till May is out as the saying goes.

Not a lot has changed for me in the opening Doncaster Mile at 13:20 with only seven runners and the top two at short prices with Knight 2/13.00 and Charyn 11/43.75.

Knight was talked about as a Guineas horse at one point in his career, and if you like a 2/13.00 shot, he'll certainly handle the ground with his high knee action and one of his relations loved the mud. But there are better bets to find and not a lot has changed with my thoughts on Charyn too from earlier in the week.

It's one to park on a busy Saturday.

As an avid reader of Tony Calvin's Saturday column, I know the Brocklesby, a field of unraced 2yos in heavy ground would be his idea of punting hell.

I would be slightly different in that I don't mind punting on a 2yo with a pedigree, although it's usually a Godolphin horse as you kinda know what you're getting.

Persian Force won this for the Amo owner two seasons ago by almost 5L and turned into a Group 1 performer, but he cost a fortune compared to Amo's representative this year with Mystical Elegance, who is a cheaper version in terms of cost at 45,000 guineas as a yearling.

She gets the fillies' allowance, but the market hasn't exactly missed her at 9/43.25, and that price in a field that does involve a complete guess-up (let's be honest), is not my idea of fun.

No. 13 (15) Mystical Elegance SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Grant Tuer is a trainer that is rarely known for his first-time-out juvenile winners with 11 winners from 99 runners sent out since 2020, so it's interesting his runner is prominent in the market at 5/16.00. Indication Ember has a 2yo winner in her pedigree and the price might be down to Mayson as a sire I suspect.

It's quite lazy to say that anything by Mayson will act in soft, and he is 12% win and 30% placed in terms of sire stats. I'd probably want more than 12% for a win, and likewise, I'd like a double-figure price for a place bet.

Hidden Hero interests me (for small stakes) at 12/113.00 from a pedigree angle. He's by Land Force; a stallion who does produce 2yos on heavy, and he won on heavy himself at the Curragh on his second start.

No. 8 (7) Hidden Hero SBK 12/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

His trainer Declan Carroll has a low percentage in terms of juvenile winners, but we have four places on the Sportsbook.

Back Hidden Hero E/W @ 12/113.00 Bet here

No. 6 (12) Arthur's Realm (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 82

The Spring Mile at 14:25 wasn't priced earlier this week so we can add another selection to what we have already for Doncaster and hopefully all 18 stand their ground as we do have six places on the Sportsbook for an each-way punt.

Maysong has shortened from 16/117.00 into 12/113.00, which must be that Mayson angle again.

Arthur's Realm won this in 2022 on good to soft and finished seventh last year. He's still floating around his winning mark off 82 and I wouldn't be too negative regarding him on the downgrade as he started last season from a rating of 90.

He was seen a few times over 1m2f and 1m4f on the All-Weather, but he's much better at 1m, and back down in trip as a fairly smooth traveller, I am backing him to figure.

Back Arthur's Realm @ 7/18.00 Bet here

No. 4 (3) Orazio (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Having advised Orazio in the ante-post column at 4s, he hasn't really budged at 10/34.33 for Saturday's Cammidge Trophy and he certainly won't mind the ground.

Charlie Hills can have his horses quite forward and won this in 2021 with Royal Commando and his father had a habit winning this two with the grand Royal Applause, La Cucaracha and Prime Defender.

Back Orazio @ 10/34.33 Bet here

No. 10 (3) Chazzesmee (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: J. A. Stack, Ireland

Jockey: J. M. Sheridan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 97

Fortune favours the brave, so I am pleased to see Chazzesmee going for the Lincoln double so quickly after his Monday win at the Curragh.

I advised him at 6/17.00 on Tuesday and he was as short as 3/14.00 at one stage in the days following, which was quite something in a field of 22. He's back to 9/25.50 and I don't see too much changing with the price.

Likewise the other selection with Vetiver who is 14/115.00 and she will certainly appreciate the ground. Not a lot to add to the two for me.

Back Chazzasmee @ 9/25.50 Bet here

As expected, the races have Newbury have cut up and I am ultra-happy with the position on Into The Park in the opening ITV 14:10 advised at 10/111.00 on Tuesday and in as the 9/43.25 favourite in a field of 10 - that's a good spot now.

For the following 14:40, the lack of horses for a 0-150 is laid bare for the 2m4f Handicap Chase with a pair rated in the 120s. Although one of those is Kerry Lee's in-form Eaton Collina, who takes a jump in class. it's a 21k pot, so why not? And Lee isn't afraid of having a go, which must be applauded.

Solo for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls was turned over at odds-on last time at Ascot and he is much better than that, but he's a tricky horse to place with his rating of 149.

Dan Sketon is ticking along at 22% and Heltenham is the 7/42.75 favourite following his Greatwood Gold Cup win, but it's a race I can leave alone.

No. 2 Smiling Getaway SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 123

The 15:15 looks very open but it's good to see so many mares in a race, and Nigel Twiston Davies' Smiling Getaway presumably could have had Cheltenham in mind, but it's best swerving that meeting rather than bump into anything above average. Well that seems to be plan for most UK trainers.

Indeed, the Twister did say after she won at Warwick that she was going to take in Sandown and then Cheltenham, so it could look a good tactic now.

Smiling Getaway could turn out to be better than a 123-rated mare, and her Warwick novice success earlier in the season came in soft conditions.

She stays well and I think she's better than her run at Sandown last time - that looked gruelling there in Grade 2 company, and Sandown soft in February is tough.

I like her chances at 13/27.50.

Back Smiling Getaway @ 13/27.50 Bet here

I'll be back on Tuesday standing in again for Tony Calvin with the antepost preview. Good luck for the weekend.

