US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his advice Alfatei won at Parx. Nick returns with two selections from the fantastic meeting at Saratoga...
"I think the drop to five and a half furlongs will suit her down to the ground as she has plenty of speed in her pedigree"
Ashiham to graduate
Race 4 19:29 Saratoga - Ashiham
Ashiham should make his presence felt in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This well related son of Tapit finished second against similar at Churchill Downs last month. He was slowly away, but recovered and was in contention until weakening inside the final furlong. He did not get the run of the race, and would have finished closer with a better start. This was the third time he has been turned over as the favourite, but has the form in the book to take this. The Todd Pletcher stable is firing on all cylinders, and Ashiham should give him another winner. He should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.
Zaccapa the one
Race 10 22:48 Saratoga - Zaccapa
Zaccapa is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight sprint on the turf course.
This French import caught the eye on US debut when finishing second to Publication over seven furlongs at Belmont Park earlier this month. She was caught in a speed duel, but kept on well when headed close home. This was a promising debut, and should build on this effort. I think the drop to five and a half furlongs will suit her down to the ground, as she has plenty of speed in her pedigree. Improvement is expected, and will probably attempt to make all from her low draw. Her Morning Line is [3.5] but recommend backing her at BSP.
