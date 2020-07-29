To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Glorious Goodwood Tips

Galway Festival Tips

World Snooker Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Zaccapa Saratoga
Today's best bet Zaccapa runs at Saratoga
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his advice Alfatei won at Parx. Nick returns with two selections from the fantastic meeting at Saratoga...

"I think the drop to five and a half furlongs will suit her down to the ground as she has plenty of speed in her pedigree"

Back Zaccapa Race 10 at BSP in the 22:48 at Saratoga

Ashiham to graduate

Race 4 19:29 Saratoga - Ashiham

Ashiham should make his presence felt in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related son of Tapit finished second against similar at Churchill Downs last month. He was slowly away, but recovered and was in contention until weakening inside the final furlong. He did not get the run of the race, and would have finished closer with a better start. This was the third time he has been turned over as the favourite, but has the form in the book to take this. The Todd Pletcher stable is firing on all cylinders, and Ashiham should give him another winner. He should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.

Zaccapa the one

Race 10 22:48 Saratoga - Zaccapa

Zaccapa is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight sprint on the turf course.

This French import caught the eye on US debut when finishing second to Publication over seven furlongs at Belmont Park earlier this month. She was caught in a speed duel, but kept on well when headed close home. This was a promising debut, and should build on this effort. I think the drop to five and a half furlongs will suit her down to the ground, as she has plenty of speed in her pedigree. Improvement is expected, and will probably attempt to make all from her low draw. Her Morning Line is [3.5] but recommend backing her at BSP.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +70.79

This week so far....

Staked: 4
Returned: 3.2

Recommended bets

Back Ashiham Race 4 at [3.5] in the 19:29 at Saratoga
Back Zaccapa Race 10 at BSP in the 22:48 at Saratoga

Sara (US) 29th Jul (R4 1m1f Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 29 July, 7.29pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ajhar
Ashiham
Hometown
First Line
Lucky Asset
Zuzudini
Vicarage
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sara (US) 29th Jul (R10 6f Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 29 July, 10.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zaccapa
Sevnteeneightysevn
Let Them Eat Cake
Venus Oyzo
Sequin
Madam Maclean
Spectacularsunrise
Mumbai
American Goddess
Zero To Sixty
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles