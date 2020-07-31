- Trainer: Albert M. Stall jnr, USA
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros is back with two Saturday selections from the outstanding Saratoga card...
"This is another tough test but feel he is up to the task"
Age is just a number for Tom's d'Etat
Race 9 22:42 Saratoga - Tom's d'Etat
Tom's d'Etat should go close in this historic Grade 1 on the main track.
This smart seven-year-old won the Grade 2 Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs in great style last month. He swept to the front in the straight and powered home to win as he liked.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Churchill Downs
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|B
|8st 12lbs
|Miguel Mena
|-
|29/11/19
|Churchill Downs
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Joel Rosario
|-
|26/10/19
|Keeneland
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Slow
|B
|8st 9lbs
|Joel Rosario
|-
|31/08/19
|Saratoga
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|B
|8st 6lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|15/06/19
|Churchill Downs
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|B
|8st 9lbs
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|-
|03/05/19
|Churchill Downs
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|B
|8st 6lbs
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|-
|26/01/19
|Gulfstream Park
|9/12
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Slow
|B
|8st 12lbs
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|-
|22/12/18
|Fair Grounds
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 70y
|Fast
|B
|8st 12lbs
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|-
This was one of the best performances of the year in my opinion. He appears to be getting better with age, and can stamp himself as the best older horse in the country with a win. This is a small but select field, and will have to be at his very best to hold off Improbable and Code of Honor in the straight. Anything around [2.7] will do.
,
No prisoners for No Parole
Race 10 23:18 Saratoga - No Parole
No Parole is taken to win this mouthwatering Grade 1 run over seven furlongs on the main track.
This Violence colt has improved leaps and bounds after dominating State bred races at the Fairgrounds and Delta Downs earlier this year. On his latest start at Belmont Park last month, he won the Grade 1 Woody Stephens from Echo Towns who was nearly fourth lengths behind at the line.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Belmont Park
|1/5
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 8lbs
|Luis Saez
|-
|14/03/20
|Oaklawn Park
|8/8
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Joseph Talamo
|-
This was his best effort to date, and has made the transition in to Graded Stakes in style. This is another tough test but feel he is up to the task. I have to mention owner Maggi Moss who has poured a fortune in to this sport at the grass roots level. She is no stranger to the big stage however, as she owned the smart Peace Rules who was a multiple Grade 1 winner many years ago. He should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.
