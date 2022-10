14:05, Ascot - Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle

"Washington (14:05, Ascot) stamped himself as a smart prospect by winning his first two starts in bumpers and while he made a winning hurdling debut last season, his progress thereafter was steady rather than spectacular.

"However, he very much hinted that there would be more to come from him this season by running a fine race to finish a close third in a valuable handicap hurdle at Aintree in April. Had he not made a mistake at the second-last flight and then got into a barging match with a rival, he might well have gone close to winning."

No. 7 Washington SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 128

14:40, Ascot - Byrne Group Handicap Chase

"Daly Tiger (14:40, Ascot) could end up twice the guide price (20/1) if this is a pipe-opener (and he was entered in a handicap hurdle as well at the five-day stage, which suggests it could be) and they miss the rain, but I'll take my chance. Do not chase him down to any lower than 20s, as I imagine you will get 25/1+ once the exchange market beefs up.

"Confidence would obviously increase if Ascot got plenty of rain (though he has won on good), as he was a very smart horse on his day in Ireland, winning a valuable Fairyhouse 2m1f handicap chase in January 2021 and finishing second to Energumene in the Hilly Way first time out last season."

No. 1 Daly Tiger (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 18 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 150

15:23, Ascot - Racing Welfare Handicap

"This will be the softest ground Sunrise Valley (15:23, Newmarket) has encountered but hopefully she will handle it and she comes here after what was probably a career-best over course and distance last time, a race in which she was also probably disadvantaged by the way the race panned out. I think she will go well."

No. 10 (7) Sunrise Valley (Usa) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

15:35, Wetherby - Charlie Hall Chase

"I couldn't be happier with Bravemansgame (15:35, Wetherby) who is in great order at home. He has schooled very well and has thrived since a little op in the summer to help his breathing. He does get a bit wound up before his races so at the suggestion of Scott Marshall, who rides him every day, he will wear a red hood in the paddock and pre-parade before we take it off at the start. That should help keep a lid on him.

"With conditions in his favour I am confident of a big run by Bravemansgame against Ahoy Senor and Eldorado Allen. The plan is then to take him straight to Kempton for the King George."

No. 5 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

15:35, Wetherby - Charlie Hall Chase

"Despite Ahoy Senor's (15:35, Wetherby) tendency to jump to his right, he goes so well at lefthanded tracks. The theory behind this is that lefthanded tracks allow him the space to his right to set his own stride correctly so he meets his fences spot on.

"Whereas if he was to go to a righthanded track, he doesn't have the luxury of any room on his inside to adjust his stride hence why he can uproot an obstacle. Therefore, this lefthanded track at Wetherby should once again play to all Ahoy Senor's strengths and the scariest part is, Aintree left the feeling we were only just seeing the extent of his true brilliance."

No. 4 Ahoy Senor (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

15:35, Wetherby - Charlie Hall Chase

"Ahoy Senor enjoyed a fine first season over fences and looks every inch the sort to go on again this term so rates a confident choice to make a winning return and enhance his Gold Cup claims come March.

"Bravemansgame wasn't at his best when well held behind Lucinda Russell's exciting prospect at Aintree in April but has similar form and can have a say on the back of a wind op. Eldorado Allen also has the form to play a part and looks the pick of the rest in a fascinating Charlie Hall."

No. 1 Eldorado Allen (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

15:50, Ascot - Gl Events Novices' Hurdle

"Although he didn't quite manage to win last season, I rate Holetown Hero quite highly. As he was a bit on the weak side last season we didn't rush him but he is going the right way now and has had wind surgery since he was just beaten in a bumper at Taunton in April. He has schooled well ahead of this first start over hurdles, has improved physically and I am hoping he can leave his bumper form well behind this season."