Three runners in two Grade 2 races at Wetherby

Coral Gold Cup the target for Threeunderthrufive

Cou'dn't be happier with Bravemansgame

Fit and stronger than last year so he can go well before returning to fences

15:00 - Threeunderthrufive

He runs here as a prep race for the Coral Gold Cup in a month's time. He needs a run to sharpen him up and I didn't want to risk him picking up a penalty for Newbury by winning over fences. But he's nice and fit, bigger and stronger than last year and if this race cuts up it wouldn't surprise me to see him run very well.

In great order at home and conditions will suit

15:35 - Bravemansgame

No. 5 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

I couldn't be happier with Bravemansgame who is in great order at home. He has schooled very well and has thrived since a little op in the summer to help his breathing.

He does get a bit wound up before his races so at the suggestion of Scott Marshall, who rides him every day, he will wear a red hood in the paddock and pre-parade before we take it off at the start. That should help keep a lid on him.

With conditions in his favour I am confident of a big run by Bravemansgame against Ahoy Senor and Eldorado Allen. The plan is then to take him straight to Kempton for the King George.

Can go well fresh but is bound to improve for the outing

15:35 - Secret Investor

He has been in since July 1 with other members of the Fat Boys Club who all returned into training after a year on the sideIines with various issues. While Secret Investor can go well fresh and has done plenty of work he will most likely need this run after such a long absence with a minor tendon injury. He is bound to improve for outing.

