Ryan Moore has eight rides at Newmarket

Fancies Sunrise Valley to build on career-best

Believes a few have good chances in soft conditions

Smart pedigree so hopes are high

13:03 - Ludmilla

She certainly has the pedigree, being by Kingman out of a smart mare that I won on over a mile - she also won on soft ground in Listed company in France - so hopefully she will be able to go a bit herself.

Shaped well on debut

13:38 - Liberalist

It is obviously going to be a lot softer ground than it was for her debut on the July course in August, a race in which she finished second to the smart Bright Diamond. But she clearly shaped well there and her pedigree gives you hope she will handle it okay. And maybe even enjoy it.

Has a chance with ease in ground

14:13 - In These Shoes

She has form on soft and didn't run badly when sixth here last time. Down 1lb and with more ease in the ground here, she has her chance.

Looks to be on a fair mark

14:48 - Sir Laurence Graff

He hasn't got his head in front yet but he ran well for me when a close second over 1m2f here last time and this Galileo colt looks on a fair enough mark on 85 judged on that run. He has form on soft too, so he ought to give another good account of himself.

Will go well after career-best last time

15:23 - Sunrise Valley

No. 10 (7) Sunrise Valley (Usa) EXC 8.4 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

This will be the softest ground she has encountered but hopefully she will handle it and she comes here after what was probably a career-best over course and distance last time, a race in which she was also probably disadvantaged by the way the race panned out. I think she will go well.

Promising filly who is proven in conditions

15:58 - Conservationist

She built upon her promising debut on the July course when winning decisively at Haydock last time. She will obviously have to up her game here in Listed company, but she looks a very promising filly and is proven on the ground and over the trip.

Every chance if handling the ground

16:33 - Ottoman Fleet

He looks to have come back an improved horse after a summer break and he obviously ran into a fast--progressing rival here last time. If he handles the dig in the ground then he must have every chance, though it is a decent Listed race and he does carry a 3lb penalty for his win here earlier in the season.

Decent showing expected in competitive finale

17:08 - Pocket The Profit

No. 7 (8) Pocket The Profit EXC 1.23 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 83

I think he ran better than it looked at Catterick last time as he blew the start and then had to make his challenge on the outside up the straight. The good news is that he got dropped a further 2lb for it and I think 7f on soft ground really suits this horse, and he is on a good mark now. I expect a decent showing, though it is clearly a very competitive big-field handicap.