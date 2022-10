Charlie Hall Chase

15:35 Wetherby, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Eldorado Allen (Joe Tizzard/Brendan Powell)

High-class chaser who made a winning reappearance in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter last term and also bagged the Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury. Finished the season on a low note but has a good record when fresh and remains unexposed at three miles. Much respected on his reappearance.

No. 1 Eldorado Allen (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -



2. Paint The Dream (Fergal O'Brien/Connor Brace)

Made up into a very smart chaser last season, taking the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury, and shaped as if retaining all of his ability when third of four in a handicap at Chepstow 21 days ago, still close up when blundering and struck into himself five out. It is encouraging he is turned out relatively quickly but this demands more.

3. Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball/Aidan Coleman)

Lightly-raced 10-year-old who signed off last term with a career-best win in a handicap chase over 25 furlongs at Aintree in April. He has gone well off a break before so can't be dismissed, but you would like to see more ease in the ground for him to trouble these.

4. Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox)

Enjoyed a fine first season over fences when a three-time winner, emphatically landing Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree (25f) on his final run. He had Bravemansgame in behind him on that occasion and this C&D scorer has the scope for plenty more progress this season. Exciting prospect who looks the one to beat.

No. 4 Ahoy Senor (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

5. Bravemansgame (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Looked a natural over fences last season when going when making it four from four in a Newbury novices' handicap in February, but he came in a well-held last of four to Ahoy Senor in Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree on his final run. That clearly wasn't his proper running and he has undergone another breathing operation since. Remains with potential and is very much in the mix.

No. 5 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

6. Secret Investor (Paul Nicholls/Bryony Frost)

Very smart chaser at his best, but he has been off the track for 20 months since landing the Denman Chase at Newbury in February last year and this looks a tough task on his return. Others are preferred on this occasion.