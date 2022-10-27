</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-chelsea-result-shows-united-team-is-building-character-271022-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Chelsea result shows United team is building character</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-tips-liverpool-defence-at-its-worst-271022-829.html">Premier League Predictions: Reds defence at it's worst</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/manchester-united-v-sheriff-tips---hosts-wont-shoot-the-sheriff-too-often-251022-140.html">Manchester United v Sheriff: Hosts won't shoot the Sheriff too often</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/dundalk-friday-tips-newcomer-to-help-colin-keane-in-bid-for-championship-271022-1111.html">Dundalk Friday Tips: Newcomer to help Colin Keane in bid for Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/thursdays-most-backed-oasid-dream-filly-being-backed-to-go-well-on-debut-271022-200.html">Thursday's Most Backed: Oasis Dream filly being backed to go well on debut</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-chasing-debutant-at-worcester-271022-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a chasing debutant at Worcester</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-t20-world-cup-tips-old-rivals-set-for-a-thriller-261022-194.html">Australia v England T20 World Cup Tips: Old rivals set for a thriller</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/t20-world-cup-tips-afghanistan-v-ireland-irish-eyes-could-be-smiling-again-261022-194.html">Afghanistan v Ireland T20 World Cup Tips: Irish eyes could be smiling again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-zimbabwe-t20-world-cup-tips-zims-primed-for-another-shock-261022-194.html">Pakistan v Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Tips: Zims primed for another shock</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-vienna-tips-in-form-ruusuvuori-a-lively-underdog-against-hurkacz-261022-169.html">ATP Vienna Tips: In-form Ruusuvuori a lively underdog against Hurkacz</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-vienna-tips-novak-can-rise-to-the-occasion-against-tsitsipas-251022-169.html">ATP Vienna Tips: Novak can rise to the occasion against Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-basel-tips-cressy-and-stricker-look-set-for-tie-breaks-again-251022-169.html">ATP Basel Tips: Cressy and Stricker look set for tie breaks again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-long-odds-golf-tips-back-brice-to-bag-the-bermudan-bounty-261022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Back Brice to bag the Bermudan bounty</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bermuda-championship-and-portugal-masters-251022-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Bermuda Championship and Portugal Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-first-round-leader-tips-warren-to-shine-early-251022-719.html">Portugal Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Warren to shine early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betting signals now firmly point to a Red Wave at the mid-terms</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/brazilian-election-odds-lula-odds-on-to-beat-bolsonaro-in-sundays-vote-251022-204.html">Brazilian Election: Lula odds-on to beat Bolsonaro on Sunday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-6.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Sunak 3/1 to go next year with Boris favourite to replace him</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-8-tips-back-baltimore-to-beat-bradys-bucs-271022-1063.html">NFL Week 8 tips: Back Baltimore to beat Brady's Bucs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-7-tips-back-a-new-york-new-york-double-pack-to-bounce-back-201022-1063.html">NFL Week 7 tips: Back a New York, New York double & Pack to bounce back</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-tips-revenge-for-bills-dallas-d-to-trouble-philly-121022-1063.html">NFL Week 6 tips: Revenge for Bills & Dallas D to trouble Philly</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/claressa-shields-v-savannah-marshall-tips-silent-assassins-power-will-prove-decisive-141022-746.html">Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Silent Assassin's power will prove decisive</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin takes 20/1 flier on Daly Tiger</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-27">27 October 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin takes 20/1 flier on Daly Tiger", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin takes 20/1 flier on Daly Tiger", "description": "Tony Calvin finds two to back at Ascot on Saturday to go with his antepost pair of bets at Wetherby...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-27T16:10:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-27T17:07:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.320x180.png", "articleBody": "Tony Calvin finds two to back at Ascot on Saturday to go with his antepost pair of bets at Wetherby... TC has four tips for Saturday Happy with antepost pair at Wetherby Says Highway One O Two's stamina could be crucial Takes a 20/1 flier on Daly Tiger in the 14:40 All the class acts have stood their ground for Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase at 15:35, but unfortunately three withdrawals from the 10 five-day entries - Good Boy Bobby, Dashel Drasher and Some Chaos - have reduced the day-of-race numbers to just seven. That's not helpful, as I was very keen to take on the top two in the market, old foes Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor, with an each-way recommendation and there is obviously now plenty of fluff on the cue ball (or whatever it is that causes them to jump) as regards that potential strike. Charlie Hall Chase closer than betting suggests Now, it is just a matter of whether I want to play win-only against the market leaders, I guess. I have nothing against either of last year's Grade 1-winning staying novices, bar their prices, and maybe they won't be fully wound up here with bigger targets down the line. I suspect they won't be coming here half-cocked. But both like to go forward, as do four of their five rivals, so this could set up well for Win My Wings. This could be tactical then, to add another layer of doubt to proceedings. Eldorado Allen could still challenge fancied pair The one who I would have tipped against them ante-post on Tuesday was Eldorado Allen, but I had to withdraw from that engagement after his price was cut from 8 to 5s before I filed. The one nagging doubt I had about him was the possibility of the ground turning testing, as I am not sold on his stamina over 3m, and there is a possibility we could be looking at borderline soft come race-time on Saturday afternoon. However, saying that, soft isn't guaranteed by any means, as the forecasts vary. It is currently good to soft (good in places) and apparently some thought it was very quick up the straight at the last meeting, so perhaps it will be fine for Eldorado Allen to put it up to the front pair. His record certainly suggests he will be fully tuned up here - his seasonal reappearance form figures for the Tizzards read 1211 - and he has only 2lb to find with the market leaders at these weights. That Newbury defeat of Royale Pagaille in the Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury may have earned him a 6lb penalty here but it also reads very well in the context of this race, allied to that record when fresh. But I can probably let him go unbacked and untipped now, so no bet here. Don't rule out an upset There could well be an upset though, as this is more close-knit from a strict ratings point of view than the betting would have you believe. I wouldn't totally rule out the rag, the race-fit Paint The Dream, at 40/1+ on the Betfair Exchange and Secret Investor would also be very big at 14/1+ if it is decent ground. I may simply lay both Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor and have the field running for me at odds-against. Happy with antepost bets Having tipped Thomas Darby and Proschema ante-post (at 10s and 7s respectively), I was disappointed to see Sporting John declared for the bet365 hurdle at 15:00 and not heading to Ascot for a handicap chase, but I am happy enough with both those positions without the need for a press-up at this stage. The drier the better for Proschema, who shaped well over an inadequate 2m3f in the Silver Trophy on his return. He was second in this race on good to soft last season, a race in which his jockey was perhaps over-confident - he was 7/1 pre-race but hit 6/4 in running despite never getting within two lengths of the winner at any stage, after being delivered approaching the last - and I think there is untapped potential in him over this trip. I may back him again at 7/2 or bigger (that being my guide price) if it remains good to soft (or better) but I am going to wait until the day to see what the weather brings. Thomas Darby is a similar price on the Betfair Exchange to when I tipped him at 10s fixed-odds on Tuesday, and that is easy to understand given Sporting John has been confirmed for the race, as well the fact that he has a 6lb penalty for his Grade 2 Newbury success last November and only finished fourth to Indefatigable and Proschema in this race last season. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-october-2022/wetherby/55/3/#proschema-ire"] However, I am certainly not waving the white flag as to his winning chance as he is bang up there on the ratings, even with that 6lb burden, and he has gone well fresh in the past. And maybe a wind op since we last saw him has helped him, too. See The Sea in with a shot I don't have a betting opinion in the mares' hurdle at 14:25 as the form horses, last year's winner Molly Ollys Wishes and Martello Sky, unbeaten on her seasonal reappearances, rightly dominate the market. However, I could make half a case for the race-fit See The Sea getting weight, as she may well see off Molly Ollys Wishes for the lead here - more than half in fact, especially at the 14s she was in a place on Thursday morning - and she could just get these at it if she does. She ran okay at Kempton last time and doesn't need the top two to run that far below form to be in with a shot here. But I will just about resist a bet, as I imagine she will be single figures. The layers were understandably slow in coming forward with prices for the opening novices' hurdle at 13:50, a race which features a whole host of unexposed and interesting contenders. None more so perhaps than Joe Dadancer, who fell at the last when clear in his only point back in February. He represents the Ben Pauling yard that won this race in 2018 and 2017 - he is also owned by The Megsons, of Harry Dunlop's Poly Pott fame - and the horse who finished a 31-length third in that point subsequently changed hands for 60k and gagged up by 15 lengths at Kelso last week. However, he has not been missed in the market (first firm up made him a 6s poke) and we are dealing with a lot of unknowns here - Autumn Return's chance is more obvious after her Market Rasen win in a fair time, but she did pick a 6lb penalty for that - so over to Ascot. Trio can trouble Goshen in Ascot opener The opening novices' race at 13:30 has cut up from 13 to just four runners, and three of these are out of the handicap due to Goshen's presence in a race which the bottom weight is set to carry a minimum of 10st 13lb for some reason. Yes, I know it's a limited handicap, but still. So Goshen, whose stable has won this race twice in recent years and looks to be the likely pacesetter, takes on horses ranging from 3lb to 6lb out of the handicap. However, he is not the kind of horse I want to be backing at short odds on his chasing debut - actually, I can't think of one I would - and his three rivals are all very promising in their own right, especially Martin Pipe runner-up Cobblers Dream. No bet. Highway One O Two's stamina could be crucial I will have a punt in the 1m7f154yd handicap hurdle at 14:05 though, and not the horse I thought I was going to back when I started looking. Broomfield Burg is undoubtedly interesting at 6/1 given he started an 11/4 poke off a 4lb higher mark in the Betfair Hurdle and ran a solid race in the Silver Trophy on his return. The downside to him is that the Nicky Henderson yard is very quiet; several of the trainer's horses are running moderately and the only recent winner going into Thursday's racing was a 2/9 chance. I am going with Highway One O Two, and hope there is enough pace on here (he himself is one of possibly five forward-goers ) to bring his 2m5f stamina into play. He could finish only fifth in this race last season, but that was a fair renewal, and they have ditched the hood on him after his agonizing defeat at Fontwell last time, a race in which he stopped to a walk after trading at 1.01 and got chinned late on. To add insult to injury he went up 3lb for it. But his good second in the Lanzarote over 2m5f came without headgear, and he has been rated higher than his revised mark of 135 in the past - he was 145 over hurdles after his Grade 2 Dovecote win - and hopefully a prominent ride in a well-run race will see him at his best. Back him at [11.0] or bigger. Back Highway One O Two 14:05 Ascot @ 11.0 The 9s with the Betfair Sportsbook is obviously acceptable too if you want to get filled straight away. The Chris Gordon yard are in fair nick and had another winner at Worcester on Thursday, at 8/1. The Ascot forecast for Saturday is not clear (one says 5mm of rain, another next to nothing), but he is ground-versatile, and any significant rain will bring his stamina to the fore. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-october-2022/ascot/1/2/#highway-one-o-two-ire"] Take your chances on risky proposition We have the last three winners of the race set to line up in the 2m1f handicap chase at 14:40 - Monsieur Lecoq, Amoola Gold and Diego Du Charmil - and you can make a case for all three, as well as the rest of the 10-strong field, in truth, not least my old buddy (and the already nibbled-at) Frero Banbou. But I am going to take a flier on perhaps the riskiest proposition in Daly Tiger at [21.0] or bigger. He is 20s with the Betfair Sportsbook, too. He could end up twice that guide price if this is a pipe-opener (and he was entered in a handicap hurdle as well at the five-day stage, which suggests it could be) and they miss the rain, but I'll take my chance. Do not chase him down to any lower than 20s, as I imagine you will get 25/1+ once the exchange market beefs up. Back Daly Tiger 14:40 Ascot @ 21.0 Confidence would obviously increase if Ascot got plenty of rain (though he has won on good), as he was a very smart horse on his day in Ireland, winning a valuable Fairyhouse 2m1f handicap chase in January 2021 and finishing second to Energumene in the Hilly Way first time out last season. He was bought for £40,000 last month by current trainer Laura Morgan out of Noel Meade's yard. I have a lot of time for Morgan as 22 wins at a 22% strike rate this term demands. The fact that the new owners are called the "Twist Your Arm Syndicate" suggests it was a leap-of -faith purchase, but if Morgan has sweetened him up in the last seven weeks then a mark of 150 is highly exploitable. He was rated 157 in Ireland after that Fairyhouse win, which equates to 160+ in real terms with the usual UK add-on. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-october-2022/ascot/1/3/#daly-tiger-fr"] I thought the 2m7f180yd handicap chase at 15:15 was a very tricky puzzle to solve. I would agree that Scottish National third Major Dundee is the right favourite at around 9/2 on the Betfair Exchange as he looks one of those typical Trevor Hemmings' relative youngsters (he is seven) who will improve with age. And, at the other end of the spectrum who is to say that the course favourite Regal Encore, winner of this race first time up in 2020, can't be a factor here at the age of 14 off his lowest ever chase mark of 136? However, I am happy to leave alone, all things considered. Good luck, all. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tony Calvin" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">TC is backing two at Wetherby and two at Ascot on Saturday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661334?nodeId=31865303" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.205661334?nodeId=31865303","entry_title":"Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin takes 20\/1 flier on Daly Tiger"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661334?nodeId=31865303">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%20takes%2020%2F1%20flier%20on%20Daly%20Tiger&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%20takes%2020%2F1%20flier%20on%20Daly%20Tiger" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Tony Calvin finds two to back at Ascot on Saturday to go with his antepost pair of bets at Wetherby...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>TC has four tips for Saturday</strong></li> <li><strong>Happy with antepost pair at Wetherby</strong></li> <li><strong>Says Highway One O Two's stamina could be crucial</strong></li> <li><strong>Takes a 20/1 flier on Daly Tiger in the 14:40</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p>All the class acts have stood their ground for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661434?nodeId=31865305">Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase at 15:35</a>, but unfortunately three withdrawals from the 10 five-day entries - Good Boy Bobby, Dashel Drasher and Some Chaos - have reduced the day-of-race numbers to just seven.</p><p>That's not helpful, as I was very keen to take on the top two in the market, old foes <strong>Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor</strong>, with an each-way recommendation and there is obviously now plenty of fluff on the cue ball (or whatever it is that causes them to jump) as regards that potential strike.</p><h2>Charlie Hall Chase closer than betting suggests</h2><p></p><p>Now, it is just a matter of whether I want to play win-only against the market leaders, I guess.</p><p>I have nothing against either of last year's Grade 1-winning staying novices, bar their prices, and maybe they won't be fully wound up here with bigger targets down the line.</p><p>I suspect they won't be coming here half-cocked. But <strong>both like to go forward</strong>, as do four of their five rivals, so <strong>this could set up well for Win My Wings</strong>. This could be tactical then, to add another layer of doubt to proceedings.</p><h2>Eldorado Allen could still challenge fancied pair</h2><p></p><p>The one who I would have tipped against them <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-thomas-darby-and-proschema-look-primed-for-wetherby-251022-166.html">ante-post</a> on Tuesday was <strong>Eldorado Allen</strong>, but I had to withdraw from that engagement after his price was cut from 8 to 5s before I filed.</p><p>The one nagging doubt I had about him was the possibility of the ground turning testing, as <strong>I am not sold on his stamina over 3m</strong>, and there is a possibility we could be looking at borderline soft come race-time on Saturday afternoon.</p><p>However, saying that, <strong>soft isn't guaranteed</strong> by any means, as the forecasts vary. It is currently good to soft (good in places) and apparently some thought it was very quick up the straight at the last meeting, so perhaps it will be fine for Eldorado Allen to put it up to the front pair.</p><blockquote> <p>His record certainly suggests he will be fully tuned up here - his seasonal reappearance form figures for the Tizzards read 1211 - and he has only 2lb to find with the market leaders at these weights.</p> </blockquote><p>That Newbury defeat of Royale Pagaille in the Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury may have earned him a 6lb penalty here but it also reads very well in the context of this race, allied to that record when fresh.</p><p>But I can probably <strong>let him go unbacked and untipped</strong> now, so no bet here.</p><h2>Don't rule out an upset</h2><p></p><p>There could well be an <strong>upset</strong> though, as this is more close-knit from a strict ratings point of view than the betting would have you believe.<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661434?nodeId=31865305"></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661434?nodeId=31865305"> I wouldn't totally rule out the rag, the race-fit Paint The Dream, at 40/1+ on the Betfair Exchange</a> and Secret Investor would also be very big at 14/1+ if it is decent ground.</p><blockquote> <p>I may simply lay both Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor and have the field running for me at odds-against.</p> </blockquote><h2>Happy with antepost bets</h2><p></p><p>Having <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-thomas-darby-and-proschema-look-primed-for-wetherby-251022-166.html">tipped Thomas Darby and Proschema ante-post</a> (at 10s and 7s respectively), I was disappointed to see Sporting John declared for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661428?nodeId=31865305">the bet365 hurdle at 15:00</a> and not heading to Ascot for a handicap chase, but I am happy enough with both those positions without the need for a press-up at this stage.</p><p>The <strong>drier the better for Proschema</strong>, who shaped well over an inadequate 2m3f in the Silver Trophy on his return.</p><p>He was second in this race on good to soft last season, a race in which his jockey was perhaps over-confident - he was 7/1 pre-race but hit 6/4 in running despite never getting within two lengths of the winner at any stage, after being delivered approaching the last - and I think there is <strong>untapped potential</strong> in him over this trip.</p><p>I may back him again at 7/2 or bigger (that being my guide price) if it remains good to soft (or better) but I am going to <strong>wait until the day to see what the weather brings</strong>.</p><p><strong>Thomas Darby</strong> is a similar price on the Betfair Exchange to when I tipped him at 10s fixed-odds on Tuesday, and that is easy to understand given Sporting John has been confirmed for the race, as well the fact that he has a 6lb penalty for his Grade 2 Newbury success last November and only finished fourth to Indefatigable and Proschema in this race last season.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="proschema-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-october-2022/wetherby/55/3/#proschema-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/proschema-ire/000000467288/">Proschema (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00829780.png" alt="Empire State Racing Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/dan-skelton/000000051025/">Dan Skelton</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-skelton/000000010902/">Harry Skelton</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>However, I am certainly not waving the white flag as to his winning chance as he is bang up there on the ratings, even with that 6lb burden, and he has gone well fresh in the past. And maybe a <strong>wind op since we last saw him</strong> has helped him, too.</p><h2>See The Sea in with a shot</h2><p></p><p>I don't have a betting opinion in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661423?nodeId=31865305">mares' hurdle at 14:25</a> as the form horses, last year's winner Molly Ollys Wishes and Martello Sky, unbeaten on her seasonal reappearances, rightly dominate the market.</p><p>However, I could make half a case for the race-fit See The Sea getting weight, as she may well see off Molly Ollys Wishes for the lead here - more than half in fact, especially at the 14s she was in a place on Thursday morning - and she could just get these at it if she does.</p><p>She ran okay at Kempton last time and doesn't need the top two to run that far below form to be <strong>in with a shot</strong> here. But I will just about resist a bet, as I imagine she will be single figures.</p><blockquote> <p>The layers were understandably slow in coming forward with prices for the opening <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661418?nodeId=31865305">novices' hurdle at 13:50</a>, a race which features a whole host of unexposed and interesting contenders.</p> </blockquote><p>None more so perhaps than <strong>Joe Dadancer</strong>, who fell at the last when clear in his only point back in February.</p><p>He represents the <strong>Ben Pauling yard</strong> that won this race in 2018 and 2017 - he is also owned by The Megsons, of Harry Dunlop's Poly Pott fame - and the horse who finished a 31-length third in that point subsequently changed hands for 60k and gagged up by 15 lengths at Kelso last week.</p><p>However, he has not been missed in the market (first firm up made him a 6s poke) and we are dealing with a lot of unknowns here - Autumn Return's chance is more obvious after her Market Rasen win in a fair time, but she did pick a 6lb penalty for that - so over to Ascot.</p><h2>Trio can trouble Goshen in Ascot opener</h2><p></p><p>The opening novices' race at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661322?nodeId=31865303">13:30 has cut up from 13 to just four runners</a>, and three of these are out of the handicap due to Goshen's presence in a race which the bottom weight is set to carry a minimum of 10st 13lb for some reason. Yes, I know it's a limited handicap, but still.</p><p>So <strong>Goshen</strong>, whose stable has won this race twice in recent years and looks to be the likely pacesetter, takes on horses ranging from 3lb to 6lb out of the handicap.</p><p>However, he is <strong>not the kind of horse I want to be backing at short odds</strong> on his chasing debut - actually, I can't think of one I would - and his three rivals are all very promising in their own right, especially Martin Pipe runner-up Cobblers Dream. No bet.</p><h2><strong>Highway One O Two's stamina could be crucial</strong></h2><h2><strong> </strong></h2><p></p><p>I will have a punt in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661327?nodeId=31865303">1m7f154yd handicap hurdle at 14:05</a> though, and not the horse I thought I was going to back when I started looking.</p><p>Broomfield Burg is undoubtedly interesting at 6/1 given he started an 11/4 poke off a 4lb higher mark in the Betfair Hurdle and ran a solid race in the Silver Trophy on his return. The downside to him is that the <strong>Nicky Henderson yard is very quiet</strong>; several of the trainer's horses are running moderately and the only recent winner going into Thursday's racing was a 2/9 chance.</p><blockquote> <p>I am going with <strong>Highway One O Two</strong>, and hope there is enough pace on here (he himself is one of possibly five forward-goers ) to bring his 2m5f stamina into play.</p> </blockquote><p>He could finish only fifth in this race last season, but that was a fair renewal, and they have ditched the hood on him after his agonizing defeat at Fontwell last time, a race in which he stopped to a walk after trading at 1.01 and got <strong>chinned late on</strong>. To add insult to injury he went up 3lb for it.</p><p>But his good second in the Lanzarote over 2m5f came without headgear, and he has been rated higher than his revised mark of 135 in the past - he was 145 over hurdles after his Grade 2 Dovecote win - and hopefully a prominent ride in a well-run race will see him at his best. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661327?nodeId=31865303">Back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> or bigger</a>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Highway One O Two 14:05 Ascot @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661327?nodeId=31865303" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11.0</a></div><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31865303&raceTime=1667048700000&dayToSearch=20221029&marketId=924.332415375">9s with the Betfair Sportsbook</a> is obviously acceptable too if you want to get filled straight away. The Chris Gordon yard are in fair nick and had another winner at Worcester on Thursday, at 8/1.</p><p>The Ascot forecast for Saturday is not clear (one says 5mm of rain, another next to nothing), but he is ground-versatile, and any significant rain will bring his stamina to the fore.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="highway-one-o-two-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-october-2022/ascot/1/2/#highway-one-o-two-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/highway-one-o-two-ire/000000498226/">Highway One O Two (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00041821.png" alt="Mr Anthony Ward-Thomas silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/chris-gordon/000000005145/">Chris Gordon</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/gavin-sheehan/000000014332/">Gavin Sheehan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 135</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Take your chances on risky proposition</h2><p></p><p>We have the last three winners of the race set to line up in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661334?nodeId=31865303">2m1f handicap chase at 14:40</a> - Monsieur Lecoq, Amoola Gold and Diego Du Charmil - and you can make a case for all three, as well as the rest of the 10-strong field, in truth, not least my old buddy (and the already nibbled-at) Frero Banbou.</p><blockquote> <p>But I am going to<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661334?nodeId=31865303"> take a flier on perhaps the riskiest proposition in Daly Tiger at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> or bigger</a>. He is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31865303&raceTime=1667050800000&dayToSearch=20221029&marketId=924.332415379">20s with the Betfair Sportsbook</a>, too.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>He could end up twice that guide price</strong> if this is a pipe-opener (and he was entered in a handicap hurdle as well at the five-day stage, which suggests it could be) and they miss the rain, but I'll take my chance.</p><p><strong>Do not chase him down to any lower than 20s</strong>, as I imagine you will get 25/1+ once the exchange market beefs up.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Daly Tiger 14:40 Ascot @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661334?nodeId=31865303" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">21.0</a></div><p><strong>Confidence would obviously increase if Ascot got plenty of rain</strong> (though he has won on good), as he was a very smart horse on his day in Ireland, winning a valuable Fairyhouse 2m1f handicap chase in January 2021 and finishing second to Energumene in the Hilly Way first time out last season.</p><p><img alt="Ascot RAIN.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Ascot%20RAIN.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He was bought for £40,000 last month by current trainer <strong>Laura Morgan</strong> out of Noel Meade's yard. I have a lot of time for Morgan as 22 wins at a 22% strike rate this term demands.</p><p>The fact that the new owners are called the "Twist Your Arm Syndicate" suggests it was a leap-of -faith purchase, but if Morgan has sweetened him up in the last seven weeks then <strong>a mark of 150 is highly exploitable</strong>.</p><p>He was rated 157 in Ireland after that Fairyhouse win, which equates to 160+ in real terms with the usual UK add-on.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="daly-tiger-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-october-2022/ascot/1/3/#daly-tiger-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/daly-tiger-fr/000000468986/">Daly Tiger (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00875619.png" alt="Twist Your Arm Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/l-j-morgan/000000053880/">L J Morgan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/adam-wedge/000000013661/">Adam Wedge</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 150</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>I thought the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661341?nodeId=31865303">2m7f180yd handicap chase at 15:15</a> was a very tricky puzzle to solve.</p><p>I would agree that Scottish National third <strong>Major Dundee is the right favourite</strong> at around 9/2 on the Betfair Exchange as he looks one of those typical Trevor Hemmings' relative youngsters (he is seven) who will improve with age.</p><p>And, at the other end of the spectrum who is to say that the course favourite <strong>Regal Encore</strong>, winner of this race first time up in 2020, can't be a factor here at the age of 14 off his lowest ever chase mark of 136?</p><p>However, I am happy to leave alone, all things considered.</p><p>Good luck, all.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Profit and Loss (from March 26)</h2> <p>Staked: 243<br>Returns: 333.4pts<br>P/L: +90.6<p><strong>Previous</strong> (April 14 2021 to March 25 2022)</p><p>P/L: + 183.1</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Lengthen Your Odds On Any Horse</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Back your selected horse by two lengths or more as a minimum, helping to provide you with even more value when betting on the Sportsbook. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/new-betfair-racing-markets-multiple-places-lengthen-your-odds-210722-1057.html?_gl=1*1gw86br*_ga*ODQyNzI0MzUuMTY1ODMyNjI5NA..*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY2NjU5ODc2Mi4yOTUuMS4xNjY2NTk5MDk0LjUuMC4w">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><p>Back Highway One O Two @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> or bigger in 14:05 at Ascot<br>Back Daly Tiger @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> or bigger in 14:40 at Ascot</p> <p>Ante-post recommendations</p> <p>Thomas Darby @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> in 15:00 at Wetherby on Saturday<br>Proschema @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> in 15:00 at Wetherby on Saturday</p></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.205661334" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Ascot 29th Oct (2m1f Hcap Chs)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 29 October, 2.40pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Before Midnight</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Before Midnight" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="5.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16631163">5.7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Before Midnight" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16631163">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Amoola Gold</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Amoola Gold" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="6.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12178999">6.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Amoola Gold" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="7.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12178999">7.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nassalam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nassalam" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="6.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="29733069">6.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nassalam" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="29733069">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Diego du Charmil</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Diego du Charmil" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10921485">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Diego du Charmil" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10921485">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thyme White</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thyme White" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="9.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21514649">9.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thyme White" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21514649">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Frero Banbou</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Frero Banbou" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20891483">6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Frero Banbou" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="7.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20891483">7.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Monsieur Lecoq</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Monsieur Lecoq" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="6.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17094738">6.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Monsieur Lecoq" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17094738">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gumball</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gumball" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5436983">9.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gumball" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5436983">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joke Dancer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joke Dancer" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12249249">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joke Dancer" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12249249">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daly Tiger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daly Tiger" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="18.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15926498">18.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daly Tiger" data-market_id="1.205661334" data-price="25" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15926498">25</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html%23gobet-1.205661334">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html%23gobet-1.205661334">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661334?nodeId=31865303" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.205661334?nodeId=31865303","entry_title":"Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin takes 20\/1 flier on Daly Tiger"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205661334?nodeId=31865303">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%20takes%2020%2F1%20flier%20on%20Daly%20Tiger&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%20takes%2020%2F1%20flier%20on%20Daly%20Tiger" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-three-fresh-bets-to-start-a-brilliant-weekend-290922-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's three fresh bets to start a brilliant weekend</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Newmarket.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Newmarket.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-tariyana-could-prove-a-smart-pick-come-saturday-270922-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Tariyana could prove smart pick come Saturday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/51f9b39341047d462ebb69de5ceb538b31ab1194.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/tony-calvin-ante-post-tips-huge-price-could-be-the-angle-in-the-arc-260922-166.html">Tony Calvin Ante Post Tips: Huge price could be the angle in the Arc</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Lonchamp - Arc stalls 2019.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Lonchamp%20-%20Arc%20stalls%202019.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-thomas-darby-and-proschema-look-primed-for-wetherby-251022-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Thomas Darby and Proschema look primed for Wetherby</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Sandown jumps.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Sandown%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-riggs-and-rose-are-tony-calvins-two-bets-at-aintree-221022-166.html">Sunday Racing Tips: Riggs and Rose are Tony Calvin's two bets at Aintree</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-greys-monument-kicks-off-tony-calvins-quintet-211022-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Grey's Monument kicks off Tony Calvin's quintet</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Chester.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class="active "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin takes 20/1 flier on Daly Tiger </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin takes 20/1 flier on Daly Tiger" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-takes-a-flier-on-daly-tiger-at-20-1-271022-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"760d59426ff67fb5","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.10.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>