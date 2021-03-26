Horse Racing Tips: Saturday's best bets and jockey & trainer to follow

Paul Nicholls: Petrossian in great shape ahead of Saturday's return to Newbury



Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls will saddle four runners at Newbury on Saturday and one at Kelso...

He says: "He made a striking impact when hacking up at Newbury on his racecourse debut on 5 November. While I wasn't expecting fireworks from Petrossian that day he had been doing everything right at home and cruised clear in the closing stages. He has continued to please and returns to Newbury in great shape."

Jockey & Trainer Watch

Aiden Coleman has been in remarkable form of late, winning 10 times out of his 34 runners in the past 14 days. His first of two rides tomorrow is on Olly Murphy's Alpha Carinae in the 15:25 Mares' Hurdle at Newbury.

Olly Murphy has been in good form himself, with ten winners in the past two weeks (22% strike rate). This included a hat-trick and a second for Aiden Coleman at Market Rasen on Wednesday, clearly proving to be a fruitful partnership between jockey and trainer.

Currently at 14/1, Alpha Carinae has something to prove after his third at Doncaster at the beginning of the month, but with both jockey and trainer landing winners together, a market check may be in order closer to the off.

Coleman's second ride of the day is also for Olly Murphy, riding Italian Spirit in the 16:35 at Newbury.

The five-year-old managed to go one better on just his second run under Coleman, beating Alex Hales' Kankin by half a length at Market Rasen.

There are two other last time out winners in the line-up, with Bryony Frost aboard Bombyx and Alex Edwards on Alastair Ralph's Osprey Call, who both have chances. However, Murphy and Coleman will clearly be hoping to add to their impressive win record this week and have every chance in this race as well.

