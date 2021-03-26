Olly Murphy: Some good each-way chances at nice prices over the weekend

Saturday

He has place claims if the rain stays away

Kelso 13:50 - I K Brunel

I K Brunel has had a bit of a break while the ground has been very soft. As long as the rain stays away, he would have an each-way chance if staying this marathon distance. He's a lot better than what he's shown so far this season, but it would be great to see him rediscover his old form.

Strong gallop will suit her chances

Newbury 15:25 - Alpha Carinae

No. 3 Alpha Carinae (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 124

Alpha Carinae drops back in trip after finishing third in a Listed event at Doncaster on her last start. She's a mare who has got plenty of ability and likes good ground. She seems in good form at home, and if they go a good gallop, she could run well at a big price.

Market Rasen bumper winner makes hurdles debut

Newbury 16:35 - Italian Spirit

Italian Spirit was second in an Ascot bumper before winning his race at Market Rasen and he makes his debut over hurdles under Aidan Coleman. He will lack a little bit of experience but he's a nice horse and it would be great to think he can finish in the first four. He will be a lovely horse for next year.

Sunday

He won well last time but now concedes weight all round

Ascot 14:45 - Tinnahalla

Tinnahalla has improved with every run and won well at Catterick on his last start but he was hammered by the handicapper, raised 16lbs, which isn't going to help his cause. He's a keen-going front-runner who hasn't done a lot wrong to date and fingers crossed he can run well under Aidan Coleman.

He's been in good form at home after unseating here last time

Ascot 15:20 - Deauville Dancer

No. 2 Deauville Dancer (Ire) Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 133

Deauville Dancer returns from a break after unseating at this track earlier in the season. He has been in good form at home and jumps well. He's got plenty of ability and if he gets into a nice rhythm early on, he could be another who runs well at a nice price.