Paul Nicholls: Petrossian in great shape ahead of Saturday's return to Newbury

Sound claims off this mark with step up in trip

14:50 - Good Ball

He is an exciting recruit from France who won at Newbury on his debut for us and again ran tidily when second back at this track to a useful type Gowel Road. He is crying out for this step up in trip to two miles, three furlongs and has sound claims off a mark of 131.

Kept her for this race and drying ground a bonus

15:25 - Kilmington Rose

She ran well last time when finishing second to Global Harmony on really testing ground which she didn't like at Wincanton early in November. I've kept her for this mares final since then, she has come together nicely and it's a bonus that the drying ground has come in her favour. Her mark of 113 looks fair.

A lot sharper now and smaller field size should suit

16:00 - Grand Sancy

Things didn't go his way after a tardy start last time at Newbury. He was always trying to play catch up but the experience of racing in a big field of handicappers will have not have been lost on him and he has come on for the run. Grand Sancy is a lot sharper now and I am looking for an improved performance from him in a smaller field of runners. We plan to make more use of him.

Returns to Newbury in great shape after impressive debut win

17:45 - Petrossian

No. 2 Petrossian (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 2.16 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

He made a striking impact when hacking up at Newbury on his racecourse debut on 5 November. While I wasn't expecting fireworks from Petrossian that day he had been doing everything right at home and cruised clear in the closing stages. He has continued to please and returns to Newbury in great shape.

Wood should run a solid race at Kelso

14:40 - Christopher Wood

He has a decent record on his trips to Scotland but was too keen for his own good last time in a red hot race at this track, got to the front too soon and paid for it late on. We need to curb his enthusiasm so Angus Cheleda will be dropping him in and trying to get him to settle. Christopher Wood loves good ground and should run another solid race.