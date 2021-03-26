Lincoln Handicap: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Lincoln Handicap

15:10 Doncaster, Saturday

1. Johan (William Haggas/ Cieren Fallon)

Progressed into a smart mile handicapper last year, winning three times, including on his reappearance. Was well held in an All-Weather listed event on his final start but is the type to bounce back.

2. Librisa Breeze (Dean Ivory/ Joey Haynes)

It has been 12 runs since his last win in 2017 and he has not been seen since finishing down the field at Newcastle 13 months ago. Would be a surprise winner on his belated return. Has had wind surgery.

3. Orbaan (David O'Meara/ David Nolan)

Didn't really progress after winning a mile handicap at York last July but he's back to only 2 lb above that successful mark and his trainer has had a win and two seconds in this since 2015. Has had a wind op. Not discounted.

4. Born To Be Alive (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Finished runner-up in a listed event over C&D in 2018 and has shown he retains all his ability with a pair of All-Weather handicap wins this year, latterly in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton two weeks ago. Penalty demands more again.

5. River Nymph (Clive Cox/ Adam Kirby)

Was very much on the up last summer, winning seven-furlong handicaps at Ascot and Newbury. Underperformed when stepped up to a mile in the Balmoral at Ascot on his final start but remains one likely to do well in top handicaps.

6. Kynren (David Barron/ Connor Beasley)

Has posted lots of good efforts in big handicaps, including when placed in the Spring Mile in 2018 and this race in 2019. Operated a little below his best for most of last season but his mark has edged back down as a result.

7. Haqeeqy (John & Thady Gosden/ Benoit de la Sayette(7))

Notched three wins from only four starts last year, with the third success coming in a hot three-year-old seven-furlong handicap at the Leger meeting here. Up 8 lb but surely has more to come for a top yard. Big player.

8. Brunch (Michael Dods/ Callum Rodriguez)

Had a very productive 2020, including wins in handicaps over seven furlongs and a mile at York. Successful on reappearance last year so is capable when fresh and holds each-way claims.

9. Graphite (Terry Kent/ Louis Steward)

Smart miler in France for Andre Fabre in 2019 but has not been seen since. Feasibly treated on those efforts but a watching brief has to be the percentage call given the length of his lay-off.

10. Grove Ferry (Andrew Balding/ William Carver(5))

Steadily progressive without winning in 2020 (finished a good second in a seven-furlong handicap here on his final start) and got his head back in front on last month's Lingfield return. Has a 5 lb penalty. One to consider.

11. King Ottokar (Charlie Fellowes/ Ben Curtis)

Showed smart form in 2019 and took a step back in the right direction when fifth in a handicap over course and distance in September. Was also a creditable sixth of 18 in the Balmoral at Ascot on his final start. First-time cheekpieces replace visor.

12. Brentford Hope (Richard Hughes/ Jamie Spencer)

Lightly-raced sort who proved well suited by the drop to a mile when winning hard held at Haydock in October. Raised 9 lb but every chance he has more to offer now connections have found his trip.

13. Danyah (Owen Burrows/ Kieran Shoemark)

Ready winner over seven furlongs on his handicap debut/reappearance last June and got back on the up with a win in a mile handicap at Haydock in September. Has a good record fresh and is the type to do better again in 2021.

14. History Writer (David Menuisier/ Kevin Stott)

French Listed winner on heavy in November 2019. Didn't fire at pattern level last summer but has been cut some slack by the handicapper as a result. Any rain will be in his favour.

15. Eastern World (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle)

Disappointed behind Haqeeqy in a seven-furlong handicap here on his final start as a three-year-old but that was the only blip of his career. Improved again to win at Meydan over nine furlongs on his return six weeks ago, and he represents a yard that has won this twice since 2016.

16. Ouzo (Richard Hannon/ Sean Levey)

Shaped up quite well in some strong races and then produced a career best when back to winning ways in 20-runner handicap over a mile at York in October. Has gone well when fresh before.

17. Hortzadar (David O'Meara/ Sean Kirrane (5))

Registered back-to-back wins at Ripon and Goodwood at the end of last summer but this sort of mark proved beyond him on his final two starts. Others are more obvious.

18. Man of The Night (Richard Hannon/ Rossa Ryan)

Recorded a very useful effort when second of 11 in strong Newmarket handicap on his final start as a three-year-old in July. Was not seen to best effect in the Lincoln Trial on his return and remains of interest in good handicaps.

19. Revich (Richard Spencer/ Angus Villiers (5))

Racked up back-to-back wins over seven furlongs at Chester last August. Was not at his best at this venue on his final start and was also below par on his sole previous attempt at around a mile.

20. Dashing Roger (William Stone/ PJ McDonald)

Four-time winner last year but was well held on his return at Kempton and others arrive with much better claims.

21. Ascension (Roger Varian/ Andrea Atzeni)

Progressed well to land seven-furlong handicaps at Newmarket and Ayr at end of last summer. Was possibly unsuited by heavy ground when his run of improvement came to a halt at Leicester in the autumn. Remains unexposed.

22. Scottish Summit (Geoffrey Harker/ Sam James)

Won mile handicaps at Redcar and Newmarket last season, and his sixth to Born To Be Alive in the Lincoln Trial suggests he's also returned in good fettle. Others looks better handicapped, however.