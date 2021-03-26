Joseph O'Brien: Speak In Colours could take his chance at Meydan

Saturday

Wonderful horse should be right in the mix in Dubai

Meydan, 13:30 - Speak In Colours

Speak In Colours has been a wonderful horse for us, winning stakes races every year since we've had him. He has been Group 1-placed a couple of times and we thought this race would be worth having a crack at. He should come on a lot from his comeback run at Dundalk and the setup of this race should suit him. Finishing in the frame would be a great result, but if the favourite underperforms, Speak In Colours' best form puts him right in the mix.

No. 9 (5) Speak In Colours SBK 16/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Navan

Pair should benefit from the run

15:35 - Eternal Presence and Powerful Kieran

Eternal Presence shaped well on his debut at Killarney, but plenty went wrong for him on his second start at Tipperary, with him missing the kick quite badly and getting a wide trip all the way. He is better than he showed there, but I'd expect him to need the run in this.

Powerful Kieran is one of a couple of sons of Protectionist I have and they have all shown some promise. We won't burden this gelding with big expectations on his debut, but he shows enough to suggest he'll win races.

Plenty of promise

16:45 - Figlio D'Arte

Figlio D'Arte is a three-parts brother to Numerian, who has been a Group-class horse for us. He shows ability at home and, while I expect him to be green, it wouldn't be a surprise if he shows plenty of promise.

Hopeful she can improve and run well

17:20 - Merroir

Merroir was a bit unlucky not to win on her penultimate start at Dundalk, as she hung quite badly left which made her task more difficult. She didn't run as well last time, but she definitely has it in her to win a race. She has run well on soft ground before and while her draw is far from ideal, I'm hopeful she'll run well.

Sunday

Naas

Aiming to carry excellent form into 2021

14:25 - Numerian

Numerian was a pleasant surprise when winning this race on his seasonal return last year, but he went on to show that there was no fluke about that performance later in the season. He looked better than ever at the back-end of last season and hopefully he'll carry that through to this year. Conditions will suit, but I do think he'll tighten up from the run.

Two to watch with eye to the future

15:35 - Miss March and Walk This Way

Miss March has only hinted at promise so far and is difficult to fancy in this company.

Walk This Way has a good pedigree and has been showing ability at home. The ground will make this a tough test for all the newcomers, but hopefully she'll show some promise with a view to the future.