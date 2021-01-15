Horse Racing Tips: Saturday's best bets and insight from Betfair's ambassadors

Saturday Racing Tips: Golan Fortune to get the better of Fiddlerontheroof

It's a relatively low key betting day for our resident tipster Tony Calvin who is having just two bets at Warwick, and he's hoping for a bit of Fortune in the three-runner Novices' Chase.

Yes, you read that correctly. Tony Calvin is having a bet in the three-runner Novices' Chase. Mind you, he also said he'd never do a podcast!

Our man fancies the outsider of three in the 13:50 at Warwick, and on Golan Fortune he says, "Mind you, he finished second to a then-rated 142 Topofthegame in soft ground on the Sandown hurdles track, so he can handle testing conditions, all right."

Golan Fortune at 8.07/1 or bigger in 13:50 at Warwick

Paul Nicholls: Three big chances at Warwick

In that aforementioned Novices' Chase it's Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls who has the odds-on favourite in Next Destination, a Grade 1 winning hurdler who is attempting to make up for last time.

Paul says, "Next Destination was a Grade 1 winner over hurdles in Ireland, is progressing steadily, will relish the testing conditions and is in tip top shape. So I think he must go close in this even though he has to give 5lbs to his two rivals."

No. 1 Next Destination (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Warwick 13:50 - Next Destination

Olly Murphy: Chosen Port can challenge tough rivals at Market Rasen

In-form Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has four runners across three meetings on Saturday, and it's possibly his last runner of the day the offers his best chance of a winner.

Olly says, "It's a competitive contest with Willie Mullins' Grangee and Pam Sly's Eileendover looking to be tough to beat, but mine is a mare I think a lot of.

Market Rasen 15:15 - Chosen Port

Gordon Elliott: The views on my Saturday runners at Fairyhouse

It's a big weekend for Gordon Elliott who will be running his star chaser Envoi Allen in the 12:50 at Punchestown on Sunday. You can read Gordon's thoughts on that horse and all his Sunday runners when his column appears here at 4pm on Saturday.

As for Saturday's runners Gordon sends 13 to Fairyhouse, and he's hoping that's not an unlucky number with some nice performances expected.

The Betfair Ambassador is hoping Teahupoo gives him a winning start to the day, saying, "I do expect him to improve from this run and this looks a reasonable race but he should be able to give a good account of himself."

Fairyhouse 12:00 - Teahupoo

Joseph O'Brien: Global Equity will prove tough to beat at Fairyhouse

Joseph O'Brien also has runners at Fairyhouse on Saturday, and the Betfair Ambassador sees Global Equity going close in the 12:30 race, saying, "Global Equity has put together a string of useful efforts over hurdles, most recently finishing fourth in a Listed mares' novice hurdle at Punchestown. That form gives her a very good chance back in maiden company and all being well she'll prove tough to beat.

Fairyhouse 12:30 - Global Equity

Classic Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Classic Chase at Warwick on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.

On one of the 13 runners they say, "Remains on a competitive mark and could yet do better so is high on the shortlist."

Find out who that horse is, and Timeform's thoughts on every runner by clicking the above link.

Warwick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

And finally, Timeform provide their three best bets for Warwick's excellent card, including promising hurdler Make Me A Believer in the 14:25 race.

They say, "Make Me A Believer looks sure to go on improving, too, so he is fancied to take the step up in grade here in his stride, with the longer trip unlikely to be an issue."

Make Me A Believer - 14:25 Warwick

Racing...Only Bettor podcast

Hugh Cahill is joined by Tony Calvin, Dan Barber and Barry Orr, who's standing in for Kevin Blake. There is plenty of action to get through with top tips and insight on all the four ITV races from Warwick and three from Market Rasen. Plus comprehensive coverage of Envoi Allen, who's running in Punchestown on Sunday and the 'Moscow Flyer Novices' Hurdle on the same card.



