Classic Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Classic Handicap Chase

15:00 Warwick, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Ballyoptic (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Jordan Nailor (5))

Proved better than ever last term, showing very smart form to win the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and a listed 3m handicap chase at Ascot, both on testing ground. Hasn't been at his best on either start so far this term, finishing down the field in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury last time, but this looks less competitive and testing conditions are in his favour.

2. Walk In The Mill (Robert Walford/ James Best)

Won the Becher Chase over the National fences in 2018 and 2019 but fell early on in this season's race when bidding to complete the hat-trick. Represents a yard going well, is on a fair mark and could give a good account in first-time blinkers.

3. The Hollow Ginge (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Fared best of those held up when fourth in the Ladbrokes Trophy on his penultimate start, staying on well, and didn't get the chance to show what he can do in the Welsh National last week, unseating before the race developed. Not one to dismiss lightly.

4. Storm Control (Kerry Lee/ Richard Patrick)

Has proved better than ever since going up in trip this season, landing back-to-back Cheltenham handicaps in recent months. Has gone up 5 lb for his latest success, but he idled badly so was value for more than the one-length winning margin. Remains on a competitive mark and could yet do better so is high on the shortlist.

5. Le Breuil (Ben Pauling/ Kielan Woods)

Showed stamina in abundance to land the National Hunt Chase at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, digging deep to fend off Discorama by half a length. Without a win since, but has offered some encouragement on both starts this season, including when third in the Becher Chase last time. Hard to rule out.

6. Notachance (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)

Lightly-raced seven-year-old who posted a career-best effort when making a winning return over three miles at Bangor in November, jumping soundly and sticking to his task well to prevail by three and three-quarter lengths. Gives the impression he will stay long distances and looks a leading player.

7. Late Romantic (Oliver Greenall/ Paddy Brennan)

Disappointed on his return at Carlisle but bounced back to form in veterans' company at Haydock, relishing the slog and staying on strongly to get up close home. This looks tougher and more is required from a career-high mark.

8. Captain Chaos (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Found only one too good in this race last year but followed up that bold bid with a wide-margin win in the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster. Has been below his best on all three starts this season, but the blinkers - which he wore in this 12 months ago and in the Grimthorpe - have been reapplied and he has slipped to a good mark. Inconsistent but talented.

9. Achille (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Progressed well during the 2018/19 campaign, winning three of his five starts, and finished a good second in a Grade 3 handicap at Cheltenham in November 2019. Has been absent since then but he has run well fresh previously.

10. Red Infantry (Ian Williams/ Robbie Dunne)

Useful handicap chaser who last won in November 2018 but has produced some good efforts in defeat since. Hasn't raced since finishing a respectable fifth at Cheltenham 15 months ago, however, and looks up against it in this company.

11. Django Django (Jonjo O'Neill/ Richard Johnson)

Has been disappointing since winning a handicap chase at Newbury last January, including at that venue last month when he was a laboured fifth. Application of headgear could prompt an improved showing but it's hard to know what he's capable of at the moment.

12. Didero Vallis (Venetia Williams/ Tom Scudamore)

Was strong in the betting for the Grand Sefton over the National fences at Aintree last month but turned in a lacklustre display. This is a tough ask from out of the weights, but has some form that makes him of interest.

13. Petite Power (Fergal O'Brien/ Liam Harrison (7))

Registered a couple of wins last season and ran well to finish third in this contest. However, he's not been at his best this season, is now a 12-year-old and is well out of the weights, so looks up against it.