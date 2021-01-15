Olly Murphy: Chosen Port can challenge tough rivals at Market Rasen

Lingfield

Flat return after disappointing over hurdles

12:15 - Jan Wellens

Jan Wellens has been very disappointing over hurdles since joining me and reverts back to the flat with a set of blinkers on. He would have an each-way chance in this field but looks to have a bit to find at the weights with a couple.

Warwick

Ready for another go at Adrimel

14:25 - Lord Of Kerak

Lord Of Kerak is a horse I think an awful lot of and he runs in what looks a very competitive race as you would expect. He's been improving and a step up in trip will suit him well. We're dipping our toe in the water to see if he is a graded hurdler.

He will be a lovely chaser next year, but we will know where we stand going forward this season after Saturday.

We face Adrimel who beat us at Sandown in November, but we're better off at the weights this time around and we're looking forward to having another go at him.

Market Rasen

Trip and track should suit

12:55 - Grandads Cottage

Grandads Cottage is a lot better than his form suggests so far and he ran well at Doncaster on his last start when running too keen. I think both the trip and track will suit him well and he looks to have a good chance of finishing in the frame at a big price.

Our conditional Fergus Gregory claims a handy 3lbs.

Targetting black type in competitive mares' bumper

15:15 - Chosen Port

Chosen Port was probably a tad unlucky not to win first time out under rules at Wetherby. She ran a little bit fresh throughout the race and it would be great to get a bit of black type and finish in the first three before going hurdling.

No. 1 Chosen Port (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

It's a competitive contest with Willie Mullins's Grangee and Pam Sly's Eileendover looking to be tough to beat, but mine is a mare I think a lot of.