Gordon Elliott: Hoping for some nice performances at Fairyhouse on Saturday

French recruit has been pleasing us at home

12:00 - Teahupoo

He's a nice horse who came to us from France earlier in the winter. He won first time out over hurdles at Auteuil in October and he looked to produce a nice performance that day. The second and third have both won since which gives the form a solid look and I'm happy with what he has been able to show us as at home. I do expect him to improve from this run and this looks a reasonable race but he should be able to give a good account of himself.

Nice mare but she'll improve for this run

12:30 - Callaghy Rose

This mare is having her first run for us having started out in a bumper in Galway in October where she was well beaten. She seems a grand, straight forward type who has been doing fine in her work and she is showing me that she is ready to start off for us. I'm happy with how her schooling has gone so I hope she can run a solid race but I think she will improve for this run and, in time, she might appreciate going further too. Whatever she does here I think she will build on over the coming months.

Can run a nice race on stable debut

13:05 - Passion View

No. 8 Passion View (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

She is having her first run for us having come from the point-to-point field where she finished second on her debut last February before returning to win in October. Since coming to us a couple of months ago we have just been bringing her along steadily and she looks a grand type with a good attitude and I'm hoping she will be a nice staying mare for the coming seasons. I think she will improve for this run and she will progress when she moves up in trip but I'd be hoping that she will run a nice race.

Two decent showings expected

13:40 - Elwood & Swordsman

Elwood's jumping has really let him down this season. He wasn't the best of jumpers last season but in good handicaps this season he has struggled and after a respectable reappearance in the Troytown he has failed to complete on his last two starts. He needs to get a bit of confidence back which is why we are switching him back to hurdles and hopefully he will give a good account of himself. He is a horse with ability and he stays very well while he also enjoys testing ground so he has plenty in his favour. I would still say that he is best watched today but it wouldn't shock me if he were to show up well.

Swordsman is a better horse than his recent form would suggest. In the last two seasons he has started off quite promisingly before losing his way badly which is a pity as I thought he could be a very nice prospect at one stage. He looks to be in good form at home and he is a horse that runs well fresh so a decent showing from him wouldn't surprise and I thought he did show a glimmer of promise on his final start over hurdles last season.

Sivola the pick of my quartet but Timoteo can go well too

14:15 - Chosen Mate, Or Jaune De Samoza, Bel Ami De Sivola & Timoteo

Unfortunately Chosen Mate's season hasn't quite gone to plan. He just missed a bit of time after running at Tipperary in October and last time out in a decent handicap chase at this track he got very tired on testing ground. As we know he is a much better horse than he has shown lately and he has won on heavy ground in the past but I do think he will be at his best on better ground in the spring. With the rating he has we don't have too many options for him at the moment which is why he is running here under a big weight. I think he is best watched for the moment but I'm expecting more from him later in the season.

Or Jaune De Samoza hasn't been able to get closely involved in two similarly competitive handicaps since coming to us but he hasn't been disgraced on either occasion and I thought that he ran bit better than his final position at Leopardstown last month. He'll obviously have to improve a good deal to get involved here but I could see him running well in a decent two mile handicap chase at some stage this season and hopefully he will put his best foot forward here.

I was delighted with Bel Ami De Sivola's effort over this course and distance back in late November. He was no match for Impact Factor that day but ran a nice race to take second and I think there could be more to come from him as that was his first run back on the track after a long absence. Fairyhouse does seem to bring out the best in him and he seems very well in himself and I think he's got an each-way chance.

No. 13 Bel Ami De Sivola (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: B. J. Cooper

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 134

Timoteo began his season with two fairly solid runs in defeat and I was expecting a good showing from him at Leopardstown last time but for some reason he didn't run any sort of race and he looked to be in trouble from a very early stage. He is much better than he showed there and off a light weight I wouldn't be shocked to see him take a step forward.

Two talented horses that need to show us more over fences

14:50 - Thatsy & Aramax

Thatsy has become disappointing. I was happy with his first run over fences and at that stage I hoped he would progress into a horse that might go close a race like the Dan Moore but his last two runs have been poor and he hasn't appeared to enjoy himself at all. He is a talented horse and is far better than he has shown lately so I'm going to give him one more try over fences for this season and if he struggles here he will revert to hurdles.

Aramax won last season's Fred Winter at Cheltenham but he has struggled since then. I thought that his first run over fences at Galway in the autumn was respectable enough but he was then well beaten at Tipperary and we've given him plenty of time since then to see can he come back to himself. I'm hoping to see more from him this time but he is going to have to take a significant step forward on what he has shown over fences so far.

More to come from him

15:25 - Moratorium

He ran poorly at Leopardstown over Christmas where he just never seemed to be going. In a couple of his beginner's chases he did show some promise and he wasn't a bad hurdler so I do think there is more to come from him as a chaser and hopefully the application of blinkers and a switch into a rated novice chase will make a positive difference.

Expecting a nice run with progress likely in coming months

16:00 - Gerri Colombe

He looks a nice horse and he is by a sire I really like in Saddler Maker. When he won his point last March he looked a nice type and I'm happy with what he has shown us as at home over the last number of week. He looks like he should be able to hold his own in bumpers and I'd expect him to run a nice race and he is a horse who will keep progressing over the next few months.