Warwick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Warwick on Saturday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Warwick on Saturday...

"...yet to race beyond three miles but shapes as if likely to relish marathon trips..."

Timeform on Notachance

Amoola Gold - 13:15 Warwick

Amoola Gold has taken his form to another level in three starts this season, recording back-to-back wins and then producing his best effort yet when beaten just a neck by the thriving First Flow (who has won again since) at Ascot last time. He arguably shaped even better than the bare result at Ascot, looking unlucky not to win after being left with too much to do. This will be tougher after another 5 lb rise in the weights, but he looks sure to give another good account for Dan and Harry Skelton, who have an impressive 25% strike rate when teaming up at Warwick in recent seasons.

Make Me A Believer - 14:25 Warwick

Make Me A Believer stepped up on his hurdling debut to get off the mark at Cheltenham last month, rallying gamely on the run-in to beat Any News by a length. The first two pulled well clear of the rest in a time which was 0.5 seconds quicker than the handicap over the same course and distance later on the card, providing further substance to the form. Make Me A Believer looks sure to go on improving, too, so he is fancied to take the step up in grade here in his stride, with the longer trip unlikely to be an issue.

Notachance - 15:00 Warwick

Notachance took well to chasing last season, notably winning a novice handicap at Exeter, and he found another jolt of improvement after 10 months off when also winning a useful handicap at Bangor last time. He was produced to lead two out at Bangor and stuck to his task well to beat another lightly-raced sort by three and three quarter lengths, with the same distance back to the subsequent Welsh National runner-up The Two Amigos in third. Notachance is yet to race beyond three miles but shapes as if likely to relish marathon trips. He can defy a 7 lb rise in the weights to follow up in this valuable prize.


Smart Stat

TED'S FRIEND - 16:05 Warwick
£16.82 - Fergal O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Recommended bets

