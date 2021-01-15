Joseph O'Brien: Global Equity will prove tough to beat at Fairyhouse on Saturday

Drop in class could bring out best form

Fairyhouse 12:00 - Druid's Altar

Druid's Altar got a lot closer to Zanahiyr on his most recent start at Leopardstown than he had at Fairyhouse, but that was probably a reflection of the slower pace at Leopardstown as much as anything. This represents a drop in class for him, but it's still a smart race.

Promising form last time out

Fairyhouse 12:30 - Global Equity

Global Equity has put together a string of useful efforts over hurdles, most recently finishing fourth in a Listed mares' novice hurdle at Punchestown. That form gives her a very good chance back in maiden company and all being well she'll prove tough to beat.

Triple threat in Memorial Handicap Chase

Fairyhouse 14:15 - Entoucas, Front View and Top Moon

Entoucas has run really well in all three of his starts over fences. He ran particularly well to finish second in a valuable handicap chase at Fairyhouse last time given he was coming into the race very inexperienced compared to his rivals. That run will hopefully bring him on and I'd be hopeful he can run another big race.

Front View made it third-time lucky over fences when winning a maiden at Fairyhouse last time. He didn't help himself by making a mistake at the final fence, but he had the class to get himself out of trouble and win well at the line. His talent has never been in question, but both over hurdles and now over fences his jumping can be an issue.

He just isn't the most natural over an obstacle. Sending him into this sort of company is a big ask of him, but if he's going to fulfil his potential, he'll need to be able to cope with scenarios like this. We are looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

Top Moon hasn't put it all together over fences yet, including when running below form in a handicap chase last time. Hopefully he can take a step in the right direction here.