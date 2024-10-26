Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and Ryan Moore insight for Cheltenham and Doncaster

Cheltenham Superboost

Talented chaser Broadway Boy is the favourite to win the 14:20 at Cheltenham today. In his chase career to date he's finished in the top three in five of his six races, including winning twice at Cheltenham.

Daryl Carter: "It may be worth giving a chance to Christian Williams' Weveallbeencaught - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who showed plenty on his seasonal return at Worcester last time when looking in need of the outing. He travelled powerfully but made a mistake at the third last when his rider asked him to come up. That will turn out to be a good race, and the winner is rated in the 140's with scope off his mark of 142, and the runner-up looks well treated.

"He should strip fitter for that outing, and his previous two efforts are forgivable. I like the angle of the first-time headgear and the move down in trip. He was looking around a lot last term and did so again at Worcester at the third last. He should improve for this headgear, and he is well treated on the best of his form--notably his run behind Flooring Porter at this meeting last year.

"He appeals greatly at 5/16.00 or bigger, and I am hopeful connections will push on from the front."

Ryan Moore: "This is a competitive Listed race, and you can make strong cases for several of these, but Bounty is a horse going in the right direction. He showed the benefit of his debut run in the Curragh when running out a convincing winner for Wayne (Lordan) at Nass.

"That may have not been the greatest of races, but he did it nicely and is an improving colt. Diego Ventura and Arctic Voyage have both won their novices' and look to have comparable form to my lad at the moment. Like I said, it's a competitive race but we should go well."

Timeform: "Gavin Cromwell is a trainer to follow at Cheltenham, especially in the month of October, where he can boast an impressive 50% strike rate at the time of writing, helped by his three winners at this meeting 12 months ago.

"He has several chances on Saturday, but at the prices, Millforce may prove the best of them. It took him six attempts to get off the mark in points, though his form in that sphere is very solid, and he overcame a few scruffy leaps to get off the mark at the first attempt under Rules in a maiden hurdle at Bellewstown in August.

"The bare form of that success isn't anything special, but he displayed a nice turn of foot on good ground, similar to what he will face at Cheltenham, and he also showed improved form in defeat when beaten a short head by a Willie Mullins improver in a novice over three miles at Cork earlier this month.

"Again, his jumping wasn't polished, so he needs to refine that area of his game, but he arrives race-fit, will go on the ground, and is very much open to further progress, especially at this trip."

Timeform: "Aberama Gold hasn't won since taking this race 12 months ago, and it has been a very disappointing year on the whole for him, but he hasn't had his conditions for most of the year, and has fallen drastically in the weights as a result.

"He returned to form faced with heavy ground for the first time this year when beaten one and a half lengths by Blue Storm at Haydock last month, and he has shaped better than the bare result the last twice, too.

"The latest of those efforts came when fourth to Vintage Clarets at Catterick last weekend, not suited by being held up and having to make his challenge furthest away from the stands' rail.

"Aberama Gold should be much happier returned to Doncaster, where he can boast an excellent record and, given he is better off at the weights with both Blue Storm and Vintage Clarets, even from 2lb out of the weights, and is much lower in the weights than a year ago, he looks a big player under Hollie Doyle with conditions in his favour."

Mark Milligan: "Broadway Boy has a fine record at Cheltenham, and he looks sure to give a good account bidding for a fourth course success in this 3m 1f handicap chase.

"Nigel Twiston-Davies' six-year-old racked up three successes last season (including two at this track), the best of which was probably his premier handicap success in December.

"He finished his season running in a couple of graded races and wasn't entirely disgraced but there's little doubt he'll be seen to much better effect back in handicap company.

"He does have a big weight to carry, but that's testament to how much he progressed last season, and he's built to carry it in any case (a nice rangy gelding).

"The chances are we haven't seen the best of him yet."

Kevin Blake: "However, I am taking a minority view in favouring two contenders that sit outside that group of fancied runners. They are Andrew Balding-trained Royal Playwright and the Paul & Ollie Cole-trained Seaplane.

"Listeners to the Weighed-In and Racing Only Bettor Podcasts will have heard me talking about Royal Playwright ever since he impressed in visual terms and very much so on the clock when making a winning debut at Salisbury in July. He stepped up in class for the Solario Stakes at Sandown after that but seemed unsuited by making his own running in what was a steadily-run affair and also looked ready for a step up to a mile. He duly got his chance over that longer trip in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket last time and he ran great, finishing second to Wimbledon Hawkeye having rolled left into the dip and stayed on strongly once meeting the rising ground again in the final furlong.

"This more orthodox track promises to suit Royal Playwright much better and what is likely to be softer ground than at Newmarket (Timeform called it good-to-soft rather than the official description of soft) will also hold no fears for him. I could see him improving again and very much getting involved in the mix of the finish.

"The other one I like is the Paul & Ollie Colt-trained Seaplane. Given he is a stoutly-bred son of Golden Horn (half-brother to Sumo Sam, Group 2 winner over 14f), it was a surprise to see him debut as early as he did back in May. He made a solid start when second in a maiden at Leicester and was declared for the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot but was a non-runner on the day.

"He didn't reappear again until a seven-furlong maiden at Ascot in early-September where he ran creditably to finish second. That form put him well clear of his rivals in his next run in a maiden at Newmarket later that month and he also had the advantage of experience over the unraced horses, but even considering that, he produced what was a very impressive performance both visually and, on the clock,

"Soft ground will be no problem at all for him and the longer trip should very much suit him too. Given he has an official rating of just 95, his rivals might underestimate him and allow him to do his own thing in front. This would be a mistake, but it's hopefully it's one that they make.

"I feel both Royal Playwright and Seaplane are overpriced. Play it whatever way suits you best, be it two individual win and place bets or perhaps dutching them in the win market. If it's your cup of tea, a reverse forecast might not be a bad idea either, just in case."

Tipman Tips: "Zain Nights is 1 from 1 at Cheltenham which was over this distance too. He's also a very eye catching 3 from 3 over todays trip and the conditions look absolutely perfect for him here.

"Still very lightly raced and open to much more improvement, has had the benefit of a run already this season too so will hold some fitness edges on a few rivals."

Mark Milligan: "Over at Newbury a little earlier, Benevento should take all the beating the 7f Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes.

"A winner on debut at Yarmouth in May, this son of Wootton Bassett improved on that to finish second to a promising sort who we haven't seen since in listed company at Ripon on his next start.

"Benevento went one better himself in a listed race at Doncaster last time, proving well suited by stepping up to 7f for the first time and getting the better of the Charlie Appleby-trained Symbol Of Honour.

"This ground (officially heavy) will be the most testing he's encountered so far, but he shapes as though he'll handle it and seems to have got better the more that the emphasis has been placed on stamina in his three starts to date."

Daryl Carter: "It isn't easy to get away from Gavin Cromwell's Bottler'secret, who is head and shoulders above this bunch on last year's form. This race gives off the vibes of Pied Piper, who won in 2022, and I hope he can land the cash on Saturday.

"Besides the outstanding Sir Gino, the Irish Juveniles were lightyears ahead of the British. That's highlighted by their finishing positions at Cheltenham and Aintree. No British horse finished in the first seven (within 20 lengths) in the Boodles Handicap, and only Gary Moore's Salver (beaten six lengths) could finish in the first seven in the Triumph Hurdle.

"Bottler'secret didn't take up any of those engagements, but he showed himself as a high class horse when slamming today's second favourite, Givemefive, at Fairyhouse in a Grade 2 contest. He then ran second at Punchestown to Kargese, but in a race that turned into a dash, he went for home too early, and the patiently ridden Kargese picked him up at the line, having challenged last of all. Still, he fended off the subsequent Galway Hurdle winner, Nurburgring (150), who also finished a close-up fourth in the Irish Cesarewitch.

"He showed a blistering turn of foot at Punchestown, and if he turns up in the same form today, he should be miles ahead of these.

"People will try to use the ground as a poor excuse to take him on, but he was fine on what Time Form called good ground at Limerick in his Maiden when third. Furthermore, all of his jump relatives have won on good ground.

"He is currently even money across the board and 10/111.91 with Betfair, but I suspect the market will try and come for Give Me Five, so it's hard to predict what the market will do. I make him a 1/21.50 chance, so I will advise half stake at his current 10/111.91 and half stake at BSP for a total of 4pts win.

"However, any 11/102.11 or bigger should be taken before race time."

