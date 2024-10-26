Daryl Carter's Tips: It's no secret he is Cheltenham's best bet on Saturday

Cheltenham Superboost

Talented chaser Broadway Boy is the favourite to win the 14:20 at Cheltenham today. In his chase career to date he's finished in the top three in five of his six races, including winning twice at Cheltenham.

It may be worth giving a chance to Christian Williams' Weveallbeencaught - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who showed plenty on his seasonal return at Worcester last time when looking in need of the outing. He travelled powerfully but made a mistake at the third last when his rider asked him to come up. That will turn out to be a good race, and the winner is rated in the 140's with scope off his mark of 142, and the runner-up looks well treated.

He should strip fitter for that outing, and his previous two efforts are forgivable. I like the angle of the first-time headgear and the move down in trip. He was looking around a lot last term and did so again at Worcester at the third last. He should improve for this headgear, and he is well treated on the best of his form--notably his run behind Flooring Porter at this meeting last year.

He appeals greatly at 5/16.00 or bigger, and I am hopeful connections will push on from the front.

Recommended Bet 13:10 Cheltenham - Back Weveallbeencaught SBK 8/1

The other I want to back is Bob Bob Ricard - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who improved a chunk for going over fences back in May when a cosy winner at Ffos Las over a 120-rated rival.

He is now 2-2 over fences and put in a good shift over hurdles behind the 130-rated Fine Margin on his final start of last term in July. Still, fences will see the best of him, as his profile suggests, but he has a good grounding behind him over hurdles in some decent races when not asked for maximum effort.

He is open to significant improvement and is a strong stayer on this trip, with the scope to get three miles in time. It looks as though they have saved his chase handicap mark of 124 for this meeting, and he should be going very close at the least.

Back him at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:10 Cheltenham - Back Bob Bob Ricard SBK 11/1

Fine Margin - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks to hold an excellent chance in this company, and Patrick Mullins has placed him well this summer. You need to forgive his last run, but he wants good ground, and today, he gets that combined with his optimal distance returned three miles.

He is the only horse in this field genuinely worthy of his 130 rating. His outstanding second to the ill-fated Slate Lane at Haydock last November is the stand-out piece of form in this race, and he has won all three starts since when tackling good ground.

Intense Approach has run to around 124, and Millforce 118. The latter rates the most significant threat as an unexposed horse, but he must come up to the level of the selection who has perfect conditions to be at his best. I really fancy him!

Back Fine Margin at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:45 Cheltenham - Back Fine Margin SBK 7/2

I will take a swing with Vanillier - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was campaigned last season with one date in mind - the Grand National. The ground came up soft, and things didn't go his way. According to connections, there is no attempt to go down that route again.

Therefore, I expect him to be straight first time up today. He is on a very fair mark on the best of his form. His usual headgear is on, and more crucially, he has good ground for the first time since his Grand National second in 2023 and, before that, a half-length second to the 157-rated Kemboy at Fairyhouse when giving him eight pounds.

Today, there is no prep run over a shorter distance, meaning this is the first time he has made his seasonal return over his correct trip, so judging him by his first-time-out record is unwise. He has ideal conditions to go well, and Keith Donoghue returns to the saddle. He looks like a big price, and anything 8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 14:20 Cheltenham - Back Vanillier SBK 14/1

Lots of these make some sort of appeal, but Promethean is my idea of the winner. He holds outstanding claims if he can continue his progression. He wasn't seen to the best effect in his last two runs and has been far better than the bare result.

The three-year-old is entirely unexposed and went into the tracker following a promising debut effort behind the now 97-rated La Pasionaria and useful Matsuri at Salisbury. Interestingly, his trainer, David Menuisier, sent him to France for two further runs, possibly to make it difficult for the British handicapper to get a handle on him. He returned to Britain with an opening handicap rating of 86.

Still, he likely needed his seasonal return at Newbury when he was fourth in a maiden behind Hosaamm and French Duke under tender handling. The handicapper dropped his official rating him three pounds for that run.

The son of Intello did remarkably well in a race not run to suit from the rear of the field at Newmarket on handicap debut and forced the fellow progressive Great Chieftain, who scored for his second consecutive outing, to be all out to fend off his late challenge. He was up in grade at Doncaster next time and, for the second time, suffered a slow run affair when weaving through runners to come with a strong late rattle.

The latest effort confirmed that he was a very well-handicapped runner, and the handicapper had no choice but to leave him on the same mark, having finished fourth. He would make a stronger appeal in a lesser race, but he is one of the better-handicapped horses in this contest, and we know he will handle the conditions.

He is progressive, and while you could argue that the trainer has booked William Buick for his other horse, City Delight, the selection's form suggests he is well-treated. I am going to advise backing at BSP in such a competitive handicap. I would see any 8/19.00 or bigger very acceptable to bet with the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet 15:15 Doncaster - Back Promethean EXC BSP

It isn't easy to get away from Gavin Cromwell's Bottler'secret, who is head and shoulders above this bunch on last year's form. This race gives off the vibes of Pied Piper, who won in 2022, and I hope he can land the cash on Saturday.

Besides the outstanding Sir Gino, the Irish Juveniles were lightyears ahead of the British. That's highlighted by their finishing positions at Cheltenham and Aintree. No British horse finished in the first seven (within 20 lengths) in the Boodles Handicap, and only Gary Moore's Salver (beaten six lengths) could finish in the first seven in the Triumph Hurdle.

Bottler'secret didn't take up any of those engagements, but he showed himself as a high class horse when slamming today's second favourite, Givemefive, at Fairyhouse in a Grade 2 contest. He then ran second at Punchestown to Kargese, but in a race that turned into a dash, he went for home too early, and the patiently ridden Kargese picked him up at the line, having challenged last of all. Still, he fended off the subsequent Galway Hurdle winner, Nurburgring (150), who also finished a close-up fourth in the Irish Cesarewitch.

He showed a blistering turn of foot at Punchestown, and if he turns up in the same form today, he should be miles ahead of these.

People will try to use the ground as a poor excuse to take him on, but he was fine on what Time Form called good ground at Limerick in his Maiden when third. Furthermore, all of his jump relatives have won on good ground.

He is currently even money across the board and 10/111.91 with Betfair, but I suspect the market will try and come for Give Me Five, so it's hard to predict what the market will do. I make him a 1/21.50 chance, so I will advise half stake at his current 10/111.91 and half stake at BSP for a total of 4pts win.

However, any 11/102.11 or bigger should be taken before race time.

Recommended Bet 15:30 Cheltenham - Back Bottler'secret 2pt SBK 10/11

Recommended Bet 15:30 Cheltenham - Back Bottler'secret 2pt EXC BSP

